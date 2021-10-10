American Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Cincinnati105235020561
SMU20724160244133
Houston30113525122397
UCF11505032184137
East Carolina11684933177168
Temple11378333140203
Tulsa11457424146196
Navy1278891488161
Memphis02606933216196
South Florida01174114102180
Tulane02519215197241

Atlantic Coast Conference

Atlantic

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Wake Forest4014910260232128
NC State1027214116179
Clemson2154483210661
Florida St.2210512124160182
Louisville12989433194175
Boston College0113194117884
Syracuse02677333189144

Coastal

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Pittsburgh10522141262113
Virginia Tech1017103212393
Virginia2212015742205171
Georgia Tech2210511533171154
North Carolina2315414333213160
Duke02346933189173
Miami01283023152135

Big 12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Oklahoma301089260247143
Oklahoma St.2055345012793
Baylor311358051230107
Texas2115011742267175
Iowa St.1188383216978
TCU11796332192140
Texas Tech128914242209206
Kansas St.02516832144115
West Virginia03538424170135
Kansas02141041486219

Big Sky Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
E. Washington301476660307169
Montana St.30115315122867
Sacramento St.20644132129124
UC Davis21616151193112
Montana1167414115369
Idaho11626223144160
N. Arizona11583423102129
Weber St.11522423134104
N. Colorado124111324103178
Portland St.12728524152185
Idaho St.1265881489172
Cal Poly03211221573250
S. Utah035411115122232

Big South Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Kennesaw St.10341541148101
Campbell20905932192131
NC A&T20794832151136
Monmouth (NJ)20953133179180
Robert Morris1145652267126
Hampton01153423156188
Gardner-Webb02459624188198
Charleston Southern02387213104124
North Alabama02658606131213

Big Ten Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Michigan3090596023193
Michigan St.30925460220116
Ohio St.301636151291123
Penn St.2160335117083
Maryland125113442180174
Rutgers033910333162137
Indiana0265823119141

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Iowa30108406018978
Minnesota1151583212298
Purdue1126293211877
Wisconsin1251542398102
Nebraska131279234223125
Illinois13567925124172
Northwestern02289423110136

Colonial Athletic Association

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Rhode Island3065495015594
Villanova2062544118198
William & Mary20655541116108
James Madison21105564121090
Delaware21696132109116
New Hampshire21745832100148
Elon21846433140155
Towson1135402394123
Richmond0234542311392
Maine03541221499189
Stony Brook03557515100157
Albany (NY)0353670583157

Conference USA

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Charlotte20877242179154
FAU11725233176138
Marshall11484733209137
Middle Tennessee12869724163188
W. Kentucky01465214202192
FIU025410315167221
Old Dominion02344815142177

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UTSA20795960225134
UTEP20543451155132
UAB20712042149133
Louisiana Tech10241723167167
Rice1024192396193
North Texas02236414114161
Southern Miss.0232501599165

Ivy League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Dartmouth2055244012445
Harvard2073274015549
Princeton102474015035
Yale114041229161
Columbia017243110182
Penn01731227161
Brown01174913101140
Cornell022747045899

Mid-American Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Kent St.20755833168176
Akron11525424128232
Miami (Ohio)11403024132140
Ohio11614715116188
Bowling Green02406224106142
Buffalo02557224187169

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
N. Illinois20494042165188
E. Michigan11333942176137
W. Michigan11446242153153
Ball St.11574233141168
Cent. Michigan11475533168165
Toledo11423433171105

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Howard1027024111187
Norfolk St.000032164176
Delaware St.000033151162
NC Central00002499152
SC State000014128199
Morgan St.010270541175

Missouri Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
N. Dakota St.2050305017743
S. Illinois301088851233143
South Dakota2181544217792
Missouri St.211058432164141
S. Dakota St.1185424123479
N. Iowa1154413214276
Indiana St.124710933102175
Youngstown St.128310523141188
W. Illinois129510315179238
Illinois St.02377623117135
North Dakota0223362312098

Mountain West Conference

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
San Diego St.103175017883
Nevada10413141184124
Fresno St.11625742234135
Hawaii11404133167186
San Jose St.11314533123143
UNLV0130380593182

Mountain

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Colorado St.10321423112110
Air Force21107735119697
Utah St.11527232146153
Boise St.11584433189131
Wyoming01142441152117
New Mexico0217692491165

Northeast Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Duquesne20764841163126
St. Francis (Pa.)20943433162138
CCSU1021191472194
Bryant11514533156171
Sacred Heart112627338897
Merrimack02245733187142
LIU Brooklyn0110550427211
Wagner0243600691259

Ohio Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UT Martin10482441171151
SE Missouri21945624157214
Murray St.1146542398123
Tennessee St.11386923105130
Tennessee Tech1142452483195
E. Illinois1134361589156
Austin Peay02365424169198

Pacific-12 Conference

North

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Oregon St.21968242204139
Oregon11655041179109
Stanford2210711533155162
Washington St.22799933146149
Washington1155512312498
California02305214121138

South

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Arizona St.30105465120097
Utah20663932154115
UCLA21928242211159
Southern Cal2316315733193164
Colorado0227721469119
Arizona0235750584158

Patriot League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Fordham10424133173185
Colgate2058242478157
Lafayette11684224122134
Holy Cross000032137133
Georgetown0121281374121
Bucknell010271430143
Lehigh01330069194

Pioneer League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Davidson20634431115115
Morehead St.20836832190204
Marist206127229298
Dayton211299832149163
St. Thomas (Minn.)218040329593
San Diego21957324129206
Drake1237552489141
Valparaiso1261681589188
Presbyterian027310123225219
Stetson02316923134162
Butler03249424157191

Southeastern Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Georgia40173236023933
Kentucky401137260186105
Tennessee211218242249129
Florida22122654219999
Missouri02529733227225
South Carolina034310133132132
Vanderbilt0201042480217

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alabama211119151266132
Mississippi11739341231155
Auburn11345342210115
Mississippi St.11515032139125
Arkansas12719942194147
Texas A&M12738442158101
LSU12689133178157

Southern Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
ETSU301309060236113
Mercer301036941186117
VMI21929242178197
Furman11454432107107
Chattanooga11795423142112
The Citadel11567223136175
Samford1213213723211184
Wofford03641001498153
W. Carolina037812106140280

Southland Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Incarnate Word20692741192114
SE Louisiana20968341243166
Nicholls11967523168158
Northwestern St.1148551482147
McNeese St.02356914109169
Houston Baptist0234690591178

Southwestern Athletic Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jackson St.2068214113766
Alabama St.2173673287142
Florida A&M113473211559
MVSU1145522375161
Alabama A&M127312532160201
Bethune-Cookman03658806142231

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Prairie View30914441137111
Alcorn St.20635832111119
Southern U.11696023137170
Texas Southern11527123162185
Grambling St.1267762483168
Ark.-Pine Bluff037010114127162

Sun Belt Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Coastal Carolina20111266029390
Appalachian St.10451641176100
Troy11435333146109
Georgia St.11716624142211
Georgia Southern121038824149196

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Louisiana-Lafayette20483841142114
Texas State10333123131178
Louisiana-Monroe12561302378182
South Alabama02495332130100
Arkansas St.025311115180280

Western Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Sam Houston St.30107625020192
E. Kentucky20501842140126
Jacksonville St.10282433112161
Cent. Arkansas11776623177172
Abilene Christian12927233197144
Stephen F. Austin12645933205113
Lamar027972371164
Tarleton St.02134023142108
Dixie St.00000558206

Major Independents

WLPFPA
Army41172104
Umass15100249
BYU51163123
Liberty5121286
Notre Dame51186146
New Mexico St.16161260
Uconn07112265

