American Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Memphis103713116062
SMU0000209326
Tulane0000209410
Cincinnati0000118741
East Carolina0000115942
Houston0000116768
South Florida0000116370
Temple0000113044
Tulsa0000117575
UCF0000117030
Navy011337022051

Atlantic Coast Conference

Atlantic

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Clemson104110207622
Syracuse10317207921
Florida St.0000207130
NC State0000207623
Wake Forest0000208935
Louisville01731112745
Boston College011027023149

Coastal

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Virginia Tech102710114430
Duke0000206123
Miami00002010020
North Carolina000030154113
Georgia Tech011041114558
Pittsburgh0000116565
Virginia0000113741

Atlantic Sun Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jacksonville St.00003011137
Austin Peay00002113138
E. Kentucky0000119399
North Alabama0000116334
Cent. Arkansas0000021786
Kennesaw St.0000022790

Big 12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Kansas1055422011152
Iowa St.0000205217
Kansas St.0000207412
Oklahoma0000207816
Oklahoma St.0000209261
TCU0000209730
Texas Tech0000209640
Baylor0000118936
Texas0000117130
West Virginia014255027393

Big Sky Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Montana000020717
Montana St.00002010330
Sacramento St.0000105633
Weber St.0000207612
Cal Poly0000113562
E. Washington0000115099
N. Arizona0000111343
Idaho0000023959
Idaho St.0000022890
N. Colorado0000024479
Portland St.0000022373
UC Davis0000023558

Big South Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Campbell0000115047
Gardner-Webb0000118352
Bryant0000025873
Charleston Southern00000241107
NC A&T0000021671
Robert Morris0000023453

Big Ten Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Indiana102320205842
Penn St.103531208141
Maryland0000208731
Michigan00002010717
Michigan St.0000208713
Ohio St.0000206622
Rutgers0000208828

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Northwestern103128115459
Minnesota00002010010
Illinois012023218232
Iowa0000111413
Purdue013135118735
Wisconsin0000115217
Nebraska0128311210893

Colonial Athletic Association

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
New Hampshire205944205944
Rhode Island103514207035
Delaware0000204916
Hampton0000207338
Towson0000204334
Villanova0000208338
William & Mary0000207845
Elon0000115742
Richmond0000114855
Albany (NY)012328023397
Maine0000021862
Monmouth (NJ)012131027083
Stony Brook011435011435

Conference USA

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
FAU1043132112363
North Texas1031132110088
W. Kentucky0000208744
FIU0000115078
Louisiana Tech0000117669
Middle Tennessee0000114163
Rice0000116676
UAB0000117321
UTSA0000117675
UTEP011331124689
Charlotte0113430358140

Ivy League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Brown000000
Columbia000000
Cornell000000
Dartmouth000000
Harvard000000
Penn000000
Princeton000000
Yale000000

Mid-American Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Akron0000113075
Miami (Ohio)0000114451
Ohio0000115184
Bowling Green00000274104
Buffalo0000024168
Kent St.0000022378

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
W. Michigan103730115065
Toledo0000209210
E. Michigan0000116383
N. Illinois0000116965
Ball St.013037024096
Cent. Michigan0000026896

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
NC Central0000206913
Delaware St.0000114335
SC State0000114365
Howard0000036196
Morgan St.0000022888
Norfolk St.00000210118

Missouri Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
North Dakota102927114665
Missouri St.0000206244
N. Dakota St.0000209917
Youngstown St.0000208030
Illinois St.0000112859
Indiana St.0000111770
S. Dakota St.0000112729
N. Iowa012729024477
S. Illinois0000026098
South Dakota000002758
W. Illinois00000235104

Mountain West Conference

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Nevada00002110281
Fresno St.0000116742
San Diego St.0000115845
San Jose St.0000113741
UNLV0000116641
Hawaii00000337168

Mountain

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Boise St.103114114848
Air Force0000208927
Wyoming0000217985
New Mexico011431115531
Utah St.00001238110
Colorado St.0000022685

Northeast Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Sacred Heart101410111416
Stonehill00002010930
Merrimack0000116248
Duquesne0000125592
CCSU011014021342
LIU Brooklyn0000022175
St. Francis (Pa.)0000024461
Wagner00000238114

Ohio Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Lindenwood (Mo.)0000102120
SE Missouri0000114473
Tennessee Tech0000113681
UT Martin0000117260
E. Illinois0000024772
Murray St.0000021397
Tennessee St.0000023252

Pacific-12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Southern Cal1041282010742
California0000205427
Oregon St.0000206949
UCLA0000209024
Washington0000209726
Washington St.0000204131
Arizona0000115559
Arizona St.0000115737
Oregon0000117363
Stanford012841116951
Utah0000119936
Colorado0000022379

Patriot League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Lehigh102119113864
Fordham00002010080
Holy Cross0000206848
Colgate0000113159
Georgetown011921116233
Lafayette0000112030
Bucknell0000022738

Pioneer League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Butler0000207636
Stetson0000206928
Davidson0000115452
Dayton0000113869
Presbyterian0000112176
San Diego0000118528
St. Thomas (Minn.)0000114550
Valparaiso0000114145
Drake0000022873
Marist0000011243
Morehead St.00000226126

Southeastern Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Kentucky102616206329
Georgia000020823
Tennessee0000209337
Vanderbilt00002113086
Florida011626114552
Missouri0000116464
South Carolina013044116558

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Arkansas104430207554
Alabama0000207519
Auburn0000206632
Mississippi0000208713
Mississippi St.0000208840
LSU0000118841
Texas A&M0000114517

Southern Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Chattanooga10310206920
The Citadel102017113046
ETSU011720116127
Furman0000116435
Mercer0000117955
Samford0000112750
VMI0000113458
W. Carolina0000116973
Wofford0103102057

Southland Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Incarnate Word00002011970
Houston Baptist0000116655
Texas A&M Commerce0000117733
Lamar011428023073
McNeese St.0000022792
Nicholls0000021483
Northwestern St.0000022194
SE Louisiana0000021666

Southwestern Athletic Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jackson St.1059320756
Alabama St.0000215171
Florida A&M013591250128
Alabama A&M0000021797
Bethune-Cookman00000222103
MVSU0000021370

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Prairie View104023115344
Ark.-Pine Bluff00002012445
Grambling St.0000115079
Southern U.00001110365
Alcorn St.0000022783
Texas Southern012340025099

Sun Belt Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Coastal Carolina0000206955
Georgia Southern00002010449
James Madison00002010714
Marshall0000208124
Appalachian St.0000117877
Old Dominion0000114156
Georgia St.0000024270

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Louisiana-Lafayette0000207328
South Alabama0000208631
Arkansas St.0000117048
Louisiana-Monroe0000114559
Texas State0000115550
Troy0000114845
Southern Miss.0000023459

Western Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Abilene Christian102814204927
S. Utah0000115186
Tarleton St.0000114672
Utah Tech0000118966
Stephen F. Austin00001265121
Sam Houston St.000002341

Major Independents

WLPFPA
BYU207641
Liberty205041
Uconn126282
Army026679
New Mexico St.032581
Notre Dame023147
Umass022097

