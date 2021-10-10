American Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|52
|3
|5
|0
|205
|61
|SMU
|2
|0
|72
|41
|6
|0
|244
|133
|Houston
|3
|0
|113
|52
|5
|1
|223
|97
|UCF
|1
|1
|50
|50
|3
|2
|184
|137
|East Carolina
|1
|1
|68
|49
|3
|3
|177
|168
|Temple
|1
|1
|37
|83
|3
|3
|140
|203
|Tulsa
|1
|1
|45
|74
|2
|4
|146
|196
|Navy
|1
|2
|78
|89
|1
|4
|88
|161
|Memphis
|0
|2
|60
|69
|3
|3
|216
|196
|South Florida
|0
|1
|17
|41
|1
|4
|102
|180
|Tulane
|0
|2
|51
|92
|1
|5
|197
|241
Atlantic Coast Conference
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wake Forest
|4
|0
|149
|102
|6
|0
|232
|128
|NC State
|1
|0
|27
|21
|4
|1
|161
|79
|Clemson
|2
|1
|54
|48
|3
|2
|106
|61
|Florida St.
|2
|2
|105
|121
|2
|4
|160
|182
|Louisville
|1
|2
|98
|94
|3
|3
|194
|175
|Boston College
|0
|1
|13
|19
|4
|1
|178
|84
|Syracuse
|0
|2
|67
|73
|3
|3
|189
|144
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|52
|21
|4
|1
|262
|113
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|17
|10
|3
|2
|123
|93
|Virginia
|2
|2
|120
|157
|4
|2
|205
|171
|Georgia Tech
|2
|2
|105
|115
|3
|3
|171
|154
|North Carolina
|2
|3
|154
|143
|3
|3
|213
|160
|Duke
|0
|2
|34
|69
|3
|3
|189
|173
|Miami
|0
|1
|28
|30
|2
|3
|152
|135
Big 12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|3
|0
|108
|92
|6
|0
|247
|143
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|0
|55
|34
|5
|0
|127
|93
|Baylor
|3
|1
|135
|80
|5
|1
|230
|107
|Texas
|2
|1
|150
|117
|4
|2
|267
|175
|Iowa St.
|1
|1
|88
|38
|3
|2
|169
|78
|TCU
|1
|1
|79
|63
|3
|2
|192
|140
|Texas Tech
|1
|2
|89
|142
|4
|2
|209
|206
|Kansas St.
|0
|2
|51
|68
|3
|2
|144
|115
|West Virginia
|0
|3
|53
|84
|2
|4
|170
|135
|Kansas
|0
|2
|14
|104
|1
|4
|86
|219
Big Sky Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Washington
|3
|0
|147
|66
|6
|0
|307
|169
|Montana St.
|3
|0
|115
|31
|5
|1
|228
|67
|Sacramento St.
|2
|0
|64
|41
|3
|2
|129
|124
|UC Davis
|2
|1
|61
|61
|5
|1
|193
|112
|Montana
|1
|1
|67
|41
|4
|1
|153
|69
|Idaho
|1
|1
|62
|62
|2
|3
|144
|160
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|58
|34
|2
|3
|102
|129
|Weber St.
|1
|1
|52
|24
|2
|3
|134
|104
|N. Colorado
|1
|2
|41
|113
|2
|4
|103
|178
|Portland St.
|1
|2
|72
|85
|2
|4
|152
|185
|Idaho St.
|1
|2
|65
|88
|1
|4
|89
|172
|Cal Poly
|0
|3
|21
|122
|1
|5
|73
|250
|S. Utah
|0
|3
|54
|111
|1
|5
|122
|232
Big South Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|0
|34
|15
|4
|1
|148
|101
|Campbell
|2
|0
|90
|59
|3
|2
|192
|131
|NC A&T
|2
|0
|79
|48
|3
|2
|151
|136
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|95
|31
|3
|3
|179
|180
|Robert Morris
|1
|1
|45
|65
|2
|2
|67
|126
|Hampton
|0
|1
|15
|34
|2
|3
|156
|188
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|2
|45
|96
|2
|4
|188
|198
|Charleston Southern
|0
|2
|38
|72
|1
|3
|104
|124
|North Alabama
|0
|2
|65
|86
|0
|6
|131
|213
Big Ten Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|3
|0
|90
|59
|6
|0
|231
|93
|Michigan St.
|3
|0
|92
|54
|6
|0
|220
|116
|Ohio St.
|3
|0
|163
|61
|5
|1
|291
|123
|Penn St.
|2
|1
|60
|33
|5
|1
|170
|83
|Maryland
|1
|2
|51
|134
|4
|2
|180
|174
|Rutgers
|0
|3
|39
|103
|3
|3
|162
|137
|Indiana
|0
|2
|6
|58
|2
|3
|119
|141
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|3
|0
|108
|40
|6
|0
|189
|78
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|51
|58
|3
|2
|122
|98
|Purdue
|1
|1
|26
|29
|3
|2
|118
|77
|Wisconsin
|1
|2
|51
|54
|2
|3
|98
|102
|Nebraska
|1
|3
|127
|92
|3
|4
|223
|125
|Illinois
|1
|3
|56
|79
|2
|5
|124
|172
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|28
|94
|2
|3
|110
|136
Colonial Athletic Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Rhode Island
|3
|0
|65
|49
|5
|0
|155
|94
|Villanova
|2
|0
|62
|54
|4
|1
|181
|98
|William & Mary
|2
|0
|65
|55
|4
|1
|116
|108
|James Madison
|2
|1
|105
|56
|4
|1
|210
|90
|Delaware
|2
|1
|69
|61
|3
|2
|109
|116
|New Hampshire
|2
|1
|74
|58
|3
|2
|100
|148
|Elon
|2
|1
|84
|64
|3
|3
|140
|155
|Towson
|1
|1
|35
|40
|2
|3
|94
|123
|Richmond
|0
|2
|34
|54
|2
|3
|113
|92
|Maine
|0
|3
|54
|122
|1
|4
|99
|189
|Stony Brook
|0
|3
|55
|75
|1
|5
|100
|157
|Albany (NY)
|0
|3
|53
|67
|0
|5
|83
|157
Conference USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Charlotte
|2
|0
|87
|72
|4
|2
|179
|154
|FAU
|1
|1
|72
|52
|3
|3
|176
|138
|Marshall
|1
|1
|48
|47
|3
|3
|209
|137
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|2
|86
|97
|2
|4
|163
|188
|W. Kentucky
|0
|1
|46
|52
|1
|4
|202
|192
|FIU
|0
|2
|54
|103
|1
|5
|167
|221
|Old Dominion
|0
|2
|34
|48
|1
|5
|142
|177
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|2
|0
|79
|59
|6
|0
|225
|134
|UTEP
|2
|0
|54
|34
|5
|1
|155
|132
|UAB
|2
|0
|71
|20
|4
|2
|149
|133
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|24
|17
|2
|3
|167
|167
|Rice
|1
|0
|24
|19
|2
|3
|96
|193
|North Texas
|0
|2
|23
|64
|1
|4
|114
|161
|Southern Miss.
|0
|2
|32
|50
|1
|5
|99
|165
Ivy League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|2
|0
|55
|24
|4
|0
|124
|45
|Harvard
|2
|0
|73
|27
|4
|0
|155
|49
|Princeton
|1
|0
|24
|7
|4
|0
|150
|35
|Yale
|1
|1
|40
|41
|2
|2
|91
|61
|Columbia
|0
|1
|7
|24
|3
|1
|101
|82
|Penn
|0
|1
|7
|31
|2
|2
|71
|61
|Brown
|0
|1
|17
|49
|1
|3
|101
|140
|Cornell
|0
|2
|27
|47
|0
|4
|58
|99
Mid-American Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|2
|0
|75
|58
|3
|3
|168
|176
|Akron
|1
|1
|52
|54
|2
|4
|128
|232
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|1
|40
|30
|2
|4
|132
|140
|Ohio
|1
|1
|61
|47
|1
|5
|116
|188
|Bowling Green
|0
|2
|40
|62
|2
|4
|106
|142
|Buffalo
|0
|2
|55
|72
|2
|4
|187
|169
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|2
|0
|49
|40
|4
|2
|165
|188
|E. Michigan
|1
|1
|33
|39
|4
|2
|176
|137
|W. Michigan
|1
|1
|44
|62
|4
|2
|153
|153
|Ball St.
|1
|1
|57
|42
|3
|3
|141
|168
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|1
|47
|55
|3
|3
|168
|165
|Toledo
|1
|1
|42
|34
|3
|3
|171
|105
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Howard
|1
|0
|27
|0
|2
|4
|111
|187
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|164
|176
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|151
|162
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|99
|152
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|128
|199
|Morgan St.
|0
|1
|0
|27
|0
|5
|41
|175
Missouri Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|2
|0
|50
|30
|5
|0
|177
|43
|S. Illinois
|3
|0
|108
|88
|5
|1
|233
|143
|South Dakota
|2
|1
|81
|54
|4
|2
|177
|92
|Missouri St.
|2
|1
|105
|84
|3
|2
|164
|141
|S. Dakota St.
|1
|1
|85
|42
|4
|1
|234
|79
|N. Iowa
|1
|1
|54
|41
|3
|2
|142
|76
|Indiana St.
|1
|2
|47
|109
|3
|3
|102
|175
|Youngstown St.
|1
|2
|83
|105
|2
|3
|141
|188
|W. Illinois
|1
|2
|95
|103
|1
|5
|179
|238
|Illinois St.
|0
|2
|37
|76
|2
|3
|117
|135
|North Dakota
|0
|2
|23
|36
|2
|3
|120
|98
Mountain West Conference
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|1
|0
|31
|7
|5
|0
|178
|83
|Nevada
|1
|0
|41
|31
|4
|1
|184
|124
|Fresno St.
|1
|1
|62
|57
|4
|2
|234
|135
|Hawaii
|1
|1
|40
|41
|3
|3
|167
|186
|San Jose St.
|1
|1
|31
|45
|3
|3
|123
|143
|UNLV
|0
|1
|30
|38
|0
|5
|93
|182
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colorado St.
|1
|0
|32
|14
|2
|3
|112
|110
|Air Force
|2
|1
|107
|73
|5
|1
|196
|97
|Utah St.
|1
|1
|52
|72
|3
|2
|146
|153
|Boise St.
|1
|1
|58
|44
|3
|3
|189
|131
|Wyoming
|0
|1
|14
|24
|4
|1
|152
|117
|New Mexico
|0
|2
|17
|69
|2
|4
|91
|165
Northeast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|2
|0
|76
|48
|4
|1
|163
|126
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|0
|94
|34
|3
|3
|162
|138
|CCSU
|1
|0
|21
|19
|1
|4
|72
|194
|Bryant
|1
|1
|51
|45
|3
|3
|156
|171
|Sacred Heart
|1
|1
|26
|27
|3
|3
|88
|97
|Merrimack
|0
|2
|24
|57
|3
|3
|187
|142
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|1
|10
|55
|0
|4
|27
|211
|Wagner
|0
|2
|43
|60
|0
|6
|91
|259
Ohio Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|1
|0
|48
|24
|4
|1
|171
|151
|SE Missouri
|2
|1
|94
|56
|2
|4
|157
|214
|Murray St.
|1
|1
|46
|54
|2
|3
|98
|123
|Tennessee St.
|1
|1
|38
|69
|2
|3
|105
|130
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|1
|42
|45
|2
|4
|83
|195
|E. Illinois
|1
|1
|34
|36
|1
|5
|89
|156
|Austin Peay
|0
|2
|36
|54
|2
|4
|169
|198
Pacific-12 Conference
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon St.
|2
|1
|96
|82
|4
|2
|204
|139
|Oregon
|1
|1
|65
|50
|4
|1
|179
|109
|Stanford
|2
|2
|107
|115
|3
|3
|155
|162
|Washington St.
|2
|2
|79
|99
|3
|3
|146
|149
|Washington
|1
|1
|55
|51
|2
|3
|124
|98
|California
|0
|2
|30
|52
|1
|4
|121
|138
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona St.
|3
|0
|105
|46
|5
|1
|200
|97
|Utah
|2
|0
|66
|39
|3
|2
|154
|115
|UCLA
|2
|1
|92
|82
|4
|2
|211
|159
|Southern Cal
|2
|3
|163
|157
|3
|3
|193
|164
|Colorado
|0
|2
|27
|72
|1
|4
|69
|119
|Arizona
|0
|2
|35
|75
|0
|5
|84
|158
Patriot League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fordham
|1
|0
|42
|41
|3
|3
|173
|185
|Colgate
|2
|0
|58
|24
|2
|4
|78
|157
|Lafayette
|1
|1
|68
|42
|2
|4
|122
|134
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|137
|133
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|21
|28
|1
|3
|74
|121
|Bucknell
|0
|1
|0
|27
|1
|4
|30
|143
|Lehigh
|0
|1
|3
|30
|0
|6
|9
|194
Pioneer League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|2
|0
|63
|44
|3
|1
|115
|115
|Morehead St.
|2
|0
|83
|68
|3
|2
|190
|204
|Marist
|2
|0
|61
|27
|2
|2
|92
|98
|Dayton
|2
|1
|129
|98
|3
|2
|149
|163
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|2
|1
|80
|40
|3
|2
|95
|93
|San Diego
|2
|1
|95
|73
|2
|4
|129
|206
|Drake
|1
|2
|37
|55
|2
|4
|89
|141
|Valparaiso
|1
|2
|61
|68
|1
|5
|89
|188
|Presbyterian
|0
|2
|73
|101
|2
|3
|225
|219
|Stetson
|0
|2
|31
|69
|2
|3
|134
|162
|Butler
|0
|3
|24
|94
|2
|4
|157
|191
Southeastern Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|4
|0
|173
|23
|6
|0
|239
|33
|Kentucky
|4
|0
|113
|72
|6
|0
|186
|105
|Tennessee
|2
|1
|121
|82
|4
|2
|249
|129
|Florida
|2
|2
|122
|65
|4
|2
|199
|99
|Missouri
|0
|2
|52
|97
|3
|3
|227
|225
|South Carolina
|0
|3
|43
|101
|3
|3
|132
|132
|Vanderbilt
|0
|2
|0
|104
|2
|4
|80
|217
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|2
|1
|111
|91
|5
|1
|266
|132
|Mississippi
|1
|1
|73
|93
|4
|1
|231
|155
|Auburn
|1
|1
|34
|53
|4
|2
|210
|115
|Mississippi St.
|1
|1
|51
|50
|3
|2
|139
|125
|Arkansas
|1
|2
|71
|99
|4
|2
|194
|147
|Texas A&M
|1
|2
|73
|84
|4
|2
|158
|101
|LSU
|1
|2
|68
|91
|3
|3
|178
|157
Southern Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|ETSU
|3
|0
|130
|90
|6
|0
|236
|113
|Mercer
|3
|0
|103
|69
|4
|1
|186
|117
|VMI
|2
|1
|92
|92
|4
|2
|178
|197
|Furman
|1
|1
|45
|44
|3
|2
|107
|107
|Chattanooga
|1
|1
|79
|54
|2
|3
|142
|112
|The Citadel
|1
|1
|56
|72
|2
|3
|136
|175
|Samford
|1
|2
|132
|137
|2
|3
|211
|184
|Wofford
|0
|3
|64
|100
|1
|4
|98
|153
|W. Carolina
|0
|3
|78
|121
|0
|6
|140
|280
Southland Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|2
|0
|69
|27
|4
|1
|192
|114
|SE Louisiana
|2
|0
|96
|83
|4
|1
|243
|166
|Nicholls
|1
|1
|96
|75
|2
|3
|168
|158
|Northwestern St.
|1
|1
|48
|55
|1
|4
|82
|147
|McNeese St.
|0
|2
|35
|69
|1
|4
|109
|169
|Houston Baptist
|0
|2
|34
|69
|0
|5
|91
|178
Southwestern Athletic Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|2
|0
|68
|21
|4
|1
|137
|66
|Alabama St.
|2
|1
|73
|67
|3
|2
|87
|142
|Florida A&M
|1
|1
|34
|7
|3
|2
|115
|59
|MVSU
|1
|1
|45
|52
|2
|3
|75
|161
|Alabama A&M
|1
|2
|73
|125
|3
|2
|160
|201
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|3
|65
|88
|0
|6
|142
|231
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|3
|0
|91
|44
|4
|1
|137
|111
|Alcorn St.
|2
|0
|63
|58
|3
|2
|111
|119
|Southern U.
|1
|1
|69
|60
|2
|3
|137
|170
|Texas Southern
|1
|1
|52
|71
|2
|3
|162
|185
|Grambling St.
|1
|2
|67
|76
|2
|4
|83
|168
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|3
|70
|101
|1
|4
|127
|162
Sun Belt Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|0
|111
|26
|6
|0
|293
|90
|Appalachian St.
|1
|0
|45
|16
|4
|1
|176
|100
|Troy
|1
|1
|43
|53
|3
|3
|146
|109
|Georgia St.
|1
|1
|71
|66
|2
|4
|142
|211
|Georgia Southern
|1
|2
|103
|88
|2
|4
|149
|196
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|0
|48
|38
|4
|1
|142
|114
|Texas State
|1
|0
|33
|31
|2
|3
|131
|178
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|2
|56
|130
|2
|3
|78
|182
|South Alabama
|0
|2
|49
|53
|3
|2
|130
|100
|Arkansas St.
|0
|2
|53
|111
|1
|5
|180
|280
Western Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sam Houston St.
|3
|0
|107
|62
|5
|0
|201
|92
|E. Kentucky
|2
|0
|50
|18
|4
|2
|140
|126
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|28
|24
|3
|3
|112
|161
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|1
|77
|66
|2
|3
|177
|172
|Abilene Christian
|1
|2
|92
|72
|3
|3
|197
|144
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|2
|64
|59
|3
|3
|205
|113
|Lamar
|0
|2
|7
|97
|2
|3
|71
|164
|Tarleton St.
|0
|2
|13
|40
|2
|3
|142
|108
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|58
|206
Major Independents
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|4
|1
|172
|104
|Umass
|1
|5
|100
|249
|BYU
|5
|1
|163
|123
|Liberty
|5
|1
|212
|86
|Notre Dame
|5
|1
|186
|146
|New Mexico St.
|1
|6
|161
|260
|Uconn
|0
|7
|112
|265