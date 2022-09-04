American Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|37
|35
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|10
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|10
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|10
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|31
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|21
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|49
|Navy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|14
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|50
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|37
|40
Atlantic Coast Conference
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|31
|7
|1
|0
|31
|7
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|47
|7
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|20
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|44
|10
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|22
|Clemson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Louisville
|0
|1
|7
|31
|0
|1
|7
|31
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|0
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|70
|13
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|119
|85
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|31
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|17
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|20
Atlantic Sun Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|77
|34
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|90
|38
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|27
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|34
|42
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|27
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|17
Big 12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|69
|10
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|10
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|10
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|0
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|13
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|58
|44
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|13
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|10
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|63
|10
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|38
Big Sky Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|36
|29
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|47
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|17
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|33
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|5
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|35
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|24
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|52
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|40
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|34
|46
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|21
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|34
Big South Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|29
|10
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|21
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|37
|38
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|38
|52
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|28
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|22
Big Ten Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|1
|0
|23
|20
|1
|0
|23
|20
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|35
|31
|1
|0
|35
|31
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|10
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|51
|7
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|13
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|10
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|21
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|31
|28
|1
|0
|31
|28
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|3
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|0
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|0
|Illinois
|0
|1
|20
|23
|1
|1
|58
|29
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|28
|31
|1
|1
|66
|48
|Purdue
|0
|1
|31
|35
|0
|1
|31
|35
Colonial Athletic Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|New Hampshire
|1
|0
|31
|21
|1
|0
|31
|21
|Rhode Island
|1
|0
|35
|14
|1
|0
|35
|14
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|7
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|28
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|13
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|17
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|24
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|69
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|42
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|1
|21
|31
|0
|1
|21
|31
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|34
|Stony Brook
|0
|1
|14
|35
|0
|1
|14
|35
Conference USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|FAU
|1
|0
|43
|13
|1
|1
|81
|54
|North Texas
|1
|0
|31
|13
|1
|1
|41
|61
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|37
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|59
|0
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|87
|44
|Charlotte
|0
|1
|13
|43
|0
|2
|37
|84
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|52
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|44
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|66
|UTEP
|0
|1
|13
|31
|0
|2
|26
|76
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|35
|37
Ivy League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mid-American Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|23
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|38
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|45
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|31
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|45
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|37
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|34
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|27
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|37
|0
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|59
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|44
|58
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|35
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|0
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|13
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|54
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|59
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|55
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|56
Missouri Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|14
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|14
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|14
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|14
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|48
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|38
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|7
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|64
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|42
Mountain West Conference
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|7
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|61
|26
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|17
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|21
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|112
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|38
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|17
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|0
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|75
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|46
|75
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|34
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|51
Northeast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|33
|30
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|28
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|78
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|37
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|31
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|30
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|48
Ohio Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|25
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|34
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|63
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|42
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|36
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|56
Pacific-12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|20
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|3
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|13
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|34
|17
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|66
|14
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|10
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|17
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|45
|20
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|17
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|38
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|49
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|29
Patriot League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|31
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|43
|12
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|17
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|0
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|14
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|41
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|45
Pioneer League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|26
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|20
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|58
|0
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|14
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|17
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|35
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|56
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|43
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|63
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|63
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|44
Southeastern Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|29
|26
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|3
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|37
|13
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|24
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|14
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|59
|10
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|105
|41
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|55
|0
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|24
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|16
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|10
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|23
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|0
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Southern Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|1
|0
|31
|0
|1
|0
|31
|0
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|44
|7
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|0
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|17
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|38
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|79
|55
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|29
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|44
|Wofford
|0
|1
|0
|31
|0
|1
|0
|31
Southland Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|46
|34
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|64
|29
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|7
|Lamar
|0
|1
|14
|28
|0
|1
|14
|28
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|40
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|48
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|47
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|24
Southwestern Athletic Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|44
|26
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|59
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|70
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|56
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|29
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|40
|23
|1
|0
|40
|23
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|42
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|86
|0
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|31
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|58
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|23
|40
|0
|1
|23
|40
Sun Belt Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|28
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|59
|7
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|44
|7
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|55
|3
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|17
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|61
|63
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|35
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|58
|3
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|7
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|7
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|52
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|29
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|38
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|28
Western Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|1
|0
|28
|14
|1
|0
|28
|14
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|44
|13
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|29
|13
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|69
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|33
|56
Major Independents
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|1
|0
|50
|21
|Liberty
|1
|0
|29
|27
|Uconn
|1
|1
|48
|34
|Army
|0
|1
|28
|38
|New Mexico St.
|0
|2
|12
|61
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|10
|21
|Umass
|0
|1
|10
|42
