Houston0000103735
SMU0000104810
Tulane0000104210
UCF0000105610
Cincinnati0000012431
East Carolina0000012021
Memphis0000012349
Navy000001714
South Florida0000012150
Temple000001030
Tulsa0000013740

Atlantic Coast Conference

Atlantic

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Syracuse1031710317
Florida St.000010477
NC State0000102120
Wake Forest0000104410
Boston College0000012122
Clemson000000
Louisville0173101731

Coastal

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Duke000010300
Miami0000107013
North Carolina00002011985
Pittsburgh0000103831
Virginia0000103417
Georgia Tech000000
Virginia Tech0000011720

Atlantic Sun Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jacksonville St.0000207734
Austin Peay0000119038
Cent. Arkansas0000011427
E. Kentucky0000013442
Kennesaw St.0000011727
North Alabama0000011417

Big 12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Baylor0000106910
Iowa St.0000104210
Kansas0000105610
Kansas St.000010340
Oklahoma0000104513
Oklahoma St.0000105844
TCU0000103813
Texas0000105210
Texas Tech0000106310
West Virginia0000013138

Big Sky Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
E. Washington0000103629
Montana000010470
Montana St.0000104017
Sacramento St.0000105633
Weber St.000010415
Cal Poly000001735
Idaho0000011724
Idaho St.0000012152
N. Arizona000001340
N. Colorado0000013446
Portland St.0000011721
UC Davis0000011334

Big South Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Campbell0000102910
Gardner-Webb0000105621
Bryant0000013738
Charleston Southern0000013852
NC A&T0000011328
Robert Morris0000012022

Big Ten Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Indiana102320102320
Penn St.103531103531
Maryland0000103110
Michigan000010517
Michigan St.0000103513
Ohio St.0000102110
Rutgers0000102221

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Northwestern103128103128
Iowa00001073
Minnesota000010380
Wisconsin000010380
Illinois012023115829
Nebraska012831116648
Purdue013135013135

Colonial Athletic Association

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
New Hampshire103121103121
Rhode Island103514103514
Delaware000010147
Hampton0000103128
Towson0000101413
Villanova0000104517
William & Mary0000104124
Albany (NY)0000011069
Elon0000013142
Maine000001041
Monmouth (NJ)012131012131
Richmond0000011734
Stony Brook011435011435

Conference USA

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
FAU104313118154
North Texas103113114161
FIU0000103837
UAB000010590
W. Kentucky0000208744
Charlotte011343023784
Louisiana Tech0000012452
Middle Tennessee000001744
Rice0000011466
UTEP011331022676
UTSA0000013537

Ivy League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Brown000000
Columbia000000
Cornell000000
Dartmouth000000
Harvard000000
Penn000000
Princeton000000
Yale000000

Mid-American Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Akron0000103023
Ohio0000104138
Bowling Green0000011745
Buffalo0000011031
Kent St.0000012045
Miami (Ohio)0000011337

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
E. Michigan0000104234
N. Illinois0000103427
Toledo000010370
Ball St.0000011059
Cent. Michigan0000014458
W. Michigan0000011335

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Delaware St.000010340
NC Central0000102813
Howard0000024154
Morgan St.000001759
Norfolk St.000001355
SC State0000011056

Missouri Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Indiana St.0000101714
Missouri St.0000102714
N. Dakota St.0000105614
Youngstown St.0000103114
Illinois St.000001038
N. Iowa0000011748
North Dakota0000011738
S. Dakota St.00000137
S. Illinois0000012964
South Dakota000001034
W. Illinois0000012542

Mountain West Conference

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Fresno St.000010357
Nevada0000206126
San Jose St.0000102117
UNLV0000105221
Hawaii00000227112
San Diego St.0000012038

Mountain

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Air Force0000104817
New Mexico000010410
Utah St.0000113175
Wyoming0000114675
Boise St.0000011734
Colorado St.000001751

Northeast Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Stonehill0000103330
CCSU000001328
Duquesne0000022178
LIU Brooklyn000001037
Merrimack0000011731
Sacred Heart00000106
St. Francis (Pa.)0000012330
Wagner0000013148

Ohio Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UT Martin0000104225
E. Illinois0000012734
Lindenwood (Mo.)000000
Murray St.0000011063
SE Missouri0000011042
Tennessee St.0000012936
Tennessee Tech0000011056

Pacific-12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Arizona0000103820
Arizona St.000010403
California0000103413
Oregon St.0000103417
Southern Cal0000106614
Stanford0000104110
UCLA0000104517
Washington0000104520
Washington St.0000102417
Colorado0000011338
Oregon000001349
Utah0000012629

Patriot League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Fordham0000104831
Georgetown0000104312
Holy Cross0000103117
Lafayette00001060
Bucknell0000011314
Colgate0000011041
Lehigh0000011745

Pioneer League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Butler0000103126
Dayton0000102220
San Diego000010580
Stetson0000102414
Valparaiso0000102017
Davidson0000011735
Drake0000011456
Marist0000011243
Morehead St.0000011363
Presbyterian000001063
St. Thomas (Minn.)0000011344

Southeastern Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Florida0000102926
Georgia000010493
Kentucky0000103713
Missouri0000105224
South Carolina0000103514
Tennessee0000105910
Vanderbilt00002010541

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alabama000010550
Arkansas0000103124
Auburn0000104216
Mississippi0000102810
Mississippi St.0000104923
Texas A&M000010310
LSU000000

Southern Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Chattanooga1031010310
ETSU000010447
Furman000010520
Samford0000102717
W. Carolina0000105238
Mercer0000117955
The Citadel0000011029
VMI0000011044
Wofford0103101031

Southland Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Houston Baptist0000104634
Incarnate Word0000106429
Texas A&M Commerce000010527
Lamar011428011428
McNeese St.0000011740
Nicholls000001748
Northwestern St.000001047
SE Louisiana000001724

Southwestern Athletic Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alabama St.0000204426
Alabama A&M000001059
Bethune-Cookman0000011370
Florida A&M0000012456
Jackson St.000000
MVSU0000011329

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Prairie View104023104023
Ark.-Pine Bluff0000104842
Southern U.000010860
Alcorn St.0000012731
Grambling St.000001358
Texas Southern012340012340

Sun Belt Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Coastal Carolina0000103828
Georgia Southern000010597
James Madison000010447
Marshall000010553
Old Dominion0000102017
Appalachian St.0000016163
Georgia St.0000011435

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Arkansas St.000010583
Louisiana-Lafayette000010247
South Alabama000010487
Louisiana-Monroe0000011052
Southern Miss.0000012729
Texas State0000011438
Troy0000011028

Western Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Abilene Christian102814102814
S. Utah0000104413
Tarleton St.0000102913
Stephen F. Austin0000114869
Sam Houston St.000001031
Utah Tech0000013356

Major Independents

WLPFPA
BYU105021
Liberty102927
Uconn114834
Army012838
New Mexico St.021261
Notre Dame011021
Umass011042

