American Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Charlotte000010243
FAU0000104220
Memphis0000105614
SMU0000103814
Temple0000102421
Tulane0000103717
Tulsa000010427
UAB000010356
East Carolina000001330
Navy000001342
North Texas0000012158
Rice0000011037
South Florida0000012441
UTSA0000011417

Atlantic Coast Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Louisville103934103934
Miami000010383
NC State0000102414
North Carolina0000103117
Pittsburgh000010457
Syracuse000010650
Virginia Tech0000103617
Wake Forest0000103717
Boston College0000012427
Clemson000000
Duke000000
Florida St.000000
Georgia Tech013439013439
Virginia0000011349

Big 12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
BYU000010140
Cincinnati0000106613
Houston0000101714
Iowa St.000010309
Kansas0000104817
Kansas St.000010450
Oklahoma000010730
Oklahoma St.0000102713
Texas0000103710
UCF000010566
Baylor0000013142
TCU0000014245
Texas Tech0000013335
West Virginia0000011538

Big Sky Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Cal Poly0000102710
Idaho0000104217
Montana0000103520
Montana St.0000106320
Sacramento St.0000103824
UC Davis0000104810
Weber St.0000103510
E. Washington0000011035
Idaho St.0000012836
N. Arizona000001338
N. Colorado0000011131
Portland St.000001781

Big South-OVC Association

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Charleston Southern0000101310
E. Illinois000010270
Lindenwood (Mo.)000010779
Bryant0000011444
Gardner-Webb0000012445
Robert Morris000001742
SE Missouri000001045
Tennessee St.000001356
Tennessee Tech0000011045
UT Martin000001748

Big Ten Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Ohio St.1023310233
Maryland000010386
Michigan000010303
Michigan St.000010317
Penn St.0000103815
Indiana0132301323
Rutgers000000

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Minnesota101310101310
Illinois0000103028
Iowa0000102414
Wisconsin0000103817
Nebraska011013011013
Northwestern000000
Purdue0000013539

Coastal Athletic Association

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Delaware103713103713
William & Mary103424103424
Hampton0000103531
New Hampshire0000105117
Villanova0000103810
Albany (NY)0000115134
Campbell012434012434
Elon0000011737
Maine0000011214
Monmouth (NJ)0000012042
NC A&T000001635
Rhode Island0000013542
Richmond0000011017
Stony Brook011337011337
Towson000001638

Conference USA

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jacksonville St.101714206617
Louisiana Tech102217113655
Liberty0000103424
W. Kentucky0000104124
FIU011722113134
New Mexico St.0000118862
UTEP011417114231
Middle Tennessee000001756
Sam Houston St.000001014

Ivy League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Brown000000
Columbia000000
Cornell000000
Dartmouth000000
Harvard000000
Penn000000
Princeton000000
Yale000000

Mid-American Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Ohio0000114030
Akron0000012124
Bowling Green0000012434
Buffalo0000011738
Kent St.000001656
Miami (Ohio)000001338

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
E. Michigan0000103323
N. Illinois0000102724
W. Michigan0000103517
Ball St.0000011444
Cent. Michigan000001731
Toledo0000012830

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Morgan St.0000101710
NC Central0000104721
Delaware St.0000011122
Howard0000012333
Norfolk St.0000012433
SC State0000021061

Missouri Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Illinois St.000010410
Murray St.0000104110
N. Dakota St.0000103510
North Dakota000010557
S. Dakota St.000010457
S. Illinois0000104923
Youngstown St.0000105210
Indiana St.000001027
Missouri St.0000011748
N. Iowa000001930
South Dakota0000011035
W. Illinois0000012158

Mountain West Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Air Force000010427
Fresno St.0000103935
San Diego St.0000205641
UNLV0000104414
Wyoming0000103533
Boise St.0000011956
Colorado St.0000012450
Hawaii0000025272
Nevada0000011466
New Mexico0000011052
San Jose St.0000012856
Utah St.0000011424

Northeast Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
CCSU000010440
Duquesne000010497
LIU Brooklyn0000011027
Merrimack0000012042
Sacred Heart0000011419
St. Francis (Pa.)0000011735
Stonehill0000011751
Wagner0000011646

Pacific-12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Arizona000010383
Arizona St.0000102421
California0000105821
Colorado0000104542
Oregon000010817
Southern Cal00002012242
Stanford0000103724
UCLA0000102713
Utah0000102411
Washington0000105619
Washington St.0000105024
Oregon St.000000

Patriot League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Georgetown000010497
Holy Cross0000104220
Lafayette0000101914
Fordham0000115950
Bucknell000001338
Colgate000001065
Lehigh0000011038

Pioneer League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Morehead St.0000103735
St. Thomas (Minn.)0000103626
Stetson0000103433
Butler0000012035
Davidson000001712
Dayton000001041
Drake000001755
Marist000001749
Presbyterian0000011041
San Diego0000011027
Valparaiso0000011052

Southeastern Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Georgia000010487
Kentucky0000104414
Missouri0000103510
Tennessee0000104913
Vanderbilt0000208241
Florida0000011124
South Carolina0000011731

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alabama000010567
Arkansas0000105613
Auburn0000105914
Mississippi000010737
Mississippi St.000010487
Texas A&M0000105210
LSU000000

Southern Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Furman0000104510
Samford0000106914
VMI000010127
Mercer0000112480
Chattanooga0000012741
ETSU000001349
The Citadel000001034
W. Carolina0000011356
Wofford000001745

Southland Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Houston Christian000010660
Incarnate Word0000011428
Lamar0000011742
McNeese St.0000013452
Nicholls0000012438
Northwestern St.0000011338
SE Louisiana000001748
Texas A&M Commerce0000011048

Southwestern Athletic Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alabama St.101410101410
Jackson St.000010377
Alabama A&M0000011347
Bethune-Cookman0000011456
Florida A&M000000
MVSU0000012124

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Prairie View103734103734
Alcorn St.0000011440
Ark.-Pine Bluff000001742
Grambling St.0000013135
Southern U.011014011014
Texas Southern013437013437

Sun Belt Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Appalachian St.0000104524
Georgia Southern000010340
Georgia St.0000104235
James Madison000010383
Marshall0000102117
Coastal Carolina0000011327
Old Dominion0000011736

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Louisiana-Lafayette0000103813
Louisiana-Monroe0000101713
Southern Miss.0000104014
Texas State0000104231
Troy0000104830
Arkansas St.000001073
South Alabama0000011737

United Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Abilene Christian0000103111
Tarleton St.0000105234
North Alabama0000114844
Austin Peay0000012349
Cent. Arkansas0000011327
E. Kentucky0000011366
S. Utah0000012124
Stephen F. Austin0000013048
Utah Tech0000012063

Major Independents

WLPFPA
Notre Dame20986
Umass115589
Army011317
Uconn011424

Independents

WLPFPA
Kennesaw St.10387

