American Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|2
|0
|108
|24
|6
|0
|261
|82
|SMU
|2
|0
|72
|41
|6
|0
|244
|133
|Houston
|3
|0
|113
|52
|5
|1
|223
|97
|Tulsa
|2
|1
|77
|105
|3
|4
|178
|227
|East Carolina
|1
|1
|68
|49
|3
|3
|177
|168
|Temple
|1
|1
|37
|83
|3
|3
|140
|203
|Memphis
|1
|2
|95
|86
|4
|3
|251
|213
|UCF
|1
|2
|71
|106
|3
|3
|205
|193
|Navy
|1
|3
|95
|124
|1
|5
|105
|196
|South Florida
|0
|2
|48
|73
|1
|5
|133
|212
|Tulane
|0
|2
|51
|92
|1
|5
|197
|241
Atlantic Coast Conference
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wake Forest
|4
|0
|149
|102
|6
|0
|232
|128
|NC State
|2
|0
|60
|28
|5
|1
|194
|86
|Clemson
|3
|1
|71
|62
|4
|2
|123
|75
|Florida St.
|2
|2
|105
|121
|2
|4
|160
|182
|Louisville
|1
|2
|98
|94
|3
|3
|194
|175
|Boston College
|0
|2
|20
|52
|4
|2
|185
|117
|Syracuse
|0
|3
|81
|90
|3
|4
|203
|161
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|80
|28
|5
|1
|290
|120
|Virginia
|3
|2
|168
|157
|5
|2
|253
|171
|North Carolina
|3
|3
|199
|185
|4
|3
|258
|202
|Georgia Tech
|2
|2
|105
|115
|3
|3
|171
|154
|Virginia Tech
|1
|1
|24
|38
|3
|3
|130
|121
|Duke
|0
|3
|34
|117
|3
|4
|189
|221
|Miami
|0
|2
|70
|75
|2
|4
|194
|180
Big 12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|4
|0
|160
|123
|7
|0
|299
|174
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|0
|87
|58
|6
|0
|159
|117
|Baylor
|3
|1
|135
|80
|6
|1
|268
|131
|Iowa St.
|2
|1
|121
|58
|4
|2
|202
|98
|Texas Tech
|2
|2
|130
|156
|5
|2
|250
|220
|Texas
|2
|2
|174
|149
|4
|3
|291
|207
|TCU
|1
|2
|110
|115
|3
|3
|223
|192
|Kansas St.
|0
|3
|71
|101
|3
|3
|164
|148
|West Virginia
|0
|3
|53
|84
|2
|4
|170
|135
|Kansas
|0
|3
|28
|145
|1
|5
|100
|260
Big Sky Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Washington
|4
|0
|218
|87
|7
|0
|378
|190
|Montana St.
|4
|0
|128
|38
|6
|1
|241
|74
|Sacramento St.
|3
|0
|92
|62
|4
|2
|157
|145
|UC Davis
|3
|1
|93
|64
|6
|1
|225
|115
|N. Arizona
|2
|1
|117
|69
|3
|3
|161
|164
|Portland St.
|2
|2
|103
|95
|3
|4
|183
|195
|Montana
|1
|2
|88
|69
|4
|2
|174
|97
|Idaho
|1
|2
|83
|133
|2
|4
|165
|231
|Weber St.
|1
|2
|59
|37
|2
|4
|141
|117
|N. Colorado
|1
|3
|44
|145
|2
|5
|106
|210
|Idaho St.
|1
|3
|75
|119
|1
|5
|99
|203
|Cal Poly
|0
|3
|21
|122
|1
|5
|73
|250
|S. Utah
|0
|4
|89
|170
|1
|6
|157
|289
Big South Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|0
|48
|15
|5
|1
|162
|101
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3
|0
|129
|48
|4
|3
|213
|197
|Campbell
|2
|1
|107
|93
|3
|3
|209
|165
|NC A&T
|2
|1
|79
|62
|3
|3
|151
|150
|Charleston Southern
|1
|2
|73
|77
|2
|3
|139
|129
|Robert Morris
|1
|2
|76
|107
|2
|3
|98
|168
|North Alabama
|1
|2
|107
|117
|1
|6
|173
|244
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|2
|45
|96
|2
|4
|188
|198
|Hampton
|0
|2
|20
|69
|2
|4
|161
|223
Big Ten Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|3
|0
|90
|59
|6
|0
|231
|93
|Michigan St.
|4
|0
|112
|69
|7
|0
|240
|131
|Ohio St.
|3
|0
|163
|61
|5
|1
|291
|123
|Penn St.
|2
|1
|60
|33
|5
|1
|170
|83
|Maryland
|1
|2
|51
|134
|4
|2
|180
|174
|Rutgers
|0
|4
|46
|124
|3
|4
|169
|158
|Indiana
|0
|3
|21
|78
|2
|4
|134
|161
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|3
|1
|115
|64
|6
|1
|196
|102
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|81
|81
|4
|2
|152
|121
|Purdue
|2
|1
|50
|36
|4
|2
|142
|84
|Northwestern
|1
|2
|49
|101
|3
|3
|131
|143
|Wisconsin
|1
|2
|51
|54
|3
|3
|118
|116
|Illinois
|1
|3
|56
|79
|2
|5
|124
|172
|Nebraska
|1
|4
|150
|122
|3
|5
|246
|155
Colonial Athletic Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Villanova
|3
|0
|79
|64
|5
|1
|198
|108
|James Madison
|3
|1
|124
|59
|5
|1
|229
|93
|Rhode Island
|3
|1
|72
|77
|5
|1
|162
|122
|William & Mary
|2
|1
|81
|82
|4
|2
|132
|135
|Elon
|2
|1
|84
|64
|3
|3
|140
|155
|New Hampshire
|2
|1
|74
|58
|3
|3
|121
|186
|Towson
|2
|1
|63
|47
|3
|3
|122
|130
|Delaware
|2
|2
|86
|95
|3
|3
|126
|150
|Maine
|1
|3
|81
|138
|2
|4
|126
|205
|Stony Brook
|1
|3
|89
|92
|2
|5
|134
|174
|Richmond
|0
|3
|37
|73
|2
|4
|116
|111
|Albany (NY)
|0
|4
|63
|84
|0
|6
|93
|174
Conference USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Charlotte
|2
|0
|87
|72
|4
|2
|179
|154
|Marshall
|2
|1
|97
|68
|4
|3
|258
|158
|FAU
|1
|1
|72
|52
|3
|3
|176
|138
|W. Kentucky
|1
|1
|89
|72
|2
|4
|245
|212
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|2
|86
|97
|2
|4
|163
|188
|FIU
|0
|2
|54
|103
|1
|5
|167
|221
|Old Dominion
|0
|3
|54
|91
|1
|6
|162
|220
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|3
|0
|124
|59
|7
|0
|270
|134
|UTEP
|3
|0
|73
|37
|6
|1
|174
|135
|UAB
|3
|0
|105
|20
|5
|2
|183
|133
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|1
|27
|36
|2
|4
|170
|186
|Rice
|1
|1
|24
|64
|2
|4
|96
|238
|North Texas
|0
|3
|44
|113
|1
|5
|135
|210
|Southern Miss.
|0
|3
|32
|84
|1
|6
|99
|199
Ivy League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|2
|0
|55
|24
|5
|0
|162
|66
|Harvard
|2
|0
|73
|27
|5
|0
|185
|52
|Princeton
|2
|0
|80
|49
|5
|0
|206
|77
|Columbia
|1
|1
|30
|38
|4
|1
|124
|96
|Yale
|1
|1
|40
|41
|2
|3
|106
|82
|Penn
|0
|2
|21
|54
|2
|3
|85
|84
|Brown
|0
|2
|59
|105
|1
|4
|143
|196
|Cornell
|0
|2
|27
|47
|1
|4
|92
|119
Mid-American Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|2
|1
|106
|122
|3
|4
|199
|240
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|1
|74
|51
|3
|4
|166
|161
|Buffalo
|1
|2
|82
|98
|3
|4
|214
|195
|Akron
|1
|2
|73
|88
|2
|5
|149
|266
|Ohio
|1
|2
|87
|74
|1
|6
|142
|215
|Bowling Green
|0
|3
|66
|96
|2
|5
|132
|176
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|3
|0
|83
|66
|5
|2
|199
|214
|W. Michigan
|2
|1
|108
|93
|5
|2
|217
|184
|Ball St.
|2
|1
|95
|73
|4
|3
|179
|199
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|1
|73
|78
|4
|3
|194
|188
|E. Michigan
|1
|2
|64
|77
|4
|3
|207
|175
|Toledo
|1
|2
|65
|60
|3
|4
|194
|131
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Howard
|1
|0
|27
|0
|2
|4
|111
|187
|SC State
|1
|0
|37
|14
|2
|4
|165
|213
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|206
|190
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|151
|162
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|99
|152
|Morgan St.
|0
|2
|14
|64
|0
|6
|55
|212
Missouri Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|0
|70
|30
|6
|0
|197
|43
|S. Illinois
|4
|0
|139
|116
|6
|1
|264
|171
|South Dakota
|3
|1
|115
|75
|5
|2
|211
|113
|Missouri St.
|3
|1
|142
|91
|4
|2
|201
|148
|S. Dakota St.
|2
|1
|126
|59
|5
|1
|275
|96
|N. Iowa
|1
|2
|75
|75
|3
|3
|163
|110
|Youngstown St.
|1
|2
|83
|105
|2
|3
|141
|188
|Indiana St.
|1
|3
|54
|146
|3
|4
|109
|212
|W. Illinois
|1
|3
|112
|144
|1
|6
|196
|279
|Illinois St.
|0
|3
|37
|96
|2
|4
|117
|155
|North Dakota
|0
|3
|51
|67
|2
|4
|148
|129
Mountain West Conference
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|50
|20
|6
|0
|197
|96
|Nevada
|2
|0
|75
|48
|5
|1
|218
|141
|Fresno St.
|2
|1
|79
|57
|5
|2
|251
|135
|Hawaii
|1
|2
|57
|75
|3
|4
|184
|220
|San Jose St.
|1
|2
|44
|64
|3
|4
|136
|162
|UNLV
|0
|2
|54
|66
|0
|6
|117
|210
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colorado St.
|2
|0
|68
|21
|3
|3
|148
|117
|Air Force
|3
|1
|131
|90
|6
|1
|220
|114
|Utah St.
|2
|1
|80
|96
|4
|2
|174
|177
|Boise St.
|1
|2
|75
|68
|3
|4
|206
|155
|Wyoming
|0
|2
|14
|41
|4
|2
|152
|134
|New Mexico
|0
|3
|24
|105
|2
|5
|98
|201
Northeast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|2
|0
|76
|48
|4
|1
|163
|126
|Bryant
|2
|1
|69
|62
|4
|3
|174
|188
|Sacred Heart
|2
|1
|53
|44
|4
|3
|115
|114
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|1
|111
|52
|3
|4
|179
|156
|CCSU
|1
|1
|38
|46
|1
|5
|89
|221
|Merrimack
|1
|2
|67
|62
|4
|3
|230
|147
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|2
|15
|98
|0
|5
|32
|254
|Wagner
|0
|2
|43
|60
|0
|6
|91
|259
Ohio Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|2
|0
|76
|41
|5
|1
|199
|168
|Murray St.
|2
|1
|78
|85
|3
|3
|130
|154
|Tennessee St.
|2
|1
|58
|82
|3
|3
|125
|143
|SE Missouri
|2
|2
|125
|88
|2
|5
|188
|246
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|2
|55
|65
|2
|5
|96
|215
|E. Illinois
|1
|2
|51
|64
|1
|6
|106
|184
|Austin Peay
|0
|2
|36
|54
|2
|4
|169
|198
Pacific-12 Conference
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|2
|1
|89
|67
|5
|1
|203
|126
|Oregon St.
|2
|1
|96
|82
|4
|2
|204
|139
|Washington St.
|3
|2
|113
|130
|4
|3
|180
|180
|Stanford
|2
|3
|138
|149
|3
|4
|186
|196
|Washington
|1
|2
|72
|75
|2
|4
|141
|122
|California
|0
|3
|47
|76
|1
|5
|138
|162
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah
|3
|0
|101
|60
|4
|2
|189
|136
|Arizona St.
|3
|1
|126
|81
|5
|2
|219
|132
|UCLA
|3
|1
|116
|99
|5
|2
|235
|176
|Southern Cal
|2
|3
|163
|157
|3
|3
|193
|164
|Colorado
|1
|2
|61
|72
|2
|4
|103
|119
|Arizona
|0
|3
|35
|109
|0
|6
|84
|192
Patriot League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|1
|0
|48
|14
|4
|2
|185
|147
|Fordham
|2
|0
|108
|62
|4
|3
|239
|206
|Colgate
|2
|0
|58
|24
|2
|5
|98
|191
|Lafayette
|1
|1
|68
|42
|2
|5
|125
|164
|Georgetown
|0
|2
|35
|76
|1
|4
|88
|169
|Bucknell
|0
|2
|21
|93
|1
|5
|51
|209
|Lehigh
|0
|1
|3
|30
|0
|6
|9
|194
Pioneer League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|3
|0
|133
|79
|4
|1
|185
|150
|Morehead St.
|3
|0
|114
|76
|4
|2
|221
|212
|Marist
|3
|0
|81
|44
|3
|2
|112
|115
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|3
|1
|118
|47
|4
|2
|133
|100
|San Diego
|3
|1
|108
|83
|3
|4
|142
|216
|Dayton
|2
|2
|146
|118
|3
|3
|166
|183
|Valparaiso
|1
|2
|61
|68
|1
|5
|89
|188
|Drake
|1
|3
|47
|68
|2
|5
|99
|154
|Presbyterian
|0
|3
|108
|171
|2
|4
|260
|289
|Stetson
|0
|3
|38
|107
|2
|4
|141
|200
|Butler
|0
|4
|32
|125
|2
|5
|165
|222
Southeastern Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|5
|0
|203
|36
|7
|0
|269
|46
|Kentucky
|4
|1
|126
|102
|6
|1
|199
|135
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|147
|113
|4
|3
|275
|160
|Florida
|2
|3
|164
|114
|4
|3
|241
|148
|South Carolina
|1
|3
|64
|121
|4
|3
|153
|152
|Missouri
|0
|3
|66
|132
|3
|4
|241
|260
|Vanderbilt
|0
|3
|20
|125
|2
|5
|100
|238
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|3
|1
|160
|100
|6
|1
|315
|141
|Mississippi
|2
|1
|104
|119
|5
|1
|262
|181
|Auburn
|2
|1
|72
|76
|5
|2
|248
|138
|Texas A&M
|2
|2
|108
|98
|5
|2
|193
|115
|LSU
|2
|2
|117
|133
|4
|3
|227
|199
|Mississippi St.
|1
|2
|60
|99
|3
|3
|148
|174
|Arkansas
|1
|3
|94
|137
|4
|3
|217
|185
Southern Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|ETSU
|3
|1
|146
|111
|6
|1
|252
|134
|VMI
|3
|1
|137
|99
|5
|2
|223
|204
|Mercer
|3
|1
|110
|114
|4
|2
|193
|162
|Furman
|2
|1
|69
|58
|4
|2
|131
|121
|Chattanooga
|2
|1
|100
|70
|3
|3
|163
|128
|Samford
|2
|2
|159
|161
|3
|3
|238
|208
|The Citadel
|1
|2
|70
|96
|2
|4
|150
|199
|Wofford
|0
|4
|88
|127
|1
|5
|122
|180
|W. Carolina
|0
|3
|78
|121
|0
|6
|140
|280
Southland Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|3
|0
|107
|48
|5
|1
|230
|135
|SE Louisiana
|3
|0
|157
|107
|5
|1
|304
|190
|McNeese St.
|1
|2
|70
|86
|2
|4
|144
|186
|Nicholls
|1
|2
|117
|113
|2
|4
|189
|196
|Northwestern St.
|1
|2
|65
|90
|1
|5
|99
|182
|Houston Baptist
|0
|3
|58
|130
|0
|6
|115
|239
Southwestern Athletic Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|3
|0
|96
|28
|5
|1
|165
|73
|Florida A&M
|2
|1
|69
|38
|4
|2
|150
|90
|Alabama St.
|2
|2
|80
|95
|3
|3
|94
|170
|MVSU
|1
|2
|57
|76
|2
|4
|87
|185
|Alabama A&M
|1
|3
|104
|160
|3
|3
|191
|236
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|4
|94
|123
|0
|7
|171
|266
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|4
|0
|126
|73
|5
|1
|172
|140
|Alcorn St.
|3
|0
|87
|70
|4
|2
|135
|131
|Southern U.
|2
|1
|103
|67
|3
|3
|171
|177
|Grambling St.
|2
|2
|101
|96
|3
|4
|117
|188
|Texas Southern
|1
|2
|72
|105
|2
|4
|182
|219
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|4
|77
|135
|1
|5
|134
|196
Sun Belt Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|0
|111
|26
|6
|0
|293
|90
|Troy
|2
|1
|74
|81
|4
|3
|177
|137
|Appalachian St.
|1
|1
|58
|57
|4
|2
|189
|141
|Georgia St.
|1
|1
|71
|66
|2
|4
|142
|211
|Georgia Southern
|1
|3
|117
|129
|2
|5
|163
|237
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|0
|89
|51
|5
|1
|183
|127
|Texas State
|1
|1
|61
|62
|2
|4
|159
|209
|South Alabama
|1
|2
|90
|67
|4
|2
|171
|114
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|2
|56
|130
|3
|3
|109
|210
|Arkansas St.
|0
|2
|53
|111
|1
|5
|180
|280
Western Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sam Houston St.
|3
|0
|107
|62
|5
|0
|201
|92
|E. Kentucky
|3
|0
|88
|53
|5
|2
|178
|161
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|28
|24
|3
|3
|112
|161
|Abilene Christian
|2
|2
|116
|89
|4
|3
|221
|161
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|2
|64
|59
|3
|3
|205
|113
|Tarleton St.
|1
|2
|54
|60
|3
|3
|183
|128
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|2
|112
|104
|2
|4
|212
|210
|Lamar
|0
|3
|24
|121
|2
|4
|88
|188
|Dixie St.
|0
|1
|20
|41
|0
|6
|78
|247
Major Independents
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|4
|2
|186
|124
|Umass
|1
|5
|100
|249
|Notre Dame
|5
|1
|186
|146
|BYU
|5
|2
|187
|161
|Liberty
|5
|2
|240
|117
|New Mexico St.
|1
|6
|161
|260
|Uconn
|1
|7
|133
|280