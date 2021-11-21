American Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|7
|0
|287
|118
|11
|0
|440
|176
|Houston
|8
|0
|310
|176
|10
|1
|420
|221
|East Carolina
|5
|2
|234
|161
|7
|4
|343
|280
|SMU
|4
|3
|258
|215
|8
|3
|430
|307
|UCF
|4
|3
|186
|185
|7
|4
|369
|289
|Tulsa
|4
|3
|178
|176
|5
|6
|279
|298
|Memphis
|2
|5
|172
|196
|5
|6
|328
|323
|Navy
|2
|5
|170
|206
|2
|8
|186
|312
|Temple
|1
|6
|79
|292
|3
|8
|182
|412
|South Florida
|1
|6
|180
|260
|2
|9
|265
|399
|Tulane
|1
|6
|157
|226
|2
|9
|303
|375
Atlantic Coast Conference
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wake Forest
|6
|2
|321
|257
|9
|2
|474
|339
|Clemson
|6
|2
|196
|160
|8
|3
|292
|180
|NC State
|5
|2
|229
|148
|8
|3
|363
|206
|Louisville
|4
|4
|266
|191
|6
|5
|362
|272
|Florida St.
|4
|4
|196
|230
|5
|6
|310
|294
|Boston College
|2
|5
|121
|160
|6
|5
|286
|225
|Syracuse
|2
|5
|163
|214
|5
|6
|285
|285
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|6
|1
|273
|173
|9
|2
|483
|265
|Miami
|4
|3
|238
|226
|6
|5
|362
|331
|Virginia
|4
|3
|254
|245
|6
|5
|391
|353
|North Carolina
|4
|4
|280
|270
|6
|5
|407
|345
|Virginia Tech
|3
|4
|163
|168
|5
|6
|269
|251
|Georgia Tech
|2
|6
|222
|263
|3
|8
|288
|357
|Duke
|0
|7
|109
|326
|3
|8
|264
|430
Big 12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|7
|1
|289
|215
|10
|1
|428
|266
|Oklahoma St.
|7
|1
|273
|105
|10
|1
|345
|164
|Baylor
|6
|2
|241
|158
|9
|2
|374
|209
|Kansas St.
|4
|4
|206
|184
|7
|4
|299
|231
|Iowa St.
|4
|4
|265
|193
|6
|5
|346
|233
|Texas Tech
|3
|5
|216
|294
|6
|5
|336
|358
|TCU
|3
|5
|217
|294
|5
|6
|330
|371
|West Virginia
|3
|5
|171
|213
|5
|6
|288
|264
|Texas
|2
|6
|284
|298
|4
|7
|401
|356
|Kansas
|1
|7
|149
|357
|2
|9
|221
|472
Big Sky Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacramento St.
|8
|0
|280
|122
|9
|2
|345
|205
|Montana St.
|7
|1
|208
|109
|9
|2
|321
|145
|E. Washington
|6
|2
|352
|193
|9
|2
|512
|296
|Montana
|6
|2
|236
|115
|9
|2
|322
|143
|UC Davis
|5
|3
|184
|166
|8
|3
|316
|217
|Weber St.
|5
|3
|262
|135
|6
|5
|344
|215
|N. Arizona
|4
|4
|227
|235
|5
|6
|271
|330
|Portland St.
|4
|4
|223
|225
|5
|6
|303
|325
|Idaho
|3
|5
|197
|249
|4
|7
|279
|347
|N. Colorado
|2
|6
|102
|264
|3
|8
|164
|329
|Cal Poly
|1
|7
|117
|303
|2
|9
|169
|431
|Idaho St.
|1
|7
|130
|232
|1
|10
|168
|375
|S. Utah
|0
|8
|141
|311
|1
|10
|209
|432
Big South Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|0
|234
|114
|10
|1
|348
|200
|Monmouth (NJ)
|6
|1
|270
|153
|7
|4
|354
|302
|Hampton
|3
|4
|167
|193
|5
|6
|308
|347
|NC A&T
|3
|4
|152
|180
|5
|6
|251
|285
|Charleston Southern
|3
|4
|172
|181
|4
|6
|245
|289
|North Alabama
|3
|4
|244
|239
|3
|8
|310
|366
|Robert Morris
|3
|5
|179
|276
|4
|6
|201
|337
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|5
|183
|233
|4
|7
|326
|335
|Campbell
|2
|5
|166
|198
|3
|8
|282
|321
Big Ten Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|8
|0
|391
|147
|10
|1
|519
|209
|Michigan
|7
|1
|265
|145
|10
|1
|406
|179
|Michigan St.
|6
|2
|225
|219
|9
|2
|353
|281
|Penn St.
|4
|4
|178
|121
|7
|4
|288
|171
|Maryland
|2
|6
|158
|333
|5
|6
|287
|373
|Rutgers
|2
|6
|107
|221
|5
|6
|230
|255
|Indiana
|0
|8
|87
|272
|2
|9
|200
|355
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|6
|2
|199
|148
|9
|2
|280
|186
|Wisconsin
|6
|2
|230
|112
|8
|3
|297
|174
|Minnesota
|5
|3
|219
|166
|7
|4
|290
|206
|Purdue
|5
|3
|194
|191
|7
|4
|286
|239
|Illinois
|3
|5
|127
|156
|4
|7
|195
|249
|Nebraska
|1
|7
|218
|211
|3
|8
|314
|244
|Northwestern
|1
|7
|103
|259
|3
|8
|185
|301
Colonial Athletic Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|7
|1
|279
|122
|10
|1
|435
|170
|Villanova
|7
|1
|230
|122
|9
|2
|349
|166
|Elon
|5
|3
|209
|196
|6
|5
|265
|287
|Rhode Island
|4
|4
|152
|212
|7
|4
|277
|279
|Maine
|4
|4
|195
|220
|6
|5
|275
|297
|Richmond
|4
|4
|185
|182
|6
|5
|264
|220
|William & Mary
|4
|4
|194
|190
|6
|5
|245
|243
|Stony Brook
|4
|4
|188
|170
|5
|6
|233
|252
|Delaware
|3
|5
|160
|192
|5
|6
|217
|257
|Towson
|3
|5
|156
|232
|4
|7
|215
|315
|New Hampshire
|2
|6
|135
|198
|3
|8
|182
|326
|Albany (NY)
|1
|7
|137
|184
|2
|9
|208
|288
Conference USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Kentucky
|6
|1
|310
|163
|7
|4
|466
|303
|Marshall
|5
|2
|226
|130
|7
|4
|387
|220
|Old Dominion
|4
|3
|178
|168
|5
|6
|286
|297
|Charlotte
|3
|4
|200
|270
|5
|6
|292
|352
|FAU
|3
|4
|184
|196
|5
|6
|288
|282
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|4
|209
|189
|5
|6
|330
|293
|FIU
|0
|7
|114
|321
|1
|10
|227
|439
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|7
|0
|274
|146
|11
|0
|420
|221
|UAB
|5
|2
|233
|136
|7
|4
|311
|249
|UTEP
|4
|3
|176
|157
|7
|4
|277
|255
|North Texas
|4
|3
|181
|175
|5
|6
|298
|307
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|5
|162
|223
|3
|8
|305
|373
|Rice
|2
|5
|151
|229
|3
|8
|223
|403
|Southern Miss.
|1
|6
|108
|203
|2
|9
|175
|318
Ivy League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|6
|1
|199
|105
|9
|1
|306
|147
|Princeton
|6
|1
|208
|146
|9
|1
|334
|174
|Harvard
|5
|2
|212
|124
|8
|2
|324
|149
|Columbia
|4
|3
|157
|167
|7
|3
|251
|225
|Yale
|4
|3
|233
|206
|5
|5
|299
|247
|Penn
|1
|6
|127
|185
|3
|7
|191
|215
|Brown
|1
|6
|211
|333
|2
|8
|295
|424
|Cornell
|1
|6
|136
|217
|2
|8
|201
|289
Mid-American Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|5
|2
|260
|250
|6
|5
|353
|368
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|2
|210
|128
|6
|5
|302
|238
|Ohio
|3
|4
|206
|202
|3
|8
|261
|343
|Buffalo
|2
|5
|216
|242
|4
|7
|348
|339
|Bowling Green
|1
|6
|170
|278
|3
|8
|236
|358
|Akron
|1
|6
|148
|247
|2
|9
|224
|425
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|6
|1
|232
|212
|8
|3
|348
|360
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|2
|244
|194
|7
|4
|365
|304
|E. Michigan
|4
|3
|219
|205
|7
|4
|362
|303
|Toledo
|4
|3
|232
|167
|6
|5
|361
|238
|W. Michigan
|3
|4
|219
|231
|6
|5
|328
|322
|Ball St.
|3
|4
|189
|189
|5
|6
|273
|315
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SC State
|5
|0
|123
|78
|6
|5
|268
|304
|NC Central
|4
|1
|169
|135
|6
|5
|268
|287
|Norfolk St.
|2
|3
|159
|148
|6
|5
|365
|338
|Delaware St.
|2
|3
|107
|116
|5
|6
|258
|278
|Howard
|1
|4
|120
|135
|3
|8
|260
|328
|Morgan St.
|1
|4
|71
|137
|2
|9
|154
|347
Missouri Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|7
|1
|261
|120
|10
|1
|388
|133
|Missouri St.
|6
|2
|266
|201
|8
|3
|380
|282
|S. Dakota St.
|5
|3
|261
|164
|8
|3
|410
|201
|S. Illinois
|5
|3
|248
|233
|7
|4
|373
|288
|South Dakota
|5
|3
|218
|188
|7
|4
|314
|226
|N. Iowa
|4
|4
|202
|162
|6
|5
|290
|197
|Indiana St.
|3
|5
|120
|264
|5
|6
|175
|330
|North Dakota
|3
|5
|172
|161
|5
|6
|269
|223
|Illinois St.
|2
|6
|122
|187
|4
|7
|202
|246
|Youngstown St.
|2
|6
|189
|271
|3
|7
|247
|354
|W. Illinois
|2
|6
|184
|292
|2
|9
|268
|427
Mountain West Conference
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|6
|1
|158
|115
|10
|1
|305
|191
|Fresno St.
|5
|2
|191
|156
|8
|3
|363
|234
|Nevada
|4
|3
|245
|190
|7
|4
|388
|283
|San Jose St.
|3
|4
|139
|180
|5
|6
|231
|278
|Hawaii
|2
|5
|161
|215
|5
|7
|336
|394
|UNLV
|2
|5
|172
|202
|2
|9
|235
|346
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|5
|2
|221
|170
|8
|3
|324
|215
|Utah St.
|5
|2
|222
|212
|8
|3
|351
|306
|Boise St.
|5
|2
|203
|114
|7
|4
|334
|201
|Wyoming
|2
|5
|126
|139
|6
|5
|264
|232
|Colorado St.
|2
|5
|194
|191
|3
|8
|274
|287
|New Mexico
|1
|6
|62
|210
|3
|8
|136
|306
Northeast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|6
|1
|163
|84
|8
|3
|225
|154
|Duquesne
|5
|2
|208
|151
|7
|3
|295
|229
|Bryant
|5
|2
|225
|123
|7
|4
|330
|249
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|4
|3
|184
|106
|5
|6
|252
|210
|CCSU
|4
|3
|181
|164
|4
|7
|232
|339
|Merrimack
|2
|5
|143
|217
|5
|6
|306
|302
|LIU Brooklyn
|2
|5
|122
|249
|2
|8
|139
|405
|Wagner
|0
|7
|93
|225
|0
|11
|141
|424
Ohio Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|6
|1
|228
|141
|9
|2
|351
|268
|Murray St.
|5
|3
|185
|209
|6
|5
|237
|278
|Austin Peay
|4
|3
|225
|130
|6
|5
|358
|274
|Tennessee St.
|4
|3
|140
|180
|5
|6
|217
|296
|SE Missouri
|4
|4
|234
|183
|4
|7
|297
|341
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|5
|105
|187
|3
|8
|202
|350
|E. Illinois
|1
|6
|105
|192
|1
|10
|160
|312
Pacific-12 Conference
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|6
|2
|246
|205
|9
|2
|360
|264
|Oregon St.
|5
|3
|256
|216
|7
|4
|364
|273
|Washington St.
|5
|3
|215
|207
|6
|5
|301
|278
|California
|3
|4
|156
|125
|4
|6
|247
|211
|Washington
|3
|5
|176
|185
|4
|7
|245
|232
|Stanford
|2
|7
|183
|297
|3
|8
|231
|344
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah
|7
|1
|307
|169
|8
|3
|395
|245
|Arizona St.
|5
|3
|223
|185
|7
|4
|318
|236
|UCLA
|5
|3
|277
|230
|7
|4
|396
|307
|Southern Cal
|3
|5
|253
|284
|4
|6
|299
|322
|Colorado
|3
|5
|170
|245
|4
|7
|212
|292
|Arizona
|1
|7
|142
|256
|1
|10
|191
|339
Patriot League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|6
|0
|253
|76
|9
|2
|390
|209
|Colgate
|5
|1
|166
|120
|5
|6
|206
|287
|Fordham
|4
|2
|239
|207
|6
|5
|370
|351
|Lehigh
|3
|3
|121
|121
|3
|8
|127
|285
|Lafayette
|2
|4
|125
|137
|3
|8
|182
|259
|Georgetown
|1
|5
|116
|185
|2
|8
|190
|306
|Bucknell
|0
|6
|64
|238
|1
|10
|104
|417
Pioneer League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|7
|1
|327
|203
|8
|2
|379
|274
|San Diego
|7
|1
|249
|144
|7
|4
|283
|277
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|6
|2
|235
|125
|7
|3
|250
|178
|Morehead St.
|6
|2
|253
|212
|7
|4
|360
|348
|Dayton
|5
|3
|291
|236
|6
|4
|311
|301
|Marist
|5
|3
|197
|158
|5
|5
|228
|229
|Valparaiso
|4
|4
|270
|226
|4
|7
|298
|346
|Stetson
|2
|6
|160
|239
|4
|7
|263
|332
|Butler
|1
|7
|129
|280
|3
|8
|262
|377
|Drake
|1
|7
|75
|143
|2
|9
|127
|229
|Presbyterian
|0
|8
|252
|472
|2
|9
|404
|590
Southeastern Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|8
|0
|321
|66
|11
|0
|443
|83
|Kentucky
|5
|3
|219
|195
|8
|3
|348
|244
|Missouri
|3
|4
|164
|254
|6
|5
|339
|382
|Tennessee
|3
|4
|233
|248
|6
|5
|421
|309
|South Carolina
|3
|5
|167
|230
|6
|5
|256
|261
|Florida
|2
|6
|211
|212
|5
|6
|358
|298
|Vanderbilt
|0
|7
|88
|272
|2
|9
|168
|385
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|6
|1
|274
|173
|10
|1
|488
|217
|Mississippi
|5
|2
|215
|203
|9
|2
|400
|279
|Texas A&M
|4
|3
|191
|144
|8
|3
|328
|164
|Mississippi St.
|4
|3
|207
|187
|7
|4
|350
|272
|Arkansas
|3
|4
|176
|220
|7
|4
|344
|271
|Auburn
|3
|4
|157
|180
|6
|5
|333
|242
|LSU
|2
|5
|161
|200
|5
|6
|298
|280
Southern Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|ETSU
|7
|1
|284
|214
|10
|1
|390
|237
|Mercer
|6
|2
|234
|179
|7
|3
|317
|227
|Chattanooga
|5
|3
|230
|130
|6
|5
|293
|188
|Furman
|4
|4
|205
|196
|6
|5
|267
|259
|VMI
|4
|4
|258
|260
|6
|5
|344
|365
|W. Carolina
|4
|4
|294
|295
|4
|7
|356
|454
|Samford
|3
|5
|286
|317
|4
|7
|417
|434
|The Citadel
|3
|5
|191
|275
|4
|7
|271
|378
|Wofford
|0
|8
|177
|293
|1
|10
|225
|380
Southland Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|7
|1
|313
|186
|9
|2
|436
|273
|SE Louisiana
|6
|2
|381
|269
|8
|3
|528
|352
|Nicholls
|5
|3
|295
|231
|6
|5
|367
|314
|McNeese St.
|3
|5
|196
|180
|4
|7
|270
|280
|Northwestern St.
|3
|5
|180
|283
|3
|8
|214
|375
|Houston Baptist
|0
|8
|134
|350
|0
|11
|191
|459
Southwestern Athletic Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|8
|0
|252
|107
|10
|1
|321
|152
|Florida A&M
|7
|1
|238
|114
|9
|2
|319
|166
|Alabama A&M
|5
|3
|292
|275
|7
|3
|379
|351
|Alabama St.
|3
|5
|183
|226
|4
|6
|197
|301
|MVSU
|2
|5
|162
|208
|3
|7
|192
|317
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|6
|193
|256
|2
|9
|270
|399
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|6
|1
|227
|145
|7
|3
|276
|264
|Alcorn St.
|5
|3
|238
|223
|6
|5
|286
|284
|Southern U.
|3
|4
|196
|200
|4
|6
|264
|310
|Grambling St.
|2
|5
|144
|186
|3
|7
|160
|278
|Texas Southern
|2
|6
|249
|283
|3
|8
|359
|397
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|7
|158
|309
|2
|9
|218
|415
Sun Belt Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Appalachian St.
|6
|1
|271
|140
|9
|2
|402
|224
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|2
|276
|155
|9
|2
|458
|219
|Georgia St.
|5
|2
|207
|177
|6
|5
|278
|322
|Troy
|3
|4
|161
|220
|5
|6
|264
|276
|Georgia Southern
|2
|5
|177
|208
|3
|8
|240
|350
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|0
|218
|116
|10
|1
|354
|206
|South Alabama
|2
|5
|183
|183
|5
|6
|278
|290
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|5
|168
|274
|4
|7
|235
|381
|Texas State
|2
|5
|155
|227
|3
|8
|253
|374
|Arkansas St.
|1
|6
|154
|270
|2
|9
|281
|439
Western Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sam Houston St.
|8
|0
|330
|143
|10
|0
|424
|173
|Stephen F. Austin
|6
|2
|242
|143
|8
|3
|383
|197
|E. Kentucky
|5
|2
|214
|167
|7
|4
|304
|275
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|3
|158
|175
|5
|6
|242
|312
|Tarleton St.
|3
|4
|150
|158
|6
|5
|296
|240
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|4
|216
|207
|5
|6
|379
|316
|Abilene Christian
|3
|5
|206
|208
|5
|6
|311
|280
|Lamar
|0
|8
|106
|334
|2
|9
|170
|401
|Dixie St.
|0
|3
|50
|137
|1
|10
|204
|436
Major Independents
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|7
|3
|359
|235
|Liberty
|7
|4
|365
|229
|Umass
|1
|10
|169
|473
|Notre Dame
|10
|1
|378
|205
|BYU
|9
|2
|367
|260
|New Mexico St.
|1
|10
|227
|458
|Uconn
|1
|10
|170
|417