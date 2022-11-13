American Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Cincinnati5115613282326214
Tulane5119214382327190
UCF5122214682359200
Houston4224321964374362
SMU4224922464403326
East Carolina3318316064318236
Memphis3422017955331294
Navy3418019637229258
Temple1514221937214279
Tulsa1512619837282325
South Florida0616125819255400

Atlantic Coast Conference

Atlantic

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Clemson7024514391342210
Florida St.5326915173340181
NC State3312013473264181
Syracuse3311012064273204
Louisville3419317964288206
Wake Forest2419520164366282
Boston College2512823637190288

Coastal

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
North Carolina6021515591401313
Duke4220013773337215
Pittsburgh3315613764300239
Miami3311715755257239
Georgia Tech3412620146171287
Virginia1611718537170240
Virginia Tech1613519028189250

Atlantic Sun Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jacksonville St.401649282358235
Cent. Arkansas3117811555336311
Austin Peay3213615873347216
E. Kentucky2213514064348332
Kennesaw St.1310615155264340
North Alabama0518224519314398

Big 12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
TCU70266188100405252
Kansas St.5222214673306175
Oklahoma St.4319423273349300
Baylor4321720964348252
Texas4322316364335213
Kansas3423023764369304
Texas Tech3422822955338296
Oklahoma2519226155319291
West Virginia2518327346312328
Iowa St.1612314046218167

Big Sky Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Sacramento St.70296155100430219
Montana St.7030918391440281
Weber St.5224114482361170
Idaho5227018064351253
UC Davis5229614164374212
Montana4326912873389149
Portland St.3416927946240358
N. Arizona2517721937214289
N. Colorado2514327437208367
E. Washington1615929428226445
Idaho St.1610024319144364
Cal Poly0713632519192425

Big South Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
NC A&T401277573298253
Gardner-Webb401668955314265
Campbell2318516846307304
Charleston Southern2311012628207327
Bryant1311913337331325
Robert Morris0445161010103342

Big Ten Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Michigan7024895100414112
Ohio St.70325113100468156
Penn St.5222015482340190
Maryland3416218864283246
Michigan St.3413120355246255
Rutgers169521746199259
Indiana1613224937224346

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Illinois4315411673247125
Minnesota4315711473306131
Iowa4313812664179139
Purdue4318319464296252
Wisconsin3416918555287209
Nebraska2513918837233299
Northwestern169220319153282

Colonial Athletic Association

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
William & Mary6122514691337198
Richmond6123112582309186
New Hampshire6122516273273251
Elon6221615983303225
Delaware4319112673278149
Rhode Island4320519664302272
Towson3415820055208299
Villanova3416720055260287
Monmouth (NJ)2524729146376356
Albany (NY)2520519737305340
Maine2518020528215305
Hampton1612322646213271
Stony Brook1610424428145331

Conference USA

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UTSA6023214082380280
W. Kentucky5227312274417233
North Texas5226316765393344
FAU4218512055305238
Rice3315421355280344
UAB3421217155320213
Middle Tennessee2413318855268288
FIU2410725646190374
UTEP2415218946222284
Louisiana Tech2419023737300392
Charlotte1616025829267452

Ivy League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Princeton511688281259115
Yale5120910872286181
Penn4215013672246178
Harvard4216514163255217
Columbia2411217054220186
Cornell2411317054194238
Brown1514322536224321
Dartmouth1510513327171198

Mid-American Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Ohio5121814173338320
Bowling Green4210814655230326
Buffalo4219716155298274
Kent St.3317916346287290
Miami (Ohio)2411812746196230
Akron0614720819195367

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Toledo5122415973351263
E. Michigan3316418364277300
Ball St.3315515955244273
Cent. Michigan3314515946268288
N. Illinois2417218637292320
W. Michigan2412015537196265

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
NC Central4120910282400204
Howard3113310246276273
Morgan St.2211910446244273
Delaware St.2310013155205220
SC State137812037208296
Norfolk St.136614619147406

Missouri Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
S. Dakota St.80273125101345171
N. Dakota St.6121412282341170
North Dakota5223419773312290
Youngstown St.4320619764286258
N. Iowa4322617055305269
S. Illinois4319914455290266
Illinois St.3410714555170211
Missouri St.2518821146277293
South Dakota2512018437165263
Indiana St.1613821728169336
W. Illinois0792285010137406

Mountain West Conference

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Fresno St.5120213064300236
San Jose St.4217312763244174
San Diego St.4213712564219219
UNLV2411917746264289
Hawaii1512517229212399
Nevada068819528190303

Mountain

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Boise St.602157473300173
Wyoming5112910873232231
Utah St.4215714655221294
Air Force3318010073295144
Colorado St.248613528129299
New Mexico067019228147261

Northeast Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Merrimack6017411082283199
St. Francis (Pa.)602356882362179
Sacred Heart3315917555237250
LIU Brooklyn3316921437229383
Stonehill2415213844261168
Duquesne2416818737237303
CCSU159713919152309
Wagner1510622919151430

Ohio Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
SE Missouri401565582351215
UT Martin401667364348300
Lindenwood (Mo.)2315819273395322
Tennessee Tech2311716046246334
Tennessee St.237311237179258
Murray St.137411628145353
E. Illinois1411014628214309

Pacific-12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Southern Cal7131321391424244
Oregon6130819182422274
Utah6125915782393200
UCLA5227320982395264
Washington5224822282384276
Oregon St.4318313973320216
Washington St.3419016064269198
Arizona2522628546312372
Arizona St.2519324137271308
California1616122837232279
Colorado1612728919157417
Stanford1715330037210324

Patriot League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Holy Cross5021197100383209
Fordham4125514682500344
Colgate2310612337199283
Lafayette239612937125228
Lehigh2311615328178311
Bucknell248119128117299
Georgetown1413215828239354

Pioneer League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
St. Thomas (Minn.)7024312091331176
Dayton6120615182290223
Butler5219413673287217
Davidson5224917073359228
Valparaiso4321019255264272
San Diego3316713045265201
Marist4420822246223303
Drake2512819428170309
Stetson1515419736237264
Morehead St.1616925228244392
Presbyterian0711027419152427

Southeastern Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Georgia7028591100406116
Tennessee5125315291474219
Florida3420719864319269
Kentucky3413416464233200
South Carolina3414521864286262
Missouri2513417846232259
Vanderbilt159623846264352

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
LSU6120016982326210
Alabama5226816382406189
Mississippi4219718482361224
Mississippi St.3417920764312261
Arkansas2415918255299289
Auburn2515121546229288
Texas A&M1615320237215228

Southern Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Samford7025914091319218
Furman6121013482298188
Chattanooga5221213073291195
Mercer5225212473376193
W. Carolina3417322855319322
Wofford3416321037192287
The Citadel2510417637180254
ETSU1722727037316280
VMI079928719155373

Southland Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Incarnate Word4124710591516203
SE Louisiana4116713173332231
Northwestern St.4115610746230351
Nicholls3212112237186348
Texas A&M Commerce3313313455290197
McNeese St.1411816637225320
Lamar1413319219212391
Houston Christian159721528191356

Southwestern Athletic Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jackson St.702855710038998
Florida A&M6117314382240226
Alabama St.4314213364193204
Alabama A&M3418120837201333
Bethune-Cookman2520024928239393
MVSU1610222919132327

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Prairie View5224119264322265
Southern U.4316812964322201
Alcorn St.4315814855215250
Texas Southern4317314855261261
Grambling St.2515818437232329
Ark.-Pine Bluff0711227328243381

Sun Belt Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Coastal Carolina6120918891316269
James Madison4220113563318183
Marshall33999664239161
Georgia St.3318317846297304
Appalachian St.2417517655344256
Georgia Southern2418421055343317
Old Dominion2412115537200265

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
South Alabama5117411682329193
Troy511218682213167
Southern Miss.3312615255251245
Louisiana-Monroe3316618946242359
Louisiana-Lafayette3417215155266212
Arkansas St.1513118837268313
Texas State1512817037224262

Western Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Abilene Christian401207973289222
Sam Houston St.311039553158170
Stephen F. Austin2214212655353319
Utah Tech2312114746286334
S. Utah1312712146314300
Tarleton St.1413818355292299

Major Independents

WLPFPA
Liberty82303227
Notre Dame73297223
Uconn65221279
BYU55296308
New Mexico St.45179230
Army36245229
Umass19140309

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you