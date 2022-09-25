American Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|1
|0
|37
|13
|3
|1
|148
|128
|Navy
|1
|1
|36
|57
|1
|2
|43
|71
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|170
|82
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|135
|47
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|137
|54
|East Carolina
|0
|1
|20
|23
|2
|2
|128
|75
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|131
|143
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|154
|102
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|72
|60
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|156
|127
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|94
|142
Atlantic Coast Conference
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|2
|0
|92
|55
|4
|0
|175
|87
|Florida St.
|2
|0
|79
|45
|4
|0
|150
|75
|Syracuse
|2
|0
|53
|27
|4
|0
|133
|70
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|144
|47
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|45
|51
|3
|1
|171
|122
|Louisville
|0
|2
|38
|66
|2
|2
|99
|83
|Boston College
|0
|2
|24
|71
|1
|3
|83
|110
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|27
|10
|2
|2
|81
|70
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|137
|78
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|186
|158
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|144
|102
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|140
|82
|Virginia
|0
|1
|20
|22
|2
|2
|73
|77
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|10
|41
|1
|3
|55
|127
Atlantic Sun Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Austin Peay
|1
|0
|31
|20
|4
|1
|190
|61
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|180
|112
|E. Kentucky
|0
|1
|20
|31
|2
|2
|153
|147
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|51
|112
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|75
|137
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|105
|118
Big 12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kansas
|1
|0
|55
|42
|4
|0
|194
|109
|Baylor
|1
|0
|31
|24
|3
|1
|162
|67
|Kansas St.
|1
|0
|41
|34
|3
|1
|125
|63
|Texas Tech
|1
|0
|37
|34
|3
|1
|147
|101
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|155
|68
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|139
|64
|Iowa St.
|0
|1
|24
|31
|3
|1
|119
|58
|Oklahoma
|0
|1
|34
|41
|3
|1
|161
|71
|Texas
|0
|1
|34
|37
|2
|2
|146
|87
|West Virginia
|0
|1
|42
|55
|2
|2
|171
|110
Big Sky Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|1
|0
|53
|16
|4
|0
|173
|37
|Weber St.
|1
|0
|17
|12
|4
|0
|137
|38
|Montana St.
|1
|0
|38
|35
|3
|1
|169
|133
|Idaho
|1
|0
|27
|10
|2
|2
|108
|83
|N. Colorado
|1
|0
|35
|14
|2
|2
|100
|107
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|134
|64
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|56
|100
|E. Washington
|0
|1
|35
|38
|1
|2
|85
|137
|N. Arizona
|0
|1
|10
|27
|1
|3
|47
|97
|UC Davis
|0
|1
|12
|17
|1
|3
|90
|88
|Idaho St.
|0
|1
|14
|35
|0
|4
|58
|156
|Portland St.
|0
|1
|16
|53
|0
|3
|39
|126
Big South Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|60
|96
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|127
|146
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|121
|127
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|77
|147
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|77
|171
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|98
Big Ten Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|1
|0
|34
|27
|4
|0
|200
|44
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|52
|21
|4
|0
|195
|64
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|35
|31
|4
|0
|155
|67
|Indiana
|1
|0
|23
|20
|3
|1
|115
|117
|Maryland
|0
|1
|27
|34
|3
|1
|148
|92
|Rutgers
|0
|1
|10
|27
|3
|1
|114
|69
|Michigan St.
|0
|1
|7
|34
|2
|2
|122
|86
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|34
|7
|4
|0
|183
|24
|Iowa
|1
|0
|27
|10
|3
|1
|68
|23
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|31
|28
|1
|3
|92
|107
|Illinois
|0
|1
|20
|23
|3
|1
|113
|32
|Purdue
|0
|1
|31
|35
|2
|2
|144
|93
|Wisconsin
|0
|1
|21
|52
|2
|2
|139
|76
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|28
|31
|1
|3
|122
|142
Colonial Athletic Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|2
|0
|77
|24
|4
|0
|126
|40
|Elon
|1
|0
|35
|31
|3
|1
|122
|97
|New Hampshire
|3
|0
|96
|58
|3
|1
|123
|103
|Richmond
|1
|0
|51
|7
|3
|1
|129
|68
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|1
|70
|73
|2
|2
|164
|131
|Rhode Island
|1
|1
|56
|56
|2
|2
|115
|122
|Hampton
|0
|1
|3
|35
|3
|1
|93
|80
|William & Mary
|0
|1
|31
|35
|3
|1
|143
|87
|Towson
|0
|1
|14
|37
|2
|2
|64
|136
|Villanova
|0
|1
|42
|49
|2
|2
|135
|136
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|23
|28
|1
|3
|123
|171
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|35
|100
|Stony Brook
|0
|2
|21
|86
|0
|3
|24
|106
Conference USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Kentucky
|1
|0
|73
|0
|3
|1
|190
|77
|FAU
|1
|0
|43
|13
|2
|3
|163
|131
|North Texas
|1
|0
|31
|13
|2
|3
|161
|190
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|135
|100
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|108
|42
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|126
|131
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|148
|140
|UTEP
|0
|1
|13
|31
|2
|3
|83
|126
|FIU
|0
|1
|0
|73
|1
|2
|50
|151
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|110
|155
|Charlotte
|0
|1
|13
|43
|1
|4
|120
|237
Ivy League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|1
|0
|35
|28
|2
|0
|63
|49
|Yale
|1
|0
|38
|14
|1
|1
|52
|52
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|80
|9
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|37
|14
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|68
|31
|Brown
|0
|1
|28
|35
|1
|1
|72
|73
|Cornell
|0
|1
|14
|38
|1
|1
|42
|60
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|51
Mid-American Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|50
|31
|1
|3
|117
|137
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|78
|103
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|120
|179
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|48
|159
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|122
|180
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|108
|127
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|1
|0
|37
|30
|1
|3
|69
|133
|E. Michigan
|0
|1
|31
|50
|2
|2
|124
|154
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|127
|104
|Ball St.
|0
|1
|30
|37
|1
|3
|94
|130
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|123
|129
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|120
|134
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|173
|54
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|91
|80
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|97
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|70
|106
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|92
|96
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|43
|180
Missouri Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|1
|0
|34
|17
|3
|1
|161
|65
|S. Dakota St.
|1
|0
|28
|14
|3
|1
|100
|60
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|34
|17
|2
|2
|125
|139
|North Dakota
|1
|1
|46
|61
|2
|2
|90
|123
|N. Iowa
|1
|1
|79
|46
|1
|3
|117
|131
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|63
|66
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|80
|61
|Missouri St.
|0
|1
|14
|28
|2
|2
|103
|110
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|31
|119
|South Dakota
|0
|1
|17
|34
|1
|3
|62
|113
|W. Illinois
|0
|1
|17
|52
|0
|4
|62
|173
Mountain West Conference
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UNLV
|1
|0
|34
|24
|3
|1
|158
|92
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|71
|47
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|82
|94
|Nevada
|0
|1
|20
|48
|2
|3
|122
|156
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|84
|87
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|87
|227
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wyoming
|1
|0
|17
|14
|3
|2
|120
|137
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|31
|14
|2
|2
|88
|82
|Air Force
|1
|1
|62
|37
|3
|1
|151
|64
|New Mexico
|0
|1
|14
|31
|2
|2
|82
|79
|Utah St.
|0
|1
|24
|34
|1
|3
|62
|144
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|43
|164
Northeast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|1
|0
|14
|10
|2
|2
|61
|71
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|1
|0
|27
|7
|2
|2
|116
|94
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|109
|30
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|109
|89
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|69
|116
|CCSU
|0
|1
|10
|14
|0
|4
|45
|157
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|60
|169
|Wagner
|0
|1
|7
|27
|0
|3
|45
|141
Ohio Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|1
|0
|56
|26
|2
|2
|135
|116
|E. Illinois
|1
|0
|35
|21
|1
|3
|89
|128
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|121
|116
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|1
|26
|56
|2
|1
|84
|79
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|64
|114
|Murray St.
|0
|1
|21
|35
|0
|4
|34
|163
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|38
|101
Pacific-12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|58
|42
|4
|0
|169
|73
|UCLA
|1
|0
|45
|17
|4
|0
|167
|72
|Washington
|1
|0
|40
|22
|4
|0
|176
|76
|California
|1
|0
|49
|31
|3
|1
|120
|82
|Oregon
|1
|0
|44
|41
|3
|1
|158
|124
|Utah
|1
|0
|34
|13
|3
|1
|168
|56
|Oregon St.
|0
|1
|14
|17
|3
|1
|151
|94
|Washington St.
|0
|1
|41
|44
|3
|1
|120
|82
|Arizona
|0
|1
|31
|49
|2
|2
|117
|136
|Stanford
|0
|2
|50
|81
|1
|2
|91
|91
|Arizona St.
|0
|1
|13
|34
|1
|3
|91
|101
|Colorado
|0
|1
|17
|45
|0
|4
|47
|173
Patriot League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|1
|0
|35
|10
|4
|0
|141
|72
|Lehigh
|1
|0
|21
|19
|1
|3
|61
|123
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|200
|184
|Colgate
|0
|1
|10
|35
|1
|3
|55
|119
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|19
|21
|1
|3
|74
|120
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|27
|76
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|79
Pioneer League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|1
|0
|56
|24
|3
|1
|166
|82
|Stetson
|1
|0
|38
|26
|3
|1
|121
|93
|Valparaiso
|1
|0
|28
|21
|2
|2
|82
|101
|Marist
|1
|0
|30
|25
|1
|2
|45
|106
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|93
|81
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|84
|72
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|88
|56
|Morehead St.
|0
|1
|26
|38
|1
|3
|101
|178
|Presbyterian
|0
|1
|24
|56
|1
|3
|66
|209
|San Diego
|0
|1
|21
|28
|1
|3
|119
|99
|Drake
|0
|1
|25
|30
|0
|4
|67
|145
Southeastern Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|1
|0
|48
|7
|4
|0
|169
|32
|Kentucky
|1
|0
|26
|16
|4
|0
|125
|52
|Tennessee
|1
|0
|38
|33
|4
|0
|194
|76
|Vanderbilt
|0
|1
|3
|55
|3
|2
|171
|169
|Florida
|0
|2
|49
|64
|2
|2
|109
|118
|Missouri
|0
|1
|14
|17
|2
|2
|112
|98
|South Carolina
|0
|2
|37
|92
|2
|2
|128
|126
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|1
|0
|55
|3
|4
|0
|193
|29
|Auburn
|1
|0
|17
|14
|3
|1
|95
|87
|LSU
|1
|0
|31
|16
|3
|1
|157
|57
|Texas A&M
|1
|0
|23
|21
|3
|1
|85
|47
|Arkansas
|1
|1
|65
|53
|3
|1
|134
|104
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|164
|40
|Mississippi St.
|0
|1
|16
|31
|3
|1
|149
|85
Southern Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|1
|0
|31
|0
|3
|1
|110
|65
|Furman
|1
|0
|27
|14
|3
|1
|115
|68
|Mercer
|1
|0
|17
|0
|3
|1
|141
|69
|Samford
|1
|0
|35
|12
|3
|1
|95
|90
|The Citadel
|1
|1
|20
|34
|1
|2
|30
|63
|ETSU
|0
|2
|31
|47
|2
|2
|120
|57
|W. Carolina
|0
|1
|12
|35
|2
|2
|158
|129
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|56
|86
|Wofford
|0
|1
|0
|31
|0
|4
|29
|108
Southland Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Louisiana
|1
|0
|41
|35
|2
|2
|127
|107
|Northwestern St.
|1
|0
|35
|27
|1
|3
|66
|185
|Incarnate Word
|0
|1
|35
|41
|3
|1
|185
|125
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|157
|63
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|66
|89
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|78
|139
|Lamar
|0
|2
|41
|63
|0
|4
|71
|129
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|51
|177
Southwestern Athletic Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|3
|0
|174
|34
|4
|0
|190
|37
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|0
|36
|19
|1
|2
|58
|122
|Florida A&M
|1
|1
|41
|84
|2
|2
|88
|153
|Alabama St.
|0
|1
|15
|25
|2
|2
|66
|96
|Alabama A&M
|0
|1
|25
|38
|0
|4
|45
|163
|MVSU
|0
|1
|7
|49
|0
|4
|37
|147
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|1
|0
|38
|21
|2
|2
|95
|123
|Prairie View
|2
|0
|65
|38
|2
|2
|92
|90
|Texas Southern
|1
|1
|47
|40
|1
|3
|98
|151
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|1
|21
|38
|2
|2
|152
|146
|Southern U.
|0
|1
|0
|24
|1
|2
|103
|89
|Grambling St.
|0
|2
|43
|102
|1
|3
|93
|181
Sun Belt Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|0
|41
|24
|4
|0
|148
|105
|James Madison
|1
|0
|32
|28
|3
|0
|139
|42
|Old Dominion
|1
|0
|29
|26
|2
|2
|84
|98
|Appalachian St.
|1
|1
|60
|60
|2
|2
|138
|137
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|159
|107
|Marshall
|0
|1
|7
|16
|2
|2
|119
|74
|Georgia St.
|0
|1
|24
|41
|0
|4
|107
|153
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|0
|21
|17
|2
|2
|73
|139
|Troy
|1
|1
|44
|39
|2
|2
|92
|84
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|155
|77
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|1
|17
|21
|2
|2
|111
|82
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|125
|93
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|96
|92
|Arkansas St.
|0
|1
|26
|29
|1
|3
|128
|121
Western Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|1
|0
|28
|14
|3
|1
|100
|68
|S. Utah
|1
|0
|31
|17
|3
|1
|99
|113
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|130
|106
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|163
|121
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|58
|Utah Tech
|0
|1
|17
|31
|1
|3
|120
|141
Major Independents
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|3
|1
|134
|106
|Liberty
|3
|1
|107
|90
|Notre Dame
|2
|2
|100
|96
|Army
|1
|2
|115
|89
|Umass
|1
|3
|40
|128
|New Mexico St.
|1
|4
|77
|173
|Uconn
|1
|4
|72
|182
