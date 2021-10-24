American Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Cincinnati301354470288102
SMU301276770299159
Houston401447661254121
Tulsa217710534178227
UCF229511343229200
East Carolina12928034201199
Temple125111734154237
South Florida12828725167226
Memphis1310211044258237
Navy1411515116125223
Tulane037714716223296

Atlantic Coast Conference

Atlantic

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Wake Forest4014910270302184
NC State21905952224117
Clemson32888943140102
Louisville2212610843222189
Florida St.2210512134219185
Syracuse1312212644244197
Boston College03348043199145

Coastal

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Pittsburgh301074561317137
Virginia4221619762301211
North Carolina3319918543258202
Georgia Tech2314516334211202
Miami1210110534225210
Virginia Tech12607934166162
Duke033411734189221

Big 12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Oklahoma5019514680334197
Baylor311358061268131
Oklahoma St.311088261180141
Iowa St.311457952226119
Texas2217414943291207
Texas Tech2315418153274245
Kansas St.139612543189172
TCU1312714434240221
West Virginia138210134199152
Kansas045118016123295

Big Sky Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Montana St.50155477126883
Sacramento St.401366252201145
E. Washington4125212271412225
UC Davis411177771249128
Montana221228352208111
N. Arizona2211711334161208
Portland St.221039534183195
Weber St.22947134176151
N. Colorado236115435123219
Idaho139716725179265
Idaho St.148414616108230
Cal Poly04341461686274
S. Utah059818717166308

Big South Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Kennesaw St.30782261192108
Monmouth (NJ)301294843213197
Campbell2211412334216195
NC A&T22889234160180
North Alabama2215213926218266
Gardner-Webb127311334216215
Hampton12507834191232
Charleston Southern139512224161174
Robert Morris139313524115196

Big Ten Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Michigan401236670264100
Michigan St.401126970240131
Ohio St.402176861345130
Penn St.22785352188103
Maryland136716843196208
Rutgers044612434169158
Indiana042813225141215

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Iowa311156461196102
Minnesota311159752186137
Purdue22636643155114
Wisconsin22816743148129
Illinois23769735144190
Northwestern135613434138176
Nebraska1415012235246155

Colonial Athletic Association

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Villanova401236461242108
James Madison411466961251103
William & Mary311219652172149
Elon311087443164165
Rhode Island327212152162166
New Hampshire22848234131210
Towson22778734136170
Delaware239611734136172
Maine2310015434145221
Stony Brook2311610635161188
Richmond045110025130138
Albany (NY)057910307109193

Conference USA

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Charlotte219611043188192
FAU211106143214147
Marshall21976843258158
W. Kentucky211239134279231
Middle Tennessee12869734207201
FIU037313716186255
Old Dominion03549116162220

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UTSA401697580315150
UTEP30733761174135
UAB311295053207163
Rice21548834126262
Louisiana Tech12438125186231
North Texas034411316161245
Southern Miss.0332841699199

Ivy League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Princeton3098656022493
Columbia2149385114396
Dartmouth2155435116285
Harvard2189455120170
Yale21826933148110
Brown1210815024192241
Penn03499624113126
Cornell03729615137168

Mid-American Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Kent St.3114014944233267
Miami (Ohio)31986844190178
Buffalo2212710844259205
Akron138313326159311
Ohio1311410817169249
Bowling Green049015126156231

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
N. Illinois4012210462238252
E. Michigan2211910153262199
W. Michigan2212312753232218
Ball St.221129744196223
Cent. Michigan2211111744232227
Toledo22997544228146

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Norfolk St.10453152251221
NC Central10281734127169
SC State20502134178220
Howard11584525142232
Delaware St.0171334158175
Morgan St.0331920772240

Missouri Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
N. Dakota St.4097507022463
S. Illinois4013911661264171
South Dakota321299553225133
Missouri St.3216211843221175
S. Dakota St.221438552292122
N. Iowa221019243189127
Indiana St.238216344137229
Illinois St.135711034137169
North Dakota13857734182139
Youngstown St.1310013324158216
W. Illinois1412217817206313

Mountain West Conference

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
San Diego St.30703470217110
Fresno St.311138962285167
Nevada211078252250175
San Jose St.22718444163182
Hawaii12577544232254
UNLV03749307137237

Mountain

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Utah St.3110612052200201
Colorado St.21924734172143
Air Force3214511062234134
Boise St.12756834206155
New Mexico133810835112204
Wyoming03175543155148

Northeast Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Bryant311007253205198
Sacred Heart31845753146127
Duquesne21897942176157
St. Francis (Pa.)211115234179156
Merrimack12676243230147
LIU Brooklyn12451111562267
CCSU12517616102251
Wagner03539107101290

Ohio Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UT Martin301147161237198
Tennessee St.31868243153143
Murray St.228413234136201
SE Missouri2315512626218284
Austin Peay12836034216204
Tennessee Tech12556535152228
E. Illinois13519217106212

Pacific-12 Conference

North

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Oregon311239861237157
Oregon St.3113811652246173
Washington St.3211313044199201
Washington22939134162138
Stanford2313814934186196
California13737925164165

South

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Arizona St.311268152221132
Utah3113510243223178
UCLA3214713353266210
Southern Cal2316315734209195
Colorado13649825106145
Arizona045113007100213

Patriot League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Holy Cross20902452227157
Fordham301439053274234
Colgate21686626108233
Lafayette11684225125164
Georgetown12649724117190
Bucknell03421221672238
Lehigh0231650737229

Pioneer League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Davidson4018211451234185
Morehead St.4014110052248236
San Diego4117711144211244
St. Thomas (Minn.)311184742133100
Marist311057133136142
Valparaiso221069625134216
Dayton2317416334194228
Stetson134010734143200
Drake1447702699156
Presbyterian0413624025288358
Butler056717426200271

Southeastern Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Georgia50203367026946
Kentucky4112610261199135
Florida2316411443241148
Tennessee2317116544299212
South Carolina147816544167196
Missouri036613234241260
Vanderbilt042617026106283

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alabama4121212471367165
Mississippi3113513661293198
Auburn21727652248138
Texas A&M3215211262237129
Mississippi St.2210510543193180
LSU2313416444244230
Arkansas139413753262188

Southern Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
ETSU4116312471269147
Mercer4115512852238176
VMI311379952223204
Chattanooga311558343218141
Furman22827543144138
Samford2317221634251263
The Citadel1310114125181244
W. Carolina1312315216185311
Wofford0510217216136225

Southland Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
SE Louisiana4020812161355204
Incarnate Word311277652250163
McNeese St.229810634172206
Nicholls2216112734233210
Northwestern St.137914116113233
Houston Baptist047217407129283

Southwestern Athletic Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jackson St.40138406120785
Florida A&M311006652181118
Alabama St.2280953394170
Alabama A&M1310416033191236
MVSU138510725115216
Bethune-Cookman0510616508183308

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Prairie View501749461220161
Alcorn St.401319752179158
Grambling St.221019634117188
Southern U.2212411534192225
Texas Southern139914925209263
Ark.-Pine Bluff047713516137241

Sun Belt Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Coastal Carolina211385661320120
Appalachian St.21888452219168
Troy21748143177137
Georgia St.21998234170227
Georgia Southern1311712925163237

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Louisiana-Lafayette401177861211154
Louisiana-Monroe229716143150241
Texas State12779025175237
South Alabama1312110843202155
Arkansas St.038013916207308

Western Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Sam Houston St.40149696024399
E. Kentucky30885352178161
Abilene Christian221168943221161
Stephen F. Austin221017943242133
Cent. Arkansas2216114234261248
Jacksonville St.11356634119203
Tarleton St.12546043200142
Lamar046217025126237
Dixie St.0240780798284

Major Independents

WLPFPA
Army43242194
Umass16103308
Notre Dame61217162
BYU62208180
Liberty62275143
New Mexico St.17195308
Uconn18146324

