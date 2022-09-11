American Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|1
|0
|37
|13
|1
|1
|60
|62
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|93
|26
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|94
|10
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|87
|41
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|42
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|67
|68
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|63
|70
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|44
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|75
|75
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|70
|30
|Navy
|0
|1
|13
|37
|0
|2
|20
|51
Atlantic Coast Conference
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|1
|0
|41
|10
|2
|0
|76
|22
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|31
|7
|2
|0
|79
|21
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|71
|30
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|23
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|89
|35
|Louisville
|0
|1
|7
|31
|1
|1
|27
|45
|Boston College
|0
|1
|10
|27
|0
|2
|31
|49
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|27
|10
|1
|1
|44
|30
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|61
|23
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|100
|20
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|154
|113
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|10
|41
|1
|1
|45
|58
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|65
|65
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|41
Atlantic Sun Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|111
|37
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|131
|38
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|93
|99
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|63
|34
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|86
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|90
Big 12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kansas
|1
|0
|55
|42
|2
|0
|111
|52
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|52
|17
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|74
|12
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|78
|16
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|92
|61
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|97
|30
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|96
|40
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|89
|36
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|71
|30
|West Virginia
|0
|1
|42
|55
|0
|2
|73
|93
Big Sky Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|71
|7
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|103
|30
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|33
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|12
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|35
|62
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|99
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|43
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|39
|59
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|90
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|44
|79
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|73
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|58
Big South Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|47
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|83
|52
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|58
|73
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|107
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|71
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|53
Big Ten Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|1
|0
|23
|20
|2
|0
|58
|42
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|35
|31
|2
|0
|81
|41
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|87
|31
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|107
|17
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|87
|13
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|66
|22
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|88
|28
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|31
|28
|1
|1
|54
|59
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|100
|10
|Illinois
|0
|1
|20
|23
|2
|1
|82
|32
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|13
|Purdue
|0
|1
|31
|35
|1
|1
|87
|35
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|17
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|28
|31
|1
|2
|108
|93
Colonial Athletic Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|New Hampshire
|2
|0
|59
|44
|2
|0
|59
|44
|Rhode Island
|1
|0
|35
|14
|2
|0
|70
|35
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|49
|16
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|73
|38
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|43
|34
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|83
|38
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|78
|45
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|57
|42
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|55
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|23
|28
|0
|2
|33
|97
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|62
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|1
|21
|31
|0
|2
|70
|83
|Stony Brook
|0
|1
|14
|35
|0
|1
|14
|35
Conference USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|FAU
|1
|0
|43
|13
|2
|1
|123
|63
|North Texas
|1
|0
|31
|13
|2
|1
|100
|88
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|87
|44
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|78
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|76
|69
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|63
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|76
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|73
|21
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|76
|75
|UTEP
|0
|1
|13
|31
|1
|2
|46
|89
|Charlotte
|0
|1
|13
|43
|0
|3
|58
|140
Ivy League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mid-American Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|75
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|51
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|51
|84
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|74
|104
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|68
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|78
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|1
|0
|37
|30
|1
|1
|50
|65
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|92
|10
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|63
|83
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|69
|65
|Ball St.
|0
|1
|30
|37
|0
|2
|40
|96
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|68
|96
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|69
|13
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|43
|35
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|43
|65
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|61
|96
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|88
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|118
Missouri Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Dakota
|1
|0
|29
|27
|1
|1
|46
|65
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|62
|44
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|99
|17
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|80
|30
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|59
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|70
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|29
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|27
|29
|0
|2
|44
|77
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|60
|98
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|58
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|104
Mountain West Conference
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|102
|81
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|67
|42
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|45
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|41
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|41
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|168
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|31
|14
|1
|1
|48
|48
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|89
|27
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|79
|85
|New Mexico
|0
|1
|14
|31
|1
|1
|55
|31
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|38
|110
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|85
Northeast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|1
|0
|14
|10
|1
|1
|14
|16
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|109
|30
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|62
|48
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|55
|92
|CCSU
|0
|1
|10
|14
|0
|2
|13
|42
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|75
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|44
|61
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|114
Ohio Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|20
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|73
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|81
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|72
|60
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|47
|72
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|97
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|52
Pacific-12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|1
|0
|41
|28
|2
|0
|107
|42
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|54
|27
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|69
|49
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|90
|24
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|97
|26
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|41
|31
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|59
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|57
|37
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|73
|63
|Stanford
|0
|1
|28
|41
|1
|1
|69
|51
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|99
|36
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|79
Patriot League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|1
|0
|21
|19
|1
|1
|38
|64
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|100
|80
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|68
|48
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|59
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|19
|21
|1
|1
|62
|33
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|30
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|38
Pioneer League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|36
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|69
|28
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|54
|52
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|69
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|76
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|85
|28
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|50
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|45
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|73
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|43
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|126
Southeastern Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kentucky
|1
|0
|26
|16
|2
|0
|63
|29
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|82
|3
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|93
|37
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|130
|86
|Florida
|0
|1
|16
|26
|1
|1
|45
|52
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|64
|South Carolina
|0
|1
|30
|44
|1
|1
|65
|58
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arkansas
|1
|0
|44
|30
|2
|0
|75
|54
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|75
|19
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|66
|32
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|87
|13
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|88
|40
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|88
|41
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|17
Southern Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|1
|0
|31
|0
|2
|0
|69
|20
|The Citadel
|1
|0
|20
|17
|1
|1
|30
|46
|ETSU
|0
|1
|17
|20
|1
|1
|61
|27
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|35
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|79
|55
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|50
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|58
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|69
|73
|Wofford
|0
|1
|0
|31
|0
|2
|0
|57
Southland Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|119
|70
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|55
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|77
|33
|Lamar
|0
|1
|14
|28
|0
|2
|30
|73
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|92
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|83
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|94
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|66
Southwestern Athletic Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|1
|0
|59
|3
|2
|0
|75
|6
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|51
|71
|Florida A&M
|0
|1
|3
|59
|1
|2
|50
|128
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|97
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|103
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|70
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|40
|23
|1
|1
|53
|44
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|124
|45
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|79
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|103
|65
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|83
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|23
|40
|0
|2
|50
|99
Sun Belt Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|69
|55
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|104
|49
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|107
|14
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|81
|24
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|78
|77
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|56
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|70
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|73
|28
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|86
|31
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|70
|48
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|59
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|50
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|45
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|59
Western Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|1
|0
|28
|14
|2
|0
|49
|27
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|51
|86
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|46
|72
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|89
|66
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|65
|121
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|41
Major Independents
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|2
|0
|76
|41
|Liberty
|2
|0
|50
|41
|Uconn
|1
|2
|62
|82
|Army
|0
|2
|66
|79
|New Mexico St.
|0
|3
|25
|81
|Notre Dame
|0
|2
|31
|47
|Umass
|0
|2
|20
|97
