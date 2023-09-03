American Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|3
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|20
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|14
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|14
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|21
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|37
|17
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|7
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|6
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|30
|Navy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|42
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|58
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|37
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|41
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|17
Atlantic Coast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisville
|1
|0
|39
|34
|1
|0
|39
|34
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|3
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|14
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|17
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|7
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|65
|0
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|36
|17
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|37
|17
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|27
|Clemson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|34
|39
|0
|1
|34
|39
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|49
Big 12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|66
|13
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|14
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|9
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|17
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|0
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|73
|0
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|13
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|37
|10
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|6
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|42
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|42
|45
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|33
|35
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|38
Big Sky Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|10
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|17
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|20
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|63
|20
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|24
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|10
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|10
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|35
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|36
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|38
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|31
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|81
Big South-OVC Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|10
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|0
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|77
|9
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|44
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|45
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|42
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|56
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|45
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|48
Big Ten Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|23
|3
|1
|0
|23
|3
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|6
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|3
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|7
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|15
|Indiana
|0
|1
|3
|23
|0
|1
|3
|23
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|13
|10
|1
|0
|13
|10
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|28
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|14
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|17
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|10
|13
|0
|1
|10
|13
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|35
|39
Coastal Athletic Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|1
|0
|37
|13
|1
|0
|37
|13
|William & Mary
|1
|0
|34
|24
|1
|0
|34
|24
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|31
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|51
|17
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|10
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|51
|34
|Campbell
|0
|1
|24
|34
|0
|1
|24
|34
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|37
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|14
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|42
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|35
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|35
|42
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|17
|Stony Brook
|0
|1
|13
|37
|0
|1
|13
|37
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|38
Conference USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|17
|14
|2
|0
|66
|17
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|22
|17
|1
|1
|36
|55
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|24
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|24
|FIU
|0
|1
|17
|22
|1
|1
|31
|34
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|88
|62
|UTEP
|0
|1
|14
|17
|1
|1
|42
|31
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|56
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
Ivy League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mid-American Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|40
|30
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|24
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|34
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|38
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|56
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|38
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|33
|23
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|24
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|17
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|44
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|31
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|30
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|10
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|47
|21
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|22
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|33
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|33
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|61
Missouri Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|0
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|10
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|10
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|55
|7
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|7
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|23
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|10
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|48
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|30
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|35
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|58
Mountain West Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|7
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|39
|35
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|56
|41
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|44
|14
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|33
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|56
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|50
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|52
|72
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|66
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|52
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|56
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|24
Northeast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|44
|0
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|7
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|27
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|42
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|19
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|35
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|51
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|46
Pacific-12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|3
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|21
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|58
|21
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|42
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|81
|7
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|122
|42
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|37
|24
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|13
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|11
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|19
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|50
|24
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Patriot League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|7
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|20
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|14
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|50
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|38
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|65
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|38
Pioneer League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|37
|35
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|36
|26
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|33
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|35
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|12
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|55
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|49
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|41
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|27
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|52
Southeastern Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|7
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|44
|14
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|10
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|13
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|82
|41
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|24
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|31
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|7
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|13
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|59
|14
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|73
|7
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|7
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|10
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Southern Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|10
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|69
|14
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|7
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|80
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|41
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|49
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|56
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|45
Southland Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|66
|0
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|28
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|42
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|34
|52
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|38
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|38
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|48
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|48
Southwestern Athletic Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama St.
|1
|0
|14
|10
|1
|0
|14
|10
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|37
|7
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|47
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|56
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|24
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|37
|34
|1
|0
|37
|34
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|40
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|42
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|35
|Southern U.
|0
|1
|10
|14
|0
|1
|10
|14
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|34
|37
|0
|1
|34
|37
Sun Belt Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|24
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|0
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|35
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|3
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|17
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|27
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|36
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|13
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|13
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|14
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|31
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|30
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|73
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|37
United Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|11
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|34
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|44
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|49
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|27
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|66
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|24
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|30
|48
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|63
Major Independents
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|2
|0
|98
|6
|Umass
|1
|1
|55
|89
|Army
|0
|1
|13
|17
|Uconn
|0
|1
|14
|24
Independents
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|0
|38
|7
