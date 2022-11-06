American Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Tulane
|5
|0
|161
|105
|8
|1
|296
|152
|Cincinnati
|4
|1
|129
|107
|7
|2
|299
|189
|UCF
|4
|1
|184
|115
|7
|2
|321
|169
|East Carolina
|3
|2
|158
|133
|6
|3
|293
|209
|Houston
|3
|2
|200
|183
|5
|4
|331
|326
|SMU
|3
|2
|208
|201
|5
|4
|362
|303
|Navy
|3
|4
|180
|196
|3
|6
|197
|223
|Memphis
|2
|4
|194
|169
|4
|5
|305
|284
|Temple
|1
|4
|106
|176
|3
|6
|178
|236
|Tulsa
|1
|4
|116
|172
|3
|6
|272
|299
|South Florida
|0
|5
|138
|217
|1
|8
|232
|359
Atlantic Coast Conference
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|6
|0
|214
|127
|8
|1
|311
|194
|NC State
|3
|2
|100
|113
|7
|2
|244
|160
|Syracuse
|3
|2
|107
|82
|6
|3
|270
|166
|Florida St.
|4
|3
|231
|148
|6
|3
|302
|178
|Louisville
|3
|3
|177
|148
|6
|3
|272
|175
|Wake Forest
|2
|3
|161
|165
|6
|3
|332
|246
|Boston College
|1
|5
|107
|216
|2
|7
|169
|268
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Carolina
|5
|0
|179
|121
|8
|1
|365
|279
|Duke
|3
|2
|176
|130
|6
|3
|313
|208
|Georgia Tech
|3
|3
|112
|166
|4
|5
|157
|252
|Pittsburgh
|2
|3
|119
|130
|5
|4
|263
|232
|Miami
|2
|3
|82
|143
|4
|5
|222
|225
|Virginia
|1
|5
|110
|148
|3
|6
|163
|203
|Virginia Tech
|1
|5
|128
|166
|2
|7
|182
|226
Atlantic Sun Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|0
|122
|75
|7
|2
|316
|218
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|1
|178
|115
|4
|5
|302
|304
|E. Kentucky
|2
|1
|118
|98
|6
|3
|331
|290
|Austin Peay
|2
|2
|105
|144
|6
|3
|316
|202
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|2
|92
|120
|5
|4
|250
|309
|North Alabama
|0
|5
|182
|245
|1
|8
|287
|363
Big 12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|TCU
|6
|0
|249
|178
|9
|0
|388
|242
|Baylor
|4
|2
|214
|178
|6
|3
|345
|221
|Kansas St.
|4
|2
|191
|143
|6
|3
|275
|172
|Texas
|4
|2
|213
|146
|6
|3
|325
|196
|Kansas
|3
|3
|202
|194
|6
|3
|341
|261
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|3
|174
|218
|6
|3
|329
|286
|Oklahoma
|2
|4
|172
|238
|5
|4
|299
|268
|Texas Tech
|2
|4
|185
|201
|4
|5
|295
|268
|Iowa St.
|1
|5
|109
|120
|4
|5
|204
|147
|West Virginia
|1
|5
|160
|253
|3
|6
|289
|308
Big Sky Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacramento St.
|6
|0
|251
|138
|9
|0
|385
|202
|Montana St.
|6
|0
|237
|155
|8
|1
|368
|253
|Idaho
|5
|1
|244
|136
|6
|3
|325
|209
|Weber St.
|4
|2
|196
|137
|7
|2
|316
|163
|UC Davis
|4
|2
|252
|115
|5
|4
|330
|186
|Montana
|3
|3
|206
|121
|6
|3
|326
|142
|Portland St.
|3
|3
|152
|234
|4
|5
|223
|313
|N. Arizona
|2
|4
|157
|198
|3
|6
|194
|268
|E. Washington
|1
|5
|152
|231
|2
|7
|219
|382
|N. Colorado
|1
|5
|122
|254
|2
|7
|187
|347
|Idaho St.
|1
|5
|93
|198
|1
|8
|137
|319
|Cal Poly
|0
|6
|108
|253
|1
|8
|164
|353
Big South Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC A&T
|3
|0
|107
|65
|6
|3
|278
|243
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|0
|124
|54
|4
|5
|272
|230
|Campbell
|2
|2
|150
|126
|4
|5
|272
|262
|Charleston Southern
|2
|2
|100
|106
|2
|7
|197
|307
|Bryant
|1
|3
|119
|133
|3
|6
|302
|289
|Robert Morris
|0
|4
|45
|161
|0
|9
|94
|315
Big Ten Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|6
|0
|214
|92
|9
|0
|380
|109
|Ohio St.
|6
|0
|269
|99
|9
|0
|412
|142
|Penn St.
|4
|2
|190
|154
|7
|2
|310
|190
|Maryland
|3
|3
|162
|158
|6
|3
|283
|216
|Michigan St.
|2
|4
|104
|182
|4
|5
|219
|234
|Rutgers
|1
|5
|74
|190
|4
|5
|178
|232
|Indiana
|1
|5
|118
|193
|3
|6
|210
|290
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois
|4
|2
|130
|85
|7
|2
|223
|94
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|126
|111
|6
|3
|275
|128
|Iowa
|3
|3
|114
|116
|5
|4
|155
|129
|Purdue
|3
|3
|152
|170
|5
|4
|265
|228
|Wisconsin
|3
|3
|159
|161
|5
|4
|277
|185
|Nebraska
|2
|4
|136
|154
|3
|6
|230
|265
|Northwestern
|1
|5
|89
|172
|1
|8
|150
|251
Colonial Athletic Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|William & Mary
|5
|1
|180
|134
|8
|1
|292
|186
|Richmond
|5
|1
|210
|112
|7
|2
|288
|173
|New Hampshire
|5
|1
|194
|134
|6
|3
|242
|223
|Elon
|5
|2
|178
|135
|7
|3
|265
|201
|Delaware
|4
|2
|178
|105
|7
|2
|265
|128
|Rhode Island
|4
|2
|177
|165
|6
|3
|274
|241
|Villanova
|3
|3
|155
|155
|5
|4
|248
|242
|Towson
|2
|4
|137
|183
|4
|5
|187
|282
|Maine
|2
|4
|159
|182
|2
|7
|194
|282
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|5
|247
|291
|4
|6
|376
|356
|Hampton
|1
|5
|99
|188
|4
|5
|189
|233
|Albany (NY)
|1
|5
|182
|176
|2
|7
|282
|319
|Stony Brook
|1
|5
|87
|223
|2
|7
|128
|310
Conference USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|5
|0
|181
|133
|7
|2
|329
|273
|North Texas
|5
|1
|242
|126
|6
|4
|372
|303
|W. Kentucky
|4
|2
|228
|112
|6
|4
|372
|223
|Rice
|3
|2
|144
|168
|5
|4
|270
|299
|FAU
|3
|2
|133
|113
|4
|5
|253
|231
|FIU
|2
|3
|100
|204
|4
|5
|183
|322
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|3
|183
|186
|3
|6
|293
|341
|UAB
|2
|4
|171
|150
|4
|5
|279
|192
|UTEP
|2
|4
|152
|189
|4
|6
|222
|284
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|4
|109
|174
|4
|5
|244
|274
|Charlotte
|1
|5
|146
|234
|2
|8
|253
|428
Ivy League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Princeton
|5
|0
|148
|58
|8
|0
|239
|91
|Penn
|4
|1
|136
|99
|7
|1
|232
|141
|Yale
|4
|1
|185
|88
|6
|2
|262
|161
|Harvard
|3
|2
|128
|127
|5
|3
|218
|203
|Columbia
|1
|4
|81
|146
|4
|4
|189
|162
|Cornell
|1
|4
|96
|157
|4
|4
|177
|225
|Brown
|1
|4
|119
|194
|3
|5
|200
|290
|Dartmouth
|1
|4
|92
|116
|2
|6
|158
|181
Mid-American Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio
|4
|1
|181
|120
|6
|3
|301
|299
|Bowling Green
|4
|1
|102
|106
|5
|4
|224
|286
|Buffalo
|4
|1
|170
|130
|5
|4
|271
|243
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|3
|97
|90
|4
|5
|175
|193
|Kent St.
|2
|3
|139
|157
|3
|6
|247
|284
|Akron
|0
|5
|119
|174
|1
|8
|167
|333
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|4
|1
|196
|138
|6
|3
|323
|242
|Ball St.
|3
|2
|134
|131
|5
|4
|223
|245
|E. Michigan
|2
|3
|130
|155
|5
|4
|243
|272
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|3
|114
|132
|3
|6
|237
|261
|W. Michigan
|2
|3
|99
|131
|3
|6
|175
|241
|N. Illinois
|1
|4
|148
|165
|2
|7
|268
|299
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|3
|1
|161
|88
|7
|2
|352
|190
|Howard
|2
|1
|105
|88
|3
|6
|248
|259
|Delaware St.
|2
|2
|93
|94
|5
|4
|198
|183
|Morgan St.
|1
|2
|82
|97
|3
|6
|207
|266
|SC State
|1
|2
|64
|92
|3
|6
|194
|268
|Norfolk St.
|1
|2
|52
|98
|1
|8
|133
|358
Missouri Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|S. Dakota St.
|7
|0
|242
|118
|9
|1
|314
|164
|N. Dakota St.
|5
|1
|193
|104
|7
|2
|320
|152
|North Dakota
|4
|2
|206
|178
|6
|3
|284
|271
|Youngstown St.
|4
|2
|184
|172
|6
|3
|264
|233
|S. Illinois
|4
|2
|181
|123
|5
|4
|272
|245
|N. Iowa
|4
|3
|226
|170
|5
|5
|305
|269
|Illinois St.
|3
|3
|100
|114
|5
|4
|163
|180
|South Dakota
|2
|4
|101
|156
|3
|6
|146
|235
|Missouri St.
|1
|5
|163
|189
|3
|6
|252
|271
|Indiana St.
|0
|6
|117
|217
|1
|8
|148
|336
|W. Illinois
|0
|6
|92
|264
|0
|9
|137
|385
Mountain West Conference
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Jose St.
|4
|1
|146
|84
|6
|2
|217
|131
|Fresno St.
|4
|1
|165
|100
|5
|4
|263
|206
|San Diego St.
|3
|2
|94
|98
|5
|4
|176
|192
|UNLV
|2
|3
|89
|140
|4
|5
|234
|252
|Hawaii
|1
|4
|91
|131
|2
|8
|178
|358
|Nevada
|0
|5
|85
|154
|2
|7
|187
|262
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|5
|0
|174
|71
|6
|3
|259
|170
|Wyoming
|4
|1
|115
|95
|6
|3
|218
|218
|Utah St.
|3
|2
|116
|112
|4
|5
|180
|260
|Air Force
|2
|3
|145
|97
|6
|3
|260
|141
|Colorado St.
|2
|3
|73
|121
|2
|7
|116
|285
|New Mexico
|0
|5
|67
|157
|2
|7
|144
|226
Northeast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Merrimack
|5
|0
|154
|96
|7
|2
|263
|185
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|0
|184
|54
|7
|2
|311
|165
|Stonehill
|2
|3
|124
|104
|4
|3
|233
|134
|Sacred Heart
|2
|3
|121
|147
|4
|5
|199
|222
|Duquesne
|2
|3
|154
|136
|3
|6
|223
|252
|LIU Brooklyn
|2
|3
|135
|186
|2
|7
|195
|355
|CCSU
|1
|4
|83
|119
|1
|8
|138
|289
|Wagner
|1
|4
|78
|191
|1
|8
|123
|392
Ohio Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|3
|0
|125
|48
|7
|2
|320
|208
|UT Martin
|3
|0
|146
|70
|5
|4
|328
|297
|Tennessee St.
|2
|2
|70
|92
|3
|6
|176
|238
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|3
|158
|192
|6
|3
|332
|287
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|3
|117
|160
|3
|6
|211
|307
|E. Illinois
|1
|3
|103
|115
|2
|7
|207
|278
|Murray St.
|1
|3
|74
|116
|1
|8
|118
|344
Pacific-12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|6
|0
|274
|154
|8
|1
|388
|237
|Southern Cal
|6
|1
|258
|196
|8
|1
|369
|227
|UCLA
|5
|1
|245
|175
|8
|1
|367
|230
|Utah
|5
|1
|217
|150
|7
|2
|351
|193
|Washington
|4
|2
|211
|188
|7
|2
|347
|242
|Oregon St.
|3
|3
|145
|129
|6
|3
|282
|206
|Washington St.
|2
|4
|162
|142
|5
|4
|241
|180
|Arizona St.
|2
|4
|175
|213
|3
|6
|253
|280
|Arizona
|1
|5
|192
|257
|3
|6
|278
|344
|California
|1
|5
|151
|190
|3
|6
|222
|241
|Colorado
|1
|5
|110
|234
|1
|8
|140
|362
|Stanford
|1
|6
|146
|258
|3
|6
|203
|282
Patriot League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|5
|0
|211
|97
|9
|0
|347
|180
|Fordham
|3
|1
|210
|136
|7
|2
|455
|334
|Colgate
|2
|2
|73
|87
|3
|6
|166
|247
|Lafayette
|2
|2
|86
|84
|3
|6
|115
|183
|Georgetown
|1
|3
|111
|134
|2
|7
|218
|330
|Lehigh
|1
|3
|80
|120
|1
|8
|142
|278
|Bucknell
|1
|4
|57
|170
|1
|8
|93
|278
Pioneer League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|6
|0
|220
|120
|8
|1
|308
|176
|Butler
|5
|1
|170
|109
|7
|2
|263
|190
|Davidson
|5
|1
|237
|139
|7
|2
|347
|197
|Dayton
|5
|1
|157
|124
|7
|2
|241
|196
|Marist
|4
|3
|184
|177
|4
|5
|199
|258
|Valparaiso
|3
|3
|165
|168
|4
|5
|219
|248
|San Diego
|2
|3
|136
|116
|3
|5
|234
|187
|Stetson
|1
|4
|154
|176
|3
|5
|237
|243
|Morehead St.
|1
|5
|142
|203
|2
|7
|217
|343
|Drake
|1
|5
|101
|170
|1
|8
|143
|285
|Presbyterian
|0
|7
|110
|274
|1
|9
|152
|427
Southeastern Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|6
|0
|240
|72
|9
|0
|361
|97
|Tennessee
|4
|1
|187
|128
|8
|1
|408
|195
|Kentucky
|3
|3
|113
|140
|6
|3
|212
|176
|South Carolina
|3
|3
|139
|180
|6
|3
|280
|224
|Florida
|2
|4
|169
|192
|5
|4
|281
|263
|Missouri
|2
|4
|110
|112
|4
|5
|208
|193
|Vanderbilt
|0
|5
|72
|217
|3
|6
|240
|331
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|LSU
|5
|1
|187
|159
|7
|2
|313
|200
|Mississippi
|4
|1
|173
|154
|8
|1
|337
|194
|Alabama
|4
|2
|238
|139
|7
|2
|376
|165
|Mississippi St.
|3
|3
|160
|162
|6
|3
|293
|216
|Arkansas
|2
|3
|149
|169
|5
|4
|289
|276
|Auburn
|1
|5
|138
|205
|3
|6
|216
|278
|Texas A&M
|1
|5
|143
|189
|3
|6
|205
|215
Southern Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Samford
|6
|0
|224
|116
|8
|1
|284
|194
|Chattanooga
|5
|1
|188
|95
|7
|2
|267
|160
|Furman
|5
|1
|187
|121
|7
|2
|275
|175
|Mercer
|5
|1
|239
|101
|7
|2
|363
|170
|W. Carolina
|2
|4
|153
|211
|4
|5
|299
|305
|Wofford
|2
|4
|129
|194
|2
|7
|158
|271
|The Citadel
|2
|5
|104
|176
|2
|7
|114
|254
|ETSU
|1
|6
|210
|250
|3
|6
|299
|260
|VMI
|0
|6
|83
|253
|1
|8
|139
|339
Southland Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern St.
|4
|0
|149
|84
|4
|5
|223
|328
|Incarnate Word
|4
|1
|247
|105
|9
|1
|516
|203
|SE Louisiana
|3
|1
|144
|124
|6
|3
|309
|224
|Texas A&M Commerce
|3
|2
|123
|122
|5
|4
|280
|185
|Nicholls
|2
|2
|109
|112
|2
|7
|174
|338
|Houston Christian
|1
|4
|87
|194
|2
|7
|181
|335
|Lamar
|1
|4
|133
|192
|1
|8
|198
|340
|McNeese St.
|0
|4
|97
|156
|2
|7
|204
|310
Southwestern Athletic Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|6
|0
|258
|44
|9
|0
|362
|85
|Florida A&M
|5
|1
|152
|129
|7
|2
|219
|212
|Alabama St.
|3
|2
|91
|90
|6
|3
|179
|183
|Alabama A&M
|3
|3
|168
|181
|3
|6
|188
|306
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|3
|164
|195
|2
|7
|225
|376
|MVSU
|1
|5
|95
|202
|1
|8
|125
|300
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|4
|2
|186
|168
|5
|4
|267
|241
|Southern U.
|3
|3
|141
|122
|5
|4
|295
|194
|Alcorn St.
|3
|3
|141
|134
|4
|5
|198
|236
|Texas Southern
|3
|3
|132
|141
|4
|5
|220
|254
|Grambling St.
|2
|4
|151
|143
|3
|6
|225
|288
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|6
|88
|218
|2
|7
|219
|326
Sun Belt Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|1
|183
|165
|8
|1
|290
|246
|James Madison
|3
|2
|164
|132
|5
|3
|281
|180
|Georgia St.
|3
|2
|155
|147
|4
|5
|269
|273
|Appalachian St.
|2
|3
|154
|148
|5
|4
|323
|228
|Georgia Southern
|2
|3
|167
|174
|5
|4
|326
|281
|Marshall
|2
|3
|71
|75
|5
|4
|211
|140
|Old Dominion
|2
|3
|118
|118
|3
|6
|197
|228
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Troy
|5
|1
|121
|86
|7
|2
|203
|158
|South Alabama
|4
|1
|136
|95
|7
|2
|291
|172
|Southern Miss.
|3
|2
|103
|126
|5
|4
|228
|219
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|3
|135
|161
|3
|6
|211
|331
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|4
|136
|134
|4
|5
|230
|195
|Texas State
|1
|4
|107
|132
|3
|6
|203
|224
|Arkansas St.
|1
|5
|131
|188
|2
|7
|233
|280
Western Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sam Houston St.
|3
|0
|75
|50
|5
|2
|130
|125
|Abilene Christian
|3
|0
|75
|51
|6
|3
|244
|194
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|2
|142
|126
|5
|4
|346
|285
|Tarleton St.
|1
|3
|110
|149
|5
|4
|264
|265
|S. Utah
|1
|3
|127
|121
|3
|6
|259
|300
|Utah Tech
|1
|3
|87
|119
|3
|6
|252
|306
Major Independents
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|8
|1
|270
|191
|Notre Dame
|6
|3
|262
|191
|BYU
|5
|5
|296
|308
|Uconn
|5
|5
|185
|246
|Army
|3
|5
|236
|219
|New Mexico St.
|3
|5
|128
|216
|Umass
|1
|8
|107
|274
