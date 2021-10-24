American Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|3
|0
|135
|44
|7
|0
|288
|102
|SMU
|3
|0
|127
|67
|7
|0
|299
|159
|Houston
|4
|0
|144
|76
|6
|1
|254
|121
|Tulsa
|2
|1
|77
|105
|3
|4
|178
|227
|UCF
|2
|2
|95
|113
|4
|3
|229
|200
|East Carolina
|1
|2
|92
|80
|3
|4
|201
|199
|Temple
|1
|2
|51
|117
|3
|4
|154
|237
|South Florida
|1
|2
|82
|87
|2
|5
|167
|226
|Memphis
|1
|3
|102
|110
|4
|4
|258
|237
|Navy
|1
|4
|115
|151
|1
|6
|125
|223
|Tulane
|0
|3
|77
|147
|1
|6
|223
|296
Atlantic Coast Conference
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wake Forest
|4
|0
|149
|102
|7
|0
|302
|184
|NC State
|2
|1
|90
|59
|5
|2
|224
|117
|Clemson
|3
|2
|88
|89
|4
|3
|140
|102
|Louisville
|2
|2
|126
|108
|4
|3
|222
|189
|Florida St.
|2
|2
|105
|121
|3
|4
|219
|185
|Syracuse
|1
|3
|122
|126
|4
|4
|244
|197
|Boston College
|0
|3
|34
|80
|4
|3
|199
|145
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|3
|0
|107
|45
|6
|1
|317
|137
|Virginia
|4
|2
|216
|197
|6
|2
|301
|211
|North Carolina
|3
|3
|199
|185
|4
|3
|258
|202
|Georgia Tech
|2
|3
|145
|163
|3
|4
|211
|202
|Miami
|1
|2
|101
|105
|3
|4
|225
|210
|Virginia Tech
|1
|2
|60
|79
|3
|4
|166
|162
|Duke
|0
|3
|34
|117
|3
|4
|189
|221
Big 12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|5
|0
|195
|146
|8
|0
|334
|197
|Baylor
|3
|1
|135
|80
|6
|1
|268
|131
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|1
|108
|82
|6
|1
|180
|141
|Iowa St.
|3
|1
|145
|79
|5
|2
|226
|119
|Texas
|2
|2
|174
|149
|4
|3
|291
|207
|Texas Tech
|2
|3
|154
|181
|5
|3
|274
|245
|Kansas St.
|1
|3
|96
|125
|4
|3
|189
|172
|TCU
|1
|3
|127
|144
|3
|4
|240
|221
|West Virginia
|1
|3
|82
|101
|3
|4
|199
|152
|Kansas
|0
|4
|51
|180
|1
|6
|123
|295
Big Sky Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|5
|0
|155
|47
|7
|1
|268
|83
|Sacramento St.
|4
|0
|136
|62
|5
|2
|201
|145
|E. Washington
|4
|1
|252
|122
|7
|1
|412
|225
|UC Davis
|4
|1
|117
|77
|7
|1
|249
|128
|Montana
|2
|2
|122
|83
|5
|2
|208
|111
|N. Arizona
|2
|2
|117
|113
|3
|4
|161
|208
|Portland St.
|2
|2
|103
|95
|3
|4
|183
|195
|Weber St.
|2
|2
|94
|71
|3
|4
|176
|151
|N. Colorado
|2
|3
|61
|154
|3
|5
|123
|219
|Idaho
|1
|3
|97
|167
|2
|5
|179
|265
|Idaho St.
|1
|4
|84
|146
|1
|6
|108
|230
|Cal Poly
|0
|4
|34
|146
|1
|6
|86
|274
|S. Utah
|0
|5
|98
|187
|1
|7
|166
|308
Big South Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|3
|0
|78
|22
|6
|1
|192
|108
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3
|0
|129
|48
|4
|3
|213
|197
|Campbell
|2
|2
|114
|123
|3
|4
|216
|195
|NC A&T
|2
|2
|88
|92
|3
|4
|160
|180
|North Alabama
|2
|2
|152
|139
|2
|6
|218
|266
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|2
|73
|113
|3
|4
|216
|215
|Hampton
|1
|2
|50
|78
|3
|4
|191
|232
|Charleston Southern
|1
|3
|95
|122
|2
|4
|161
|174
|Robert Morris
|1
|3
|93
|135
|2
|4
|115
|196
Big Ten Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|4
|0
|123
|66
|7
|0
|264
|100
|Michigan St.
|4
|0
|112
|69
|7
|0
|240
|131
|Ohio St.
|4
|0
|217
|68
|6
|1
|345
|130
|Penn St.
|2
|2
|78
|53
|5
|2
|188
|103
|Maryland
|1
|3
|67
|168
|4
|3
|196
|208
|Rutgers
|0
|4
|46
|124
|3
|4
|169
|158
|Indiana
|0
|4
|28
|132
|2
|5
|141
|215
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|3
|1
|115
|64
|6
|1
|196
|102
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|115
|97
|5
|2
|186
|137
|Purdue
|2
|2
|63
|66
|4
|3
|155
|114
|Wisconsin
|2
|2
|81
|67
|4
|3
|148
|129
|Illinois
|2
|3
|76
|97
|3
|5
|144
|190
|Northwestern
|1
|3
|56
|134
|3
|4
|138
|176
|Nebraska
|1
|4
|150
|122
|3
|5
|246
|155
Colonial Athletic Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Villanova
|4
|0
|123
|64
|6
|1
|242
|108
|James Madison
|4
|1
|146
|69
|6
|1
|251
|103
|William & Mary
|3
|1
|121
|96
|5
|2
|172
|149
|Elon
|3
|1
|108
|74
|4
|3
|164
|165
|Rhode Island
|3
|2
|72
|121
|5
|2
|162
|166
|New Hampshire
|2
|2
|84
|82
|3
|4
|131
|210
|Towson
|2
|2
|77
|87
|3
|4
|136
|170
|Delaware
|2
|3
|96
|117
|3
|4
|136
|172
|Maine
|2
|3
|100
|154
|3
|4
|145
|221
|Stony Brook
|2
|3
|116
|106
|3
|5
|161
|188
|Richmond
|0
|4
|51
|100
|2
|5
|130
|138
|Albany (NY)
|0
|5
|79
|103
|0
|7
|109
|193
Conference USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Charlotte
|2
|1
|96
|110
|4
|3
|188
|192
|FAU
|2
|1
|110
|61
|4
|3
|214
|147
|Marshall
|2
|1
|97
|68
|4
|3
|258
|158
|W. Kentucky
|2
|1
|123
|91
|3
|4
|279
|231
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|2
|86
|97
|3
|4
|207
|201
|FIU
|0
|3
|73
|137
|1
|6
|186
|255
|Old Dominion
|0
|3
|54
|91
|1
|6
|162
|220
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|4
|0
|169
|75
|8
|0
|315
|150
|UTEP
|3
|0
|73
|37
|6
|1
|174
|135
|UAB
|3
|1
|129
|50
|5
|3
|207
|163
|Rice
|2
|1
|54
|88
|3
|4
|126
|262
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|2
|43
|81
|2
|5
|186
|231
|North Texas
|0
|3
|44
|113
|1
|6
|161
|245
|Southern Miss.
|0
|3
|32
|84
|1
|6
|99
|199
Ivy League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Princeton
|3
|0
|98
|65
|6
|0
|224
|93
|Columbia
|2
|1
|49
|38
|5
|1
|143
|96
|Dartmouth
|2
|1
|55
|43
|5
|1
|162
|85
|Harvard
|2
|1
|89
|45
|5
|1
|201
|70
|Yale
|2
|1
|82
|69
|3
|3
|148
|110
|Brown
|1
|2
|108
|150
|2
|4
|192
|241
|Penn
|0
|3
|49
|96
|2
|4
|113
|126
|Cornell
|0
|3
|72
|96
|1
|5
|137
|168
Mid-American Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|3
|1
|140
|149
|4
|4
|233
|267
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|1
|98
|68
|4
|4
|190
|178
|Buffalo
|2
|2
|127
|108
|4
|4
|259
|205
|Akron
|1
|3
|83
|133
|2
|6
|159
|311
|Ohio
|1
|3
|114
|108
|1
|7
|169
|249
|Bowling Green
|0
|4
|90
|151
|2
|6
|156
|231
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|4
|0
|122
|104
|6
|2
|238
|252
|E. Michigan
|2
|2
|119
|101
|5
|3
|262
|199
|W. Michigan
|2
|2
|123
|127
|5
|3
|232
|218
|Ball St.
|2
|2
|112
|97
|4
|4
|196
|223
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|2
|111
|117
|4
|4
|232
|227
|Toledo
|2
|2
|99
|75
|4
|4
|228
|146
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Norfolk St.
|1
|0
|45
|31
|5
|2
|251
|221
|NC Central
|1
|0
|28
|17
|3
|4
|127
|169
|SC State
|2
|0
|50
|21
|3
|4
|178
|220
|Howard
|1
|1
|58
|45
|2
|5
|142
|232
|Delaware St.
|0
|1
|7
|13
|3
|4
|158
|175
|Morgan St.
|0
|3
|31
|92
|0
|7
|72
|240
Missouri Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|4
|0
|97
|50
|7
|0
|224
|63
|S. Illinois
|4
|0
|139
|116
|6
|1
|264
|171
|South Dakota
|3
|2
|129
|95
|5
|3
|225
|133
|Missouri St.
|3
|2
|162
|118
|4
|3
|221
|175
|S. Dakota St.
|2
|2
|143
|85
|5
|2
|292
|122
|N. Iowa
|2
|2
|101
|92
|4
|3
|189
|127
|Indiana St.
|2
|3
|82
|163
|4
|4
|137
|229
|Illinois St.
|1
|3
|57
|110
|3
|4
|137
|169
|North Dakota
|1
|3
|85
|77
|3
|4
|182
|139
|Youngstown St.
|1
|3
|100
|133
|2
|4
|158
|216
|W. Illinois
|1
|4
|122
|178
|1
|7
|206
|313
Mountain West Conference
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|3
|0
|70
|34
|7
|0
|217
|110
|Fresno St.
|3
|1
|113
|89
|6
|2
|285
|167
|Nevada
|2
|1
|107
|82
|5
|2
|250
|175
|San Jose St.
|2
|2
|71
|84
|4
|4
|163
|182
|Hawaii
|1
|2
|57
|75
|4
|4
|232
|254
|UNLV
|0
|3
|74
|93
|0
|7
|137
|237
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah St.
|3
|1
|106
|120
|5
|2
|200
|201
|Colorado St.
|2
|1
|92
|47
|3
|4
|172
|143
|Air Force
|3
|2
|145
|110
|6
|2
|234
|134
|Boise St.
|1
|2
|75
|68
|3
|4
|206
|155
|New Mexico
|1
|3
|38
|108
|3
|5
|112
|204
|Wyoming
|0
|3
|17
|55
|4
|3
|155
|148
Northeast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|3
|1
|100
|72
|5
|3
|205
|198
|Sacred Heart
|3
|1
|84
|57
|5
|3
|146
|127
|Duquesne
|2
|1
|89
|79
|4
|2
|176
|157
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|1
|111
|52
|3
|4
|179
|156
|Merrimack
|1
|2
|67
|62
|4
|3
|230
|147
|LIU Brooklyn
|1
|2
|45
|111
|1
|5
|62
|267
|CCSU
|1
|2
|51
|76
|1
|6
|102
|251
|Wagner
|0
|3
|53
|91
|0
|7
|101
|290
Ohio Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|3
|0
|114
|71
|6
|1
|237
|198
|Tennessee St.
|3
|1
|86
|82
|4
|3
|153
|143
|Murray St.
|2
|2
|84
|132
|3
|4
|136
|201
|SE Missouri
|2
|3
|155
|126
|2
|6
|218
|284
|Austin Peay
|1
|2
|83
|60
|3
|4
|216
|204
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|2
|55
|65
|3
|5
|152
|228
|E. Illinois
|1
|3
|51
|92
|1
|7
|106
|212
Pacific-12 Conference
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|3
|1
|123
|98
|6
|1
|237
|157
|Oregon St.
|3
|1
|138
|116
|5
|2
|246
|173
|Washington St.
|3
|2
|113
|130
|4
|4
|199
|201
|Washington
|2
|2
|93
|91
|3
|4
|162
|138
|Stanford
|2
|3
|138
|149
|3
|4
|186
|196
|California
|1
|3
|73
|79
|2
|5
|164
|165
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona St.
|3
|1
|126
|81
|5
|2
|221
|132
|Utah
|3
|1
|135
|102
|4
|3
|223
|178
|UCLA
|3
|2
|147
|133
|5
|3
|266
|210
|Southern Cal
|2
|3
|163
|157
|3
|4
|209
|195
|Colorado
|1
|3
|64
|98
|2
|5
|106
|145
|Arizona
|0
|4
|51
|130
|0
|7
|100
|213
Patriot League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|2
|0
|90
|24
|5
|2
|227
|157
|Fordham
|3
|0
|143
|90
|5
|3
|274
|234
|Colgate
|2
|1
|68
|66
|2
|6
|108
|233
|Lafayette
|1
|1
|68
|42
|2
|5
|125
|164
|Georgetown
|1
|2
|64
|97
|2
|4
|117
|190
|Bucknell
|0
|3
|42
|122
|1
|6
|72
|238
|Lehigh
|0
|2
|31
|65
|0
|7
|37
|229
Pioneer League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|4
|0
|182
|114
|5
|1
|234
|185
|Morehead St.
|4
|0
|141
|100
|5
|2
|248
|236
|San Diego
|4
|1
|177
|111
|4
|4
|211
|244
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|3
|1
|118
|47
|4
|2
|133
|100
|Marist
|3
|1
|105
|71
|3
|3
|136
|142
|Valparaiso
|2
|2
|106
|96
|2
|5
|134
|216
|Dayton
|2
|3
|174
|163
|3
|4
|194
|228
|Stetson
|1
|3
|40
|107
|3
|4
|143
|200
|Drake
|1
|4
|47
|70
|2
|6
|99
|156
|Presbyterian
|0
|4
|136
|240
|2
|5
|288
|358
|Butler
|0
|5
|67
|174
|2
|6
|200
|271
Southeastern Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|5
|0
|203
|36
|7
|0
|269
|46
|Kentucky
|4
|1
|126
|102
|6
|1
|199
|135
|Florida
|2
|3
|164
|114
|4
|3
|241
|148
|Tennessee
|2
|3
|171
|165
|4
|4
|299
|212
|South Carolina
|1
|4
|78
|165
|4
|4
|167
|196
|Missouri
|0
|3
|66
|132
|3
|4
|241
|260
|Vanderbilt
|0
|4
|26
|170
|2
|6
|106
|283
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|4
|1
|212
|124
|7
|1
|367
|165
|Mississippi
|3
|1
|135
|136
|6
|1
|293
|198
|Auburn
|2
|1
|72
|76
|5
|2
|248
|138
|Texas A&M
|3
|2
|152
|112
|6
|2
|237
|129
|Mississippi St.
|2
|2
|105
|105
|4
|3
|193
|180
|LSU
|2
|3
|134
|164
|4
|4
|244
|230
|Arkansas
|1
|3
|94
|137
|5
|3
|262
|188
Southern Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|ETSU
|4
|1
|163
|124
|7
|1
|269
|147
|Mercer
|4
|1
|155
|128
|5
|2
|238
|176
|VMI
|3
|1
|137
|99
|5
|2
|223
|204
|Chattanooga
|3
|1
|155
|83
|4
|3
|218
|141
|Furman
|2
|2
|82
|75
|4
|3
|144
|138
|Samford
|2
|3
|172
|216
|3
|4
|251
|263
|The Citadel
|1
|3
|101
|141
|2
|5
|181
|244
|W. Carolina
|1
|3
|123
|152
|1
|6
|185
|311
|Wofford
|0
|5
|102
|172
|1
|6
|136
|225
Southland Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Louisiana
|4
|0
|208
|121
|6
|1
|355
|204
|Incarnate Word
|3
|1
|127
|76
|5
|2
|250
|163
|McNeese St.
|2
|2
|98
|106
|3
|4
|172
|206
|Nicholls
|2
|2
|161
|127
|3
|4
|233
|210
|Northwestern St.
|1
|3
|79
|141
|1
|6
|113
|233
|Houston Baptist
|0
|4
|72
|174
|0
|7
|129
|283
Southwestern Athletic Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|4
|0
|138
|40
|6
|1
|207
|85
|Florida A&M
|3
|1
|100
|66
|5
|2
|181
|118
|Alabama St.
|2
|2
|80
|95
|3
|3
|94
|170
|Alabama A&M
|1
|3
|104
|160
|3
|3
|191
|236
|MVSU
|1
|3
|85
|107
|2
|5
|115
|216
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|5
|106
|165
|0
|8
|183
|308
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|5
|0
|174
|94
|6
|1
|220
|161
|Alcorn St.
|4
|0
|131
|97
|5
|2
|179
|158
|Grambling St.
|2
|2
|101
|96
|3
|4
|117
|188
|Southern U.
|2
|2
|124
|115
|3
|4
|192
|225
|Texas Southern
|1
|3
|99
|149
|2
|5
|209
|263
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|4
|77
|135
|1
|6
|137
|241
Sun Belt Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|1
|138
|56
|6
|1
|320
|120
|Appalachian St.
|2
|1
|88
|84
|5
|2
|219
|168
|Troy
|2
|1
|74
|81
|4
|3
|177
|137
|Georgia St.
|2
|1
|99
|82
|3
|4
|170
|227
|Georgia Southern
|1
|3
|117
|129
|2
|5
|163
|237
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|4
|0
|117
|78
|6
|1
|211
|154
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|2
|97
|161
|4
|3
|150
|241
|Texas State
|1
|2
|77
|90
|2
|5
|175
|237
|South Alabama
|1
|3
|121
|108
|4
|3
|202
|155
|Arkansas St.
|0
|3
|80
|139
|1
|6
|207
|308
Western Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sam Houston St.
|4
|0
|149
|69
|6
|0
|243
|99
|E. Kentucky
|3
|0
|88
|53
|5
|2
|178
|161
|Abilene Christian
|2
|2
|116
|89
|4
|3
|221
|161
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|2
|101
|79
|4
|3
|242
|133
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|2
|161
|142
|3
|4
|261
|248
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|1
|35
|66
|3
|4
|119
|203
|Tarleton St.
|1
|2
|54
|60
|4
|3
|200
|142
|Lamar
|0
|4
|62
|170
|2
|5
|126
|237
|Dixie St.
|0
|2
|40
|78
|0
|7
|98
|284
Major Independents
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|4
|3
|242
|194
|Umass
|1
|6
|103
|308
|Notre Dame
|6
|1
|217
|162
|BYU
|6
|2
|208
|180
|Liberty
|6
|2
|275
|143
|New Mexico St.
|1
|7
|195
|308
|Uconn
|1
|8
|146
|324