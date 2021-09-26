American Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Houston1028203113865
Cincinnati00003012945
SMU00004017292
Memphis000031156127
UCF00002113487
East Carolina000022109119
Temple000022103120
South Florida00001385139
Tulane000013146149
Tulsa000013101122
Navy0120280330100

Atlantic Coast Conference

Atlantic

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Wake Forest2072314015557
Louisville10312331127104
NC State1027213112752
Clemson113535228748
Boston College00004016565
Syracuse00003112271
Florida St.0237660492127

Coastal

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Virginia Tech101710319461
Georgia Tech1153362211975
North Carolina129110122150118
Duke000031155104
Pittsburgh00003121092
Miami000022124105
Virginia02569622141110

Big 12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Baylor2076364017163
Oklahoma1016134015564
Oklahoma St.1031204010379
Texas1070353118793
Kansas St.0120313111378
Texas Tech01357031155134
TCU00002111377
Iowa St.0129312211071
West Virginia0113162213067
Kansas017451379160

Big Sky Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
E. Washington10502140210124
Montana10397309421
UC Davis1017144014965
Montana St.1030173114353
N. Colorado101710227975
Sacramento St.1023212288104
Idaho0000128298
Cal Poly017391359167
N. Arizona0110171354112
Portland St.0117301397130
S. Utah0121501389171
Weber St.011417139697
Idaho St.0121230345107

Big South Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Monmouth (NJ)1041142297132
Hampton00002197107
Kennesaw St.0000218380
Gardner-Webb000022143102
Robert Morris0000112261
Campbell00001210272
Charleston Southern011441128093
NC A&T0000127288
North Alabama00000466127

Big Ten Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Maryland1020174014957
Michigan1020134016147
Michigan St.2061414014172
Penn St.1016104012660
Ohio St.1045313117393
Rutgers0113203113654
Indiana0163422119117

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Iowa103464011544
Purdue101393110557
Illinois12565514100134
Minnesota0131452210285
Northwestern0121382210380
Nebraska0242532313886
Wisconsin011016125764

Colonial Athletic Association

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
James Madison105573016041
Rhode Island1016143010659
New Hampshire2053353179125
Villanova1034273115371
William & Mary103431318584
Delaware103424217479
Richmond0127342210672
Elon0131341387125
Maine0231891376156
Stony Brook0121271366109
Towson0114261373109
Albany (NY)0114160344106

Conference USA

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Charlotte1042393112097
FAU00002210486
Marshall00002216190
W. Kentucky00001212592
FIU000013113118
Middle Tennessee02526913116119
Old Dominion000013108129

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UTSA1027134014971
UAB104063110683
Louisiana Tech10241722140133
UTEP00003110198
North Texas0223641379113
Rice00001372174
Southern Miss.00001367115

Ivy League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Harvard104917209326
Yale102317114037
Columbia0000207238
Dartmouth0000206921
Princeton000020950
Penn0000114430
Brown011749024194
Cornell011723023854

Mid-American Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Bowling Green0000226680
Buffalo00002213297
Akron00001376178
Kent St.00001393118
Miami (Ohio)00001392110
Ohio00000455141

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Toledo1022122210676
E. Michigan00003114398
W. Michigan00003110991
Cent. Michigan000022121110
N. Illinois000022116148
Ball St.0112221368132

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
NC Central00002267108
Norfolk St.000022117132
Delaware St.00001362129
Howard00000462170
Morgan St.00000327121
SC State00000379134

Missouri Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
S. Dakota St.104403013830
S. Illinois1035173116072
Missouri St.103123219080
W. Illinois10383513122170
N. Dakota St.00003012713
N. Iowa0000218835
North Dakota0000219762
Illinois St.011735229794
Indiana St.010442255110
South Dakota0123312211969
Youngstown St.0135381293121

Mountain West Conference

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Fresno St.10383041210108
San Jose St.101713227280
San Diego St.00004014776
Nevada0000218865
Hawaii01131723140162
UNLV0130380476158

Mountain

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Boise St.102732213273
Utah St.11527231126119
Wyoming00004013893
Air Force0145493113473
New Mexico0000227496
Colorado St.0000138096

Northeast Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Bryant101762286103
CCSU1021191352172
St. Francis (Pa.)1039241380114
Merrimack00003116385
Duquesne0000218778
Sacred Heart01617225165
LIU Brooklyn00000317156
Wagner0243600457170

Ohio Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
SE Missouri10471413110172
E. Illinois1028141483134
UT Martin000031123127
Austin Peay000022133144
Murray St.0000125269
Tennessee St.0114471381108
Tennessee Tech0114280428162

Pacific-12 Conference

North

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Oregon1041194015578
Oregon St.1045273115384
Washington1031242210071
Stanford11666322114110
California01243113115117
Washington St.0227691394119

South

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Arizona St.1035133113064
UCLA10352431154101
Utah1024132211289
Southern Cal1210010122130108
Colorado011335135582
Arizona0119410468124

Patriot League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Colgate103031340105
Holy Cross00003112495
Georgetown0000125393
Fordham00001375137
Lafayette0000135492
Bucknell0000039106
Lehigh01330049140

Pioneer League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Davidson102816218087
Dayton1063432183108
St. Thomas (Minn.)10360215153
Valparaiso1024211352141
Stetson00002110393
Butler0103622133133
Presbyterian01436322195181
Morehead St.000012107136
Drake0121241373110
Marist0000023171
San Diego0116280450161

Southeastern Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Georgia20102134016823
Kentucky2051384012471
Florida1167453114479
Missouri01283522155128
South Carolina022356228973
Tennessee0114382214285
Vanderbilt010621350147

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alabama1031294018670
Arkansas1020104014358
LSU1028253113891
Mississippi00003015862
Auburn00003117662
Texas A&M011020319537
Mississippi St.01252822113103

Southern Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
ETSU1055484016171
VMI10312331117128
Mercer102432110751
Samford11909222169139
Furman01324226587
Chattanooga0000126358
The Citadel00001280103
Wofford012331125784
W. Carolina0137420499201

Southland Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Incarnate Word103103115487
SE Louisiana00002114783
Nicholls0000127283
McNeese St.010311374131
Houston Baptist00000357109
Northwestern St.0000033492

Southwestern Athletic Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alabama A&M103027308975
Jackson St.1076317651
Alabama St.103824215299
Florida A&M0167125752
Bethune-Cookman0251680493169
MVSU0000021393

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Prairie View2064273111094
Alcorn St.103938228799
Ark.-Pine Bluff0138391295100
Southern U.00001268110
Grambling St.0110241326116
Texas Southern0117400358154

Sun Belt Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Coastal Carolina00004018264
Appalachian St.00003113184
Troy0116292210562
Georgia Southern0120281366136
Georgia St.00001371145

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Louisiana-Lafayette1028203112296
Louisiana-Monroe102916215168
South Alabama0000308147
Arkansas St.000013127169
Texas State00001398147

Western Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Sam Houston St.1045353013965
Abilene Christian105603116172
Stephen F. Austin1020103116164
E. Kentucky00002290108
Jacksonville St.00002278106
Lamar010562264123
Tarleton St.0110202213988
Cent. Arkansas01354513135151
Dixie St.00000337120

Major Independents

WLPFPA
Army4015676
BYU4011277
Notre Dame4014193
Liberty3113561
New Mexico St.14102168
Uconn0571208
Umass0466191

