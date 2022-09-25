American Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Memphis10371331148128
Navy113657124371
Cincinnati00003117082
Tulane00003113547
UCF00003113754
East Carolina0120232212875
Houston000022131143
SMU000022154102
Temple0000227260
Tulsa000022156127
South Florida00001394142

Atlantic Coast Conference

Atlantic

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Clemson2092554017587
Florida St.2079454015075
Syracuse2053274013370
NC State00004014447
Wake Forest01455131171122
Louisville023866229983
Boston College0224711383110

Coastal

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Virginia Tech102710228170
Duke00003113778
North Carolina000031186158
Pittsburgh000031144102
Miami00002214082
Virginia012022227377
Georgia Tech0110411355127

Atlantic Sun Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Austin Peay1031204119061
Jacksonville St.000041180112
E. Kentucky01203122153147
Kennesaw St.00001251112
Cent. Arkansas00001375137
North Alabama000013105118

Big 12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Kansas10554240194109
Baylor1031243116267
Kansas St.1041343112563
Texas Tech10373431147101
Oklahoma St.00003015568
TCU00003013964
Iowa St.0124313111958
Oklahoma0134413116171
Texas0134372214687
West Virginia01425522171110

Big Sky Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Montana1053164017337
Weber St.1017124013738
Montana St.10383531169133
Idaho1027102210883
N. Colorado10351422100107
Sacramento St.00003013464
Cal Poly00001256100
E. Washington0135381285137
N. Arizona011027134797
UC Davis011217139088
Idaho St.0114350458156
Portland St.0116530339126

Big South Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Campbell0000126096
Bryant000013127146
Gardner-Webb000013121127
NC A&T00001377147
Charleston Southern00000477171
Robert Morris0000033798

Big Ten Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Michigan1034274020044
Ohio St.1052214019564
Penn St.1035314015567
Indiana10232031115117
Maryland0127343114892
Rutgers0110273111469
Michigan St.017342212286

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Minnesota103474018324
Iowa102710316823
Northwestern1031281392107
Illinois0120233111332
Purdue0131352214493
Wisconsin0121522213976
Nebraska01283113122142

Colonial Athletic Association

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Delaware2077244012640
Elon1035313112297
New Hampshire30965831123103
Richmond105173112968
Monmouth (NJ)11707322164131
Rhode Island11565622115122
Hampton01335319380
William & Mary0131353114387
Towson0114372264136
Villanova01424922135136
Albany (NY)01232813123171
Maine00000335100
Stony Brook0221860324106

Conference USA

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
W. Kentucky107303119077
FAU10431323163131
North Texas10311323161190
Middle Tennessee000031135100
UAB00002110842
Rice000022126131
UTSA000022148140
UTEP0113312383126
FIU010731250151
Louisiana Tech000013110155
Charlotte01134314120237

Ivy League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Harvard103528206349
Yale103814115252
Columbia000020809
Penn0000203714
Princeton0000206831
Brown012835117273
Cornell011438114260
Dartmouth0000116651

Mid-American Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Buffalo10503113117137
Miami (Ohio)00002278103
Ohio000022120179
Akron00001348159
Bowling Green000013122180
Kent St.000013108127

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
W. Michigan1037301369133
E. Michigan01315022124154
Toledo000022127104
Ball St.0130371394130
Cent. Michigan000013123129
N. Illinois000013120134

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
NC Central00004017354
Delaware St.0000229180
Morgan St.0000125297
SC State00001270106
Howard0000139296
Norfolk St.00000443180

Missouri Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
N. Dakota St.1034173116165
S. Dakota St.1028143110060
S. Illinois10341722125139
North Dakota1146612290123
N. Iowa11794613117131
Illinois St.0000216366
Youngstown St.0000218061
Missouri St.01142822103110
Indiana St.00001231119
South Dakota0117341362113
W. Illinois0117520462173

Mountain West Conference

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UNLV1034243115892
San Jose St.0000217147
San Diego St.0000228294
Nevada01204823122156
Fresno St.0000128487
Hawaii00001487227

Mountain

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Wyoming10171432120137
Boise St.103114228882
Air Force1162373115164
New Mexico011431228279
Utah St.0124341362144
Colorado St.00000443164

Northeast Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Sacred Heart101410226171
St. Francis (Pa.)102772211694
Stonehill00002010930
Merrimack00002210989
Duquesne00001369116
CCSU0110140445157
LIU Brooklyn00000460169
Wagner017270345141

Ohio Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UT Martin10562622135116
E. Illinois1035211389128
SE Missouri000031121116
Lindenwood (Mo.)012656218479
Tennessee Tech00001264114
Murray St.0121350434163
Tennessee St.00000338101

Pacific-12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Southern Cal2058424016973
UCLA1045174016772
Washington1040224017676
California1049313112082
Oregon10444131158124
Utah1034133116856
Oregon St.0114173115194
Washington St.0141443112082
Arizona01314922117136
Stanford025081129191
Arizona St.0113341391101
Colorado0117450447173

Patriot League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Holy Cross1035104014172
Lehigh1021191361123
Fordham000031200184
Colgate0110351355119
Georgetown0119211374120
Lafayette0000132776
Bucknell0000032779

Pioneer League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Davidson1056243116682
Stetson1038263112193
Valparaiso1028212282101
Marist1030251245106
Butler0000219381
Dayton0000218472
St. Thomas (Minn.)0000218856
Morehead St.01263813101178
Presbyterian0124561366209
San Diego0121281311999
Drake0125300467145

Southeastern Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Georgia104874016932
Kentucky1026164012552
Tennessee1038334019476
Vanderbilt0135532171169
Florida02496422109118
Missouri0114172211298
South Carolina02379222128126

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alabama105534019329
Auburn101714319587
LSU1031163115757
Texas A&M102321318547
Arkansas11655331134104
Mississippi00004016440
Mississippi St.0116313114985

Southern Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Chattanooga103103111065
Furman1027143111568
Mercer101703114169
Samford103512319590
The Citadel112034123063
ETSU0231472212057
W. Carolina01123522158129
VMI0000125686
Wofford010310429108

Southland Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
SE Louisiana10413522127107
Northwestern St.1035271366185
Incarnate Word01354131185125
Texas A&M Commerce00002215763
Houston Baptist0000126689
McNeese St.00001378139
Lamar0241630471129
Nicholls00000451177

Southwestern Athletic Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jackson St.30174344019037
Bethune-Cookman1036191258122
Florida A&M1141842288153
Alabama St.011525226696
Alabama A&M0125380445163
MVSU017490437147

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alcorn St.1038212295123
Prairie View206538229290
Texas Southern1147401398151
Ark.-Pine Bluff01213822152146
Southern U.010241210389
Grambling St.02431021393181

Sun Belt Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Coastal Carolina10412440148105
James Madison1032283013942
Old Dominion102926228498
Appalachian St.11606022138137
Georgia Southern000031159107
Marshall017162211974
Georgia St.01244104107153

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Louisiana-Monroe1021172273139
Troy114439229284
South Alabama00003115577
Louisiana-Lafayette0117212211182
Southern Miss.00002212593
Texas State0000229692
Arkansas St.01262913128121

Western Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Abilene Christian1028143110068
S. Utah1031173199113
Tarleton St.000031130106
Stephen F. Austin000022163121
Sam Houston St.0000123058
Utah Tech01173113120141

Major Independents

WLPFPA
BYU31134106
Liberty3110790
Notre Dame2210096
Army1211589
Umass1340128
New Mexico St.1477173
Uconn1472182

