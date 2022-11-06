American Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Tulane5016110581296152
Cincinnati4112910772299189
UCF4118411572321169
East Carolina3215813363293209
Houston3220018354331326
SMU3220820154362303
Navy3418019636197223
Memphis2419416945305284
Temple1410617636178236
Tulsa1411617236272299
South Florida0513821718232359

Atlantic Coast Conference

Atlantic

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Clemson6021412781311194
NC State3210011372244160
Syracuse321078263270166
Florida St.4323114863302178
Louisville3317714863272175
Wake Forest2316116563332246
Boston College1510721627169268

Coastal

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
North Carolina5017912181365279
Duke3217613063313208
Georgia Tech3311216645157252
Pittsburgh2311913054263232
Miami238214345222225
Virginia1511014836163203
Virginia Tech1512816627182226

Atlantic Sun Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jacksonville St.301227572316218
Cent. Arkansas3117811545302304
E. Kentucky211189863331290
Austin Peay2210514463316202
Kennesaw St.129212054250309
North Alabama0518224518287363

Big 12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
TCU6024917890388242
Baylor4221417863345221
Kansas St.4219114363275172
Texas4221314663325196
Kansas3320219463341261
Oklahoma St.3317421863329286
Oklahoma2417223854299268
Texas Tech2418520145295268
Iowa St.1510912045204147
West Virginia1516025336289308

Big Sky Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Sacramento St.6025113890385202
Montana St.6023715581368253
Idaho5124413663325209
Weber St.4219613772316163
UC Davis4225211554330186
Montana3320612163326142
Portland St.3315223445223313
N. Arizona2415719836194268
E. Washington1515223127219382
N. Colorado1512225427187347
Idaho St.159319818137319
Cal Poly0610825318164353

Big South Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
NC A&T301076563278243
Gardner-Webb301245445272230
Campbell2215012645272262
Charleston Southern2210010627197307
Bryant1311913336302289
Robert Morris04451610994315

Big Ten Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Michigan602149290380109
Ohio St.602699990412142
Penn St.4219015472310190
Maryland3316215863283216
Michigan St.2410418245219234
Rutgers157419045178232
Indiana1511819336210290

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Illinois42130857222394
Minnesota3312611163275128
Iowa3311411654155129
Purdue3315217054265228
Wisconsin3315916154277185
Nebraska2413615436230265
Northwestern158917218150251

Colonial Athletic Association

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
William & Mary5118013481292186
Richmond5121011272288173
New Hampshire5119413463242223
Elon5217813573265201
Delaware4217810572265128
Rhode Island4217716563274241
Villanova3315515554248242
Towson2413718345187282
Maine2415918227194282
Monmouth (NJ)2524729146376356
Hampton159918845189233
Albany (NY)1518217627282319
Stony Brook158722327128310

Conference USA

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UTSA5018113372329273
North Texas5124212664372303
W. Kentucky4222811264372223
Rice3214416854270299
FAU3213311345253231
FIU2310020445183322
Louisiana Tech2318318636293341
UAB2417115045279192
UTEP2415218946222284
Middle Tennessee1410917445244274
Charlotte1514623428253428

Ivy League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Princeton50148588023991
Penn411369971232141
Yale411858862262161
Harvard3212812753218203
Columbia148114644189162
Cornell149615744177225
Brown1411919435200290
Dartmouth149211626158181

Mid-American Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Ohio4118112063301299
Bowling Green4110210654224286
Buffalo4117013054271243
Miami (Ohio)23979045175193
Kent St.2313915736247284
Akron0511917418167333

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Toledo4119613863323242
Ball St.3213413154223245
E. Michigan2313015554243272
Cent. Michigan2311413236237261
W. Michigan239913136175241
N. Illinois1414816527268299

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
NC Central311618872352190
Howard211058836248259
Delaware St.22939454198183
Morgan St.12829736207266
SC State12649236194268
Norfolk St.12529818133358

Missouri Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
S. Dakota St.7024211891314164
N. Dakota St.5119310472320152
North Dakota4220617863284271
Youngstown St.4218417263264233
S. Illinois4218112354272245
N. Iowa4322617055305269
Illinois St.3310011454163180
South Dakota2410115636146235
Missouri St.1516318936252271
Indiana St.0611721718148336
W. Illinois069226409137385

Mountain West Conference

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
San Jose St.411468462217131
Fresno St.4116510054263206
San Diego St.32949854176192
UNLV238914045234252
Hawaii149113128178358
Nevada058515427187262

Mountain

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Boise St.501747163259170
Wyoming411159563218218
Utah St.3211611245180260
Air Force231459763260141
Colorado St.237312127116285
New Mexico056715727144226

Northeast Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Merrimack501549672263185
St. Francis (Pa.)501845472311165
Stonehill2312410443233134
Sacred Heart2312114745199222
Duquesne2315413636223252
LIU Brooklyn2313518627195355
CCSU148311918138289
Wagner147819118123392

Ohio Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
SE Missouri301254872320208
UT Martin301467054328297
Tennessee St.22709236176238
Lindenwood (Mo.)2315819263332287
Tennessee Tech2311716036211307
E. Illinois1310311527207278
Murray St.137411618118344

Pacific-12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Oregon6027415481388237
Southern Cal6125819681369227
UCLA5124517581367230
Utah5121715072351193
Washington4221118872347242
Oregon St.3314512963282206
Washington St.2416214254241180
Arizona St.2417521336253280
Arizona1519225736278344
California1515119036222241
Colorado1511023418140362
Stanford1614625836203282

Patriot League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Holy Cross502119790347180
Fordham3121013672455334
Colgate22738736166247
Lafayette22868436115183
Georgetown1311113427218330
Lehigh138012018142278
Bucknell14571701893278

Pioneer League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
St. Thomas (Minn.)6022012081308176
Butler5117010972263190
Davidson5123713972347197
Dayton5115712472241196
Marist4318417745199258
Valparaiso3316516845219248
San Diego2313611635234187
Stetson1415417635237243
Morehead St.1514220327217343
Drake1510117018143285
Presbyterian0711027419152427

Southeastern Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Georgia60240729036197
Tennessee4118712881408195
Kentucky3311314063212176
South Carolina3313918063280224
Florida2416919254281263
Missouri2411011245208193
Vanderbilt057221736240331

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
LSU5118715972313200
Mississippi4117315481337194
Alabama4223813972376165
Mississippi St.3316016263293216
Arkansas2314916954289276
Auburn1513820536216278
Texas A&M1514318936205215

Southern Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Samford6022411681284194
Chattanooga511889572267160
Furman5118712172275175
Mercer5123910172363170
W. Carolina2415321145299305
Wofford2412919427158271
The Citadel2510417627114254
ETSU1621025036299260
VMI068325318139339

Southland Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Northwestern St.401498445223328
Incarnate Word4124710591516203
SE Louisiana3114412463309224
Texas A&M Commerce3212312254280185
Nicholls2210911227174338
Houston Christian148719427181335
Lamar1413319218198340
McNeese St.049715627204310

Southwestern Athletic Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jackson St.60258449036285
Florida A&M5115212972219212
Alabama St.32919063179183
Alabama A&M3316818136188306
Bethune-Cookman2316419527225376
MVSU159520218125300

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Prairie View4218616854267241
Southern U.3314112254295194
Alcorn St.3314113445198236
Texas Southern3313214145220254
Grambling St.2415114336225288
Ark.-Pine Bluff068821827219326

Sun Belt Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Coastal Carolina5118316581290246
James Madison3216413253281180
Georgia St.3215514745269273
Appalachian St.2315414854323228
Georgia Southern2316717454326281
Marshall23717554211140
Old Dominion2311811836197228

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Troy511218672203158
South Alabama411369572291172
Southern Miss.3210312654228219
Louisiana-Monroe2313516136211331
Louisiana-Lafayette2413613445230195
Texas State1410713236203224
Arkansas St.1513118827233280

Western Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Sam Houston St.30755052130125
Abilene Christian30755163244194
Stephen F. Austin2214212654346285
Tarleton St.1311014954264265
S. Utah1312712136259300
Utah Tech138711936252306

Major Independents

WLPFPA
Liberty81270191
Notre Dame63262191
BYU55296308
Uconn55185246
Army35236219
New Mexico St.35128216
Umass18107274

