American Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Cincinnati20108246026182
SMU20724160244133
Houston30113525122397
Tulsa217710534178227
East Carolina11684933177168
Temple11378333140203
Memphis12958643251213
UCF127110633205193
Navy139512415105196
South Florida02487315133212
Tulane02519215197241

Atlantic Coast Conference

Atlantic

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Wake Forest4014910260232128
NC State2060285119486
Clemson3171624212375
Florida St.2210512124160182
Louisville12989433194175
Boston College02205242185117
Syracuse03819034203161

Coastal

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Pittsburgh20802851290120
Virginia3216815752253171
North Carolina3319918543258202
Georgia Tech2210511533171154
Virginia Tech11243833130121
Duke033411734189221
Miami02707524194180

Big 12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Oklahoma4016012370299174
Oklahoma St.30875860159117
Baylor311358061268131
Iowa St.21121584220298
Texas Tech2213015652250220
Texas2217414943291207
TCU1211011533223192
Kansas St.037110133164148
West Virginia03538424170135
Kansas032814515100260

Big Sky Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
E. Washington402188770378190
Montana St.40128386124174
Sacramento St.30926242157145
UC Davis31936461225115
N. Arizona211176933161164
Portland St.221039534183195
Montana1288694217497
Idaho128313324165231
Weber St.12593724141117
N. Colorado134414525106210
Idaho St.13751191599203
Cal Poly03211221573250
S. Utah048917016157289

Big South Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Kennesaw St.20481551162101
Monmouth (NJ)301294843213197
Campbell211079333209165
NC A&T21796233151150
Charleston Southern12737723139129
Robert Morris12761072398168
North Alabama1210711716173244
Gardner-Webb02459624188198
Hampton02206924161223

Big Ten Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Michigan3090596023193
Michigan St.401126970240131
Ohio St.301636151291123
Penn St.2160335117083
Maryland125113442180174
Rutgers044612434169158
Indiana03217824134161

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Iowa311156461196102
Minnesota21818142152121
Purdue2150364214284
Northwestern124910133131143
Wisconsin12515433118116
Illinois13567925124172
Nebraska1415012235246155

Colonial Athletic Association

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Villanova30796451198108
James Madison31124595122993
Rhode Island31727751162122
William & Mary21818242132135
Elon21846433140155
New Hampshire21745833121186
Towson21634733122130
Delaware22869533126150
Maine138113824126205
Stony Brook13899225134174
Richmond03377324116111
Albany (NY)0463840693174

Conference USA

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Charlotte20877242179154
Marshall21976843258158
FAU11725233176138
W. Kentucky11897224245212
Middle Tennessee12869724163188
FIU025410315167221
Old Dominion03549116162220

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UTSA301245970270134
UTEP30733761174135
UAB301052052183133
Louisiana Tech11273624170186
Rice1124642496238
North Texas034411315135210
Southern Miss.0332841699199

Ivy League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Dartmouth2055245016266
Harvard2073275018552
Princeton2080495020677
Columbia1130384112496
Yale1140412310682
Penn022154238584
Brown025910514143196
Cornell0227471492119

Mid-American Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Kent St.2110612234199240
Miami (Ohio)21745134166161
Buffalo12829834214195
Akron12738825149266
Ohio12877416142215
Bowling Green03669625132176

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
N. Illinois30836652199214
W. Michigan211089352217184
Ball St.21957343179199
Cent. Michigan21737843194188
E. Michigan12647743207175
Toledo12656034194131

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Howard1027024111187
SC State10371424165213
Norfolk St.000042206190
Delaware St.000033151162
NC Central00002499152
Morgan St.0214640655212

Missouri Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
N. Dakota St.3070306019743
S. Illinois4013911661264171
South Dakota311157552211113
Missouri St.311429142201148
S. Dakota St.21126595127596
N. Iowa12757533163110
Youngstown St.128310523141188
Indiana St.135414634109212
W. Illinois1311214416196279
Illinois St.03379624117155
North Dakota03516724148129

Mountain West Conference

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
San Diego St.2050206019796
Nevada20754851218141
Fresno St.21795752251135
Hawaii12577534184220
San Jose St.12446434136162
UNLV02546606117210

Mountain

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Colorado St.20682133148117
Air Force311319061220114
Utah St.21809642174177
Boise St.12756834206155
Wyoming02144142152134
New Mexico03241052598201

Northeast Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Duquesne20764841163126
Bryant21696243174188
Sacred Heart21534443115114
St. Francis (Pa.)211115234179156
CCSU1138461589221
Merrimack12676243230147
LIU Brooklyn0215980532254
Wagner0243600691259

Ohio Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UT Martin20764151199168
Murray St.21788533130154
Tennessee St.21588233125143
SE Missouri221258825188246
Tennessee Tech1255652596215
E. Illinois12516416106184
Austin Peay02365424169198

Pacific-12 Conference

North

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Oregon21896751203126
Oregon St.21968242204139
Washington St.3211313043180180
Stanford2313814934186196
Washington12727524141122
California03477615138162

South

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Utah301016042189136
Arizona St.311268152219132
UCLA311169952235176
Southern Cal2316315733193164
Colorado12617224103119
Arizona03351090684192

Patriot League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Holy Cross10481442185147
Fordham201086243239206
Colgate2058242598191
Lafayette11684225125164
Georgetown0235761488169
Bucknell0221931551209
Lehigh01330069194

Pioneer League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Davidson301337941185150
Morehead St.301147642221212
Marist30814432112115
St. Thomas (Minn.)311184742133100
San Diego311088334142216
Dayton2214611833166183
Valparaiso1261681589188
Drake1347682599154
Presbyterian0310817124260289
Stetson033810724141200
Butler043212525165222

Southeastern Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Georgia50203367026946
Kentucky4112610261199135
Tennessee2214711343275160
Florida2316411443241148
South Carolina136412143153152
Missouri036613234241260
Vanderbilt032012525100238

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alabama3116010061315141
Mississippi2110411951262181
Auburn21727652248138
Texas A&M221089852193115
LSU2211713343227199
Mississippi St.12609933148174
Arkansas139413743217185

Southern Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
ETSU3114611161252134
VMI311379952223204
Mercer3111011442193162
Furman21695842131121
Chattanooga211007033163128
Samford2215916133238208
The Citadel12709624150199
Wofford048812715122180
W. Carolina037812106140280

Southland Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Incarnate Word301074851230135
SE Louisiana3015710751304190
McNeese St.12708624144186
Nicholls1211711324189196
Northwestern St.1265901599182
Houston Baptist035813006115239

Southwestern Athletic Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jackson St.3096285116573
Florida A&M2169384215090
Alabama St.2280953394170
MVSU1257762487185
Alabama A&M1310416033191236
Bethune-Cookman049412307171266

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Prairie View401267351172140
Alcorn St.30877042135131
Southern U.211036733171177
Grambling St.221019634117188
Texas Southern127210524182219
Ark.-Pine Bluff047713515134196

Sun Belt Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Coastal Carolina20111266029390
Troy21748143177137
Appalachian St.11585742189141
Georgia St.11716624142211
Georgia Southern1311712925163237

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Louisiana-Lafayette30895151183127
Texas State11616224159209
South Alabama12906742171114
Louisiana-Monroe125613033109210
Arkansas St.025311115180280

Western Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Sam Houston St.30107625020192
E. Kentucky30885352178161
Jacksonville St.10282433112161
Abilene Christian221168943221161
Stephen F. Austin12645933205113
Tarleton St.12546033183128
Cent. Arkansas1211210424212210
Lamar03241212488188
Dixie St.0120410678247

Major Independents

WLPFPA
Army42186124
Umass15100249
Notre Dame51186146
BYU52187161
Liberty52240117
New Mexico St.16161260
Uconn17133280

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you