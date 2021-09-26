American Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|1
|0
|28
|20
|3
|1
|138
|65
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|129
|45
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|172
|92
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|156
|127
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|134
|87
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|109
|119
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|103
|120
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|85
|139
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|146
|149
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|101
|122
|Navy
|0
|1
|20
|28
|0
|3
|30
|100
Atlantic Coast Conference
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wake Forest
|2
|0
|72
|31
|4
|0
|155
|57
|Louisville
|1
|0
|31
|23
|3
|1
|127
|104
|NC State
|1
|0
|27
|21
|3
|1
|127
|52
|Clemson
|1
|1
|35
|35
|2
|2
|87
|48
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|165
|65
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|122
|71
|Florida St.
|0
|2
|37
|66
|0
|4
|92
|127
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|17
|10
|3
|1
|94
|61
|Georgia Tech
|1
|1
|53
|36
|2
|2
|119
|75
|North Carolina
|1
|2
|91
|101
|2
|2
|150
|118
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|155
|104
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|210
|92
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|124
|105
|Virginia
|0
|2
|56
|96
|2
|2
|141
|110
Big 12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Baylor
|2
|0
|76
|36
|4
|0
|171
|63
|Oklahoma
|1
|0
|16
|13
|4
|0
|155
|64
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|0
|31
|20
|4
|0
|103
|79
|Texas
|1
|0
|70
|35
|3
|1
|187
|93
|Kansas St.
|0
|1
|20
|31
|3
|1
|113
|78
|Texas Tech
|0
|1
|35
|70
|3
|1
|155
|134
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|113
|77
|Iowa St.
|0
|1
|29
|31
|2
|2
|110
|71
|West Virginia
|0
|1
|13
|16
|2
|2
|130
|67
|Kansas
|0
|1
|7
|45
|1
|3
|79
|160
Big Sky Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Washington
|1
|0
|50
|21
|4
|0
|210
|124
|Montana
|1
|0
|39
|7
|3
|0
|94
|21
|UC Davis
|1
|0
|17
|14
|4
|0
|149
|65
|Montana St.
|1
|0
|30
|17
|3
|1
|143
|53
|N. Colorado
|1
|0
|17
|10
|2
|2
|79
|75
|Sacramento St.
|1
|0
|23
|21
|2
|2
|88
|104
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|82
|98
|Cal Poly
|0
|1
|7
|39
|1
|3
|59
|167
|N. Arizona
|0
|1
|10
|17
|1
|3
|54
|112
|Portland St.
|0
|1
|17
|30
|1
|3
|97
|130
|S. Utah
|0
|1
|21
|50
|1
|3
|89
|171
|Weber St.
|0
|1
|14
|17
|1
|3
|96
|97
|Idaho St.
|0
|1
|21
|23
|0
|3
|45
|107
Big South Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|0
|41
|14
|2
|2
|97
|132
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|97
|107
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|83
|80
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|143
|102
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|61
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|102
|72
|Charleston Southern
|0
|1
|14
|41
|1
|2
|80
|93
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|72
|88
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|66
|127
Big Ten Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Maryland
|1
|0
|20
|17
|4
|0
|149
|57
|Michigan
|1
|0
|20
|13
|4
|0
|161
|47
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|61
|41
|4
|0
|141
|72
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|16
|10
|4
|0
|126
|60
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|45
|31
|3
|1
|173
|93
|Rutgers
|0
|1
|13
|20
|3
|1
|136
|54
|Indiana
|0
|1
|6
|34
|2
|2
|119
|117
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|1
|0
|34
|6
|4
|0
|115
|44
|Purdue
|1
|0
|13
|9
|3
|1
|105
|57
|Illinois
|1
|2
|56
|55
|1
|4
|100
|134
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|31
|45
|2
|2
|102
|85
|Northwestern
|0
|1
|21
|38
|2
|2
|103
|80
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|42
|53
|2
|3
|138
|86
|Wisconsin
|0
|1
|10
|16
|1
|2
|57
|64
Colonial Athletic Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|1
|0
|55
|7
|3
|0
|160
|41
|Rhode Island
|1
|0
|16
|14
|3
|0
|106
|59
|New Hampshire
|2
|0
|53
|35
|3
|1
|79
|125
|Villanova
|1
|0
|34
|27
|3
|1
|153
|71
|William & Mary
|1
|0
|34
|31
|3
|1
|85
|84
|Delaware
|1
|0
|34
|24
|2
|1
|74
|79
|Richmond
|0
|1
|27
|34
|2
|2
|106
|72
|Elon
|0
|1
|31
|34
|1
|3
|87
|125
|Maine
|0
|2
|31
|89
|1
|3
|76
|156
|Stony Brook
|0
|1
|21
|27
|1
|3
|66
|109
|Towson
|0
|1
|14
|26
|1
|3
|73
|109
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|14
|16
|0
|3
|44
|106
Conference USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Charlotte
|1
|0
|42
|39
|3
|1
|120
|97
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|104
|86
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|161
|90
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|125
|92
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|113
|118
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|2
|52
|69
|1
|3
|116
|119
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|108
|129
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|1
|0
|27
|13
|4
|0
|149
|71
|UAB
|1
|0
|40
|6
|3
|1
|106
|83
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|24
|17
|2
|2
|140
|133
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|101
|98
|North Texas
|0
|2
|23
|64
|1
|3
|79
|113
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|72
|174
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|67
|115
Ivy League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|1
|0
|49
|17
|2
|0
|93
|26
|Yale
|1
|0
|23
|17
|1
|1
|40
|37
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|72
|38
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|69
|21
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|95
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|30
|Brown
|0
|1
|17
|49
|0
|2
|41
|94
|Cornell
|0
|1
|17
|23
|0
|2
|38
|54
Mid-American Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|66
|80
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|132
|97
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|76
|178
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|93
|118
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|92
|110
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|55
|141
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|1
|0
|22
|12
|2
|2
|106
|76
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|143
|98
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|109
|91
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|121
|110
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|116
|148
|Ball St.
|0
|1
|12
|22
|1
|3
|68
|132
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|67
|108
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|117
|132
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|62
|129
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|62
|170
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|121
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|79
|134
Missouri Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|S. Dakota St.
|1
|0
|44
|0
|3
|0
|138
|30
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|35
|17
|3
|1
|160
|72
|Missouri St.
|1
|0
|31
|23
|2
|1
|90
|80
|W. Illinois
|1
|0
|38
|35
|1
|3
|122
|170
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|127
|13
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|88
|35
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|97
|62
|Illinois St.
|0
|1
|17
|35
|2
|2
|97
|94
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|0
|44
|2
|2
|55
|110
|South Dakota
|0
|1
|23
|31
|2
|2
|119
|69
|Youngstown St.
|0
|1
|35
|38
|1
|2
|93
|121
Mountain West Conference
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fresno St.
|1
|0
|38
|30
|4
|1
|210
|108
|San Jose St.
|1
|0
|17
|13
|2
|2
|72
|80
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|147
|76
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|88
|65
|Hawaii
|0
|1
|13
|17
|2
|3
|140
|162
|UNLV
|0
|1
|30
|38
|0
|4
|76
|158
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|27
|3
|2
|2
|132
|73
|Utah St.
|1
|1
|52
|72
|3
|1
|126
|119
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|138
|93
|Air Force
|0
|1
|45
|49
|3
|1
|134
|73
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|74
|96
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|80
|96
Northeast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|1
|0
|17
|6
|2
|2
|86
|103
|CCSU
|1
|0
|21
|19
|1
|3
|52
|172
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|1
|0
|39
|24
|1
|3
|80
|114
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|163
|85
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|87
|78
|Sacred Heart
|0
|1
|6
|17
|2
|2
|51
|65
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|156
|Wagner
|0
|2
|43
|60
|0
|4
|57
|170
Ohio Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|1
|0
|47
|14
|1
|3
|110
|172
|E. Illinois
|1
|0
|28
|14
|1
|4
|83
|134
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|123
|127
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|133
|144
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|69
|Tennessee St.
|0
|1
|14
|47
|1
|3
|81
|108
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|1
|14
|28
|0
|4
|28
|162
Pacific-12 Conference
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|1
|0
|41
|19
|4
|0
|155
|78
|Oregon St.
|1
|0
|45
|27
|3
|1
|153
|84
|Washington
|1
|0
|31
|24
|2
|2
|100
|71
|Stanford
|1
|1
|66
|63
|2
|2
|114
|110
|California
|0
|1
|24
|31
|1
|3
|115
|117
|Washington St.
|0
|2
|27
|69
|1
|3
|94
|119
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona St.
|1
|0
|35
|13
|3
|1
|130
|64
|UCLA
|1
|0
|35
|24
|3
|1
|154
|101
|Utah
|1
|0
|24
|13
|2
|2
|112
|89
|Southern Cal
|1
|2
|100
|101
|2
|2
|130
|108
|Colorado
|0
|1
|13
|35
|1
|3
|55
|82
|Arizona
|0
|1
|19
|41
|0
|4
|68
|124
Patriot League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colgate
|1
|0
|30
|3
|1
|3
|40
|105
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|124
|95
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|53
|93
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|75
|137
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|54
|92
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|106
|Lehigh
|0
|1
|3
|30
|0
|4
|9
|140
Pioneer League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|1
|0
|28
|16
|2
|1
|80
|87
|Dayton
|1
|0
|63
|43
|2
|1
|83
|108
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|1
|0
|36
|0
|2
|1
|51
|53
|Valparaiso
|1
|0
|24
|21
|1
|3
|52
|141
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|103
|93
|Butler
|0
|1
|0
|36
|2
|2
|133
|133
|Presbyterian
|0
|1
|43
|63
|2
|2
|195
|181
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|107
|136
|Drake
|0
|1
|21
|24
|1
|3
|73
|110
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|71
|San Diego
|0
|1
|16
|28
|0
|4
|50
|161
Southeastern Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|2
|0
|102
|13
|4
|0
|168
|23
|Kentucky
|2
|0
|51
|38
|4
|0
|124
|71
|Florida
|1
|1
|67
|45
|3
|1
|144
|79
|Missouri
|0
|1
|28
|35
|2
|2
|155
|128
|South Carolina
|0
|2
|23
|56
|2
|2
|89
|73
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|14
|38
|2
|2
|142
|85
|Vanderbilt
|0
|1
|0
|62
|1
|3
|50
|147
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|1
|0
|31
|29
|4
|0
|186
|70
|Arkansas
|1
|0
|20
|10
|4
|0
|143
|58
|LSU
|1
|0
|28
|25
|3
|1
|138
|91
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|158
|62
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|176
|62
|Texas A&M
|0
|1
|10
|20
|3
|1
|95
|37
|Mississippi St.
|0
|1
|25
|28
|2
|2
|113
|103
Southern Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|ETSU
|1
|0
|55
|48
|4
|0
|161
|71
|VMI
|1
|0
|31
|23
|3
|1
|117
|128
|Mercer
|1
|0
|24
|3
|2
|1
|107
|51
|Samford
|1
|1
|90
|92
|2
|2
|169
|139
|Furman
|0
|1
|3
|24
|2
|2
|65
|87
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|63
|58
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|80
|103
|Wofford
|0
|1
|23
|31
|1
|2
|57
|84
|W. Carolina
|0
|1
|37
|42
|0
|4
|99
|201
Southland Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|1
|0
|31
|0
|3
|1
|154
|87
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|147
|83
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|72
|83
|McNeese St.
|0
|1
|0
|31
|1
|3
|74
|131
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|57
|109
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|34
|92
Southwestern Athletic Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|1
|0
|30
|27
|3
|0
|89
|75
|Jackson St.
|1
|0
|7
|6
|3
|1
|76
|51
|Alabama St.
|1
|0
|38
|24
|2
|1
|52
|99
|Florida A&M
|0
|1
|6
|7
|1
|2
|57
|52
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|2
|51
|68
|0
|4
|93
|169
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|93
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|2
|0
|64
|27
|3
|1
|110
|94
|Alcorn St.
|1
|0
|39
|38
|2
|2
|87
|99
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|1
|38
|39
|1
|2
|95
|100
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|68
|110
|Grambling St.
|0
|1
|10
|24
|1
|3
|26
|116
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|17
|40
|0
|3
|58
|154
Sun Belt Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|182
|64
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|131
|84
|Troy
|0
|1
|16
|29
|2
|2
|105
|62
|Georgia Southern
|0
|1
|20
|28
|1
|3
|66
|136
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|71
|145
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|0
|28
|20
|3
|1
|122
|96
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|0
|29
|16
|2
|1
|51
|68
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|81
|47
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|127
|169
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|98
|147
Western Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|0
|45
|35
|3
|0
|139
|65
|Abilene Christian
|1
|0
|56
|0
|3
|1
|161
|72
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|20
|10
|3
|1
|161
|64
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|90
|108
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|78
|106
|Lamar
|0
|1
|0
|56
|2
|2
|64
|123
|Tarleton St.
|0
|1
|10
|20
|2
|2
|139
|88
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|1
|35
|45
|1
|3
|135
|151
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|120
Major Independents
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|4
|0
|156
|76
|BYU
|4
|0
|112
|77
|Notre Dame
|4
|0
|141
|93
|Liberty
|3
|1
|135
|61
|New Mexico St.
|1
|4
|102
|168
|Uconn
|0
|5
|71
|208
|Umass
|0
|4
|66
|191