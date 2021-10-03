American Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SMU
|1
|0
|41
|17
|5
|0
|213
|109
|Houston
|2
|0
|73
|30
|4
|1
|183
|75
|East Carolina
|1
|0
|52
|29
|3
|2
|161
|148
|Temple
|1
|0
|34
|31
|3
|2
|137
|151
|Navy
|1
|1
|54
|58
|1
|3
|64
|130
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|153
|58
|Memphis
|0
|1
|31
|34
|3
|2
|187
|161
|UCF
|0
|1
|30
|34
|2
|2
|164
|121
|South Florida
|0
|1
|17
|41
|1
|4
|102
|180
|Tulane
|0
|1
|29
|52
|1
|4
|175
|201
|Tulsa
|0
|1
|10
|45
|1
|4
|111
|167
Atlantic Coast Conference
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wake Forest
|3
|0
|109
|65
|5
|0
|192
|91
|NC State
|1
|0
|27
|21
|4
|1
|161
|79
|Clemson
|2
|1
|54
|48
|3
|2
|106
|61
|Louisville
|1
|1
|65
|60
|3
|2
|161
|141
|Florida St.
|1
|2
|70
|96
|1
|4
|125
|157
|Boston College
|0
|1
|13
|19
|4
|1
|178
|84
|Syracuse
|0
|1
|30
|33
|3
|2
|152
|104
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|52
|21
|4
|1
|262
|113
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|17
|10
|3
|1
|94
|61
|North Carolina
|2
|2
|129
|108
|3
|2
|188
|125
|Virginia
|1
|2
|86
|124
|3
|2
|171
|138
|Georgia Tech
|1
|2
|74
|88
|2
|3
|140
|127
|Duke
|0
|1
|7
|38
|3
|2
|162
|142
|Miami
|0
|1
|28
|30
|2
|3
|152
|135
Big 12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|2
|0
|53
|44
|5
|0
|192
|95
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|0
|55
|34
|5
|0
|127
|93
|Texas
|2
|0
|102
|62
|4
|1
|219
|120
|Baylor
|2
|1
|90
|60
|4
|1
|185
|87
|Texas Tech
|1
|1
|58
|90
|4
|1
|178
|154
|Iowa St.
|1
|1
|88
|38
|3
|2
|169
|78
|Kansas St.
|0
|2
|51
|68
|3
|2
|144
|115
|TCU
|0
|1
|27
|32
|2
|2
|140
|109
|West Virginia
|0
|2
|33
|39
|2
|3
|150
|90
|Kansas
|0
|2
|14
|104
|1
|4
|86
|219
Big Sky Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Washington
|2
|0
|84
|49
|5
|0
|244
|152
|UC Davis
|2
|0
|44
|34
|5
|0
|176
|85
|Montana St.
|2
|0
|70
|24
|4
|1
|183
|60
|Sacramento St.
|1
|0
|23
|21
|2
|2
|88
|104
|Montana
|1
|1
|67
|41
|3
|1
|122
|55
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|58
|34
|2
|3
|102
|129
|N. Colorado
|1
|1
|24
|50
|2
|3
|86
|115
|Portland St.
|1
|1
|37
|43
|2
|3
|117
|143
|Weber St.
|1
|1
|52
|24
|2
|3
|134
|104
|Idaho
|0
|1
|20
|27
|1
|3
|102
|125
|Cal Poly
|0
|2
|14
|77
|1
|4
|66
|205
|S. Utah
|0
|2
|34
|70
|1
|4
|102
|191
|Idaho St.
|0
|2
|38
|71
|0
|4
|62
|155
Big South Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|95
|31
|3
|2
|151
|149
|Campbell
|1
|0
|48
|31
|2
|2
|150
|103
|NC A&T
|1
|0
|41
|14
|2
|2
|113
|102
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|114
|86
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|141
|154
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|1
|17
|54
|2
|3
|160
|156
|Charleston Southern
|0
|1
|14
|41
|1
|2
|80
|93
|Robert Morris
|0
|1
|14
|41
|1
|2
|36
|102
|North Alabama
|0
|1
|31
|48
|0
|5
|97
|175
Big Ten Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|2
|0
|58
|30
|5
|0
|199
|64
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|61
|41
|5
|0
|189
|103
|Penn St.
|2
|0
|40
|10
|5
|0
|150
|60
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|97
|44
|4
|1
|225
|106
|Maryland
|1
|1
|34
|68
|4
|1
|163
|108
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|26
|72
|3
|2
|149
|106
|Indiana
|0
|2
|6
|58
|2
|3
|119
|141
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|2
|0
|85
|20
|5
|0
|166
|58
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|51
|58
|3
|2
|122
|98
|Purdue
|1
|1
|26
|29
|3
|2
|118
|77
|Nebraska
|1
|2
|98
|60
|3
|3
|194
|93
|Illinois
|1
|2
|56
|55
|2
|4
|124
|148
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|28
|94
|2
|3
|110
|136
|Wisconsin
|0
|2
|27
|54
|1
|3
|74
|102
Colonial Athletic Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|2
|0
|78
|28
|4
|0
|183
|62
|Rhode Island
|2
|0
|43
|34
|4
|0
|133
|79
|Delaware
|2
|0
|54
|39
|3
|1
|94
|94
|Villanova
|1
|0
|34
|27
|3
|1
|153
|71
|William & Mary
|1
|0
|34
|31
|3
|1
|85
|84
|New Hampshire
|2
|1
|74
|58
|3
|2
|100
|148
|Elon
|1
|1
|51
|41
|2
|3
|107
|132
|Richmond
|0
|2
|34
|54
|2
|3
|113
|92
|Maine
|0
|2
|31
|89
|1
|3
|76
|156
|Towson
|0
|1
|14
|26
|1
|3
|73
|109
|Stony Brook
|0
|2
|41
|54
|1
|4
|86
|136
|Albany (NY)
|0
|2
|29
|36
|0
|4
|59
|126
Conference USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Charlotte
|1
|0
|42
|39
|3
|2
|134
|121
|FAU
|1
|0
|58
|21
|3
|2
|162
|107
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|2
|86
|97
|2
|3
|150
|147
|Marshall
|0
|1
|28
|34
|2
|3
|189
|124
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|156
|140
|FIU
|0
|1
|21
|58
|1
|4
|134
|176
|Old Dominion
|0
|1
|21
|28
|1
|4
|129
|157
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|1
|0
|27
|13
|5
|0
|173
|88
|UTEP
|1
|0
|28
|21
|4
|1
|129
|119
|UAB
|1
|0
|40
|6
|3
|2
|118
|119
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|24
|17
|2
|3
|167
|167
|Rice
|1
|0
|24
|19
|2
|3
|96
|193
|North Texas
|0
|2
|23
|64
|1
|3
|79
|113
|Southern Miss.
|0
|1
|19
|24
|1
|4
|86
|139
Ivy League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|1
|0
|31
|7
|3
|0
|100
|28
|Harvard
|1
|0
|49
|17
|3
|0
|131
|39
|Princeton
|1
|0
|24
|7
|3
|0
|119
|7
|Yale
|1
|0
|23
|17
|2
|1
|74
|37
|Columbia
|0
|1
|7
|24
|2
|1
|79
|62
|Penn
|0
|1
|7
|31
|1
|2
|51
|61
|Brown
|0
|1
|17
|49
|0
|3
|70
|130
|Cornell
|0
|1
|17
|23
|0
|3
|48
|75
Mid-American Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|1
|0
|27
|20
|2
|3
|120
|138
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|0
|28
|17
|2
|3
|120
|127
|Ohio
|1
|0
|34
|17
|1
|4
|89
|158
|Bowling Green
|0
|1
|20
|27
|2
|3
|86
|107
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|17
|24
|2
|3
|149
|121
|Akron
|0
|1
|17
|34
|1
|4
|93
|212
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|1
|0
|24
|17
|4
|1
|133
|108
|N. Illinois
|1
|0
|27
|20
|3
|2
|143
|168
|Toledo
|1
|0
|22
|12
|3
|2
|151
|83
|E. Michigan
|0
|1
|20
|27
|3
|2
|163
|125
|Ball St.
|0
|1
|12
|22
|2
|3
|96
|148
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|1
|17
|28
|2
|3
|138
|138
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|164
|176
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|95
|156
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|83
|125
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|121
|169
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|84
|187
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|41
|148
Missouri Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|1
|0
|16
|10
|4
|0
|143
|23
|S. Dakota St.
|1
|0
|44
|0
|4
|0
|193
|37
|S. Illinois
|2
|0
|66
|47
|4
|1
|191
|102
|Missouri St.
|2
|0
|72
|43
|3
|1
|131
|100
|N. Iowa
|1
|0
|34
|7
|3
|1
|122
|42
|South Dakota
|1
|1
|61
|41
|3
|2
|157
|79
|W. Illinois
|1
|1
|68
|66
|1
|4
|152
|201
|North Dakota
|0
|1
|10
|16
|2
|2
|107
|78
|Illinois St.
|0
|2
|37
|76
|2
|3
|117
|135
|Indiana St.
|0
|2
|10
|82
|2
|3
|65
|148
|Youngstown St.
|0
|2
|42
|72
|1
|3
|100
|155
Mountain West Conference
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Nevada
|1
|0
|41
|31
|3
|1
|129
|96
|San Jose St.
|1
|0
|17
|13
|3
|2
|109
|111
|Fresno St.
|1
|1
|62
|57
|4
|2
|234
|135
|Hawaii
|1
|1
|40
|41
|3
|3
|167
|186
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|147
|76
|UNLV
|0
|1
|30
|38
|0
|5
|93
|182
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|1
|1
|83
|59
|4
|1
|172
|83
|Utah St.
|1
|1
|52
|72
|3
|2
|146
|153
|Boise St.
|1
|1
|58
|44
|2
|3
|163
|114
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|138
|93
|New Mexico
|0
|1
|10
|38
|2
|3
|84
|134
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|80
|96
Northeast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|1
|0
|37
|14
|3
|1
|124
|92
|Bryant
|1
|0
|17
|6
|3
|2
|122
|132
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|1
|0
|39
|24
|2
|3
|107
|128
|CCSU
|1
|0
|21
|19
|1
|3
|52
|172
|Merrimack
|0
|1
|14
|37
|3
|2
|177
|122
|Sacred Heart
|0
|1
|6
|17
|2
|3
|68
|87
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|156
|Wagner
|0
|2
|43
|60
|0
|5
|84
|203
Ohio Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Murray St.
|1
|0
|22
|6
|2
|2
|74
|75
|Tennessee St.
|1
|1
|38
|69
|2
|3
|105
|130
|SE Missouri
|1
|1
|64
|42
|1
|4
|127
|200
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|1
|42
|45
|1
|4
|56
|179
|E. Illinois
|1
|1
|34
|36
|1
|5
|89
|156
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|123
|127
|Austin Peay
|0
|1
|22
|24
|2
|3
|155
|168
Pacific-12 Conference
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon St.
|2
|0
|72
|51
|4
|1
|180
|108
|Stanford
|2
|1
|97
|87
|3
|2
|145
|134
|Oregon
|1
|1
|65
|50
|4
|1
|179
|109
|Washington
|1
|1
|55
|51
|2
|3
|124
|98
|Washington St.
|1
|2
|48
|75
|2
|3
|115
|125
|California
|0
|2
|30
|52
|1
|4
|121
|138
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona St.
|2
|0
|77
|36
|4
|1
|172
|87
|Utah
|1
|0
|24
|13
|2
|2
|112
|89
|Southern Cal
|2
|2
|137
|115
|3
|2
|167
|122
|UCLA
|1
|1
|58
|66
|3
|2
|177
|143
|Colorado
|0
|2
|27
|72
|1
|4
|69
|119
|Arizona
|0
|1
|19
|41
|0
|4
|68
|124
Patriot League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colgate
|2
|0
|58
|24
|2
|3
|68
|126
|Fordham
|1
|0
|42
|41
|2
|3
|117
|178
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|137
|133
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|30
|116
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|21
|28
|1
|3
|74
|121
|Lafayette
|0
|1
|41
|42
|1
|4
|95
|134
|Lehigh
|0
|1
|3
|30
|0
|5
|9
|174
Pioneer League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|2
|0
|63
|44
|3
|1
|115
|115
|Morehead St.
|1
|0
|45
|38
|2
|2
|152
|174
|Marist
|1
|0
|27
|24
|1
|2
|58
|95
|Dayton
|1
|1
|101
|88
|2
|2
|121
|153
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|1
|1
|60
|27
|2
|2
|75
|80
|Drake
|1
|1
|27
|27
|2
|3
|79
|113
|San Diego
|1
|1
|43
|52
|1
|4
|77
|185
|Valparaiso
|1
|1
|48
|48
|1
|4
|76
|168
|Presbyterian
|0
|1
|43
|63
|2
|2
|195
|181
|Stetson
|0
|1
|28
|35
|2
|2
|131
|128
|Butler
|0
|2
|3
|42
|2
|3
|136
|139
Southeastern Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|3
|0
|139
|13
|5
|0
|205
|23
|Kentucky
|3
|0
|71
|51
|5
|0
|144
|84
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|76
|62
|3
|2
|204
|109
|Florida
|1
|2
|80
|65
|3
|2
|157
|99
|South Carolina
|0
|2
|23
|56
|3
|2
|112
|87
|Missouri
|0
|2
|52
|97
|2
|3
|179
|190
|Vanderbilt
|0
|1
|0
|62
|2
|3
|80
|175
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|2
|0
|73
|50
|5
|0
|228
|91
|Auburn
|1
|0
|24
|19
|4
|1
|200
|81
|Arkansas
|1
|1
|20
|47
|4
|1
|143
|95
|LSU
|1
|1
|47
|49
|3
|2
|157
|115
|Mississippi St.
|1
|1
|51
|50
|3
|2
|139
|125
|Mississippi
|0
|1
|21
|42
|3
|1
|179
|104
|Texas A&M
|0
|2
|32
|46
|3
|2
|117
|63
Southern Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|ETSU
|2
|0
|82
|69
|5
|0
|188
|92
|Mercer
|2
|0
|69
|45
|3
|1
|152
|93
|Chattanooga
|1
|0
|45
|17
|2
|2
|108
|75
|The Citadel
|1
|0
|35
|24
|2
|2
|115
|127
|VMI
|1
|1
|55
|58
|3
|2
|141
|163
|Samford
|1
|2
|132
|137
|2
|3
|211
|184
|Furman
|0
|1
|3
|24
|2
|2
|65
|87
|Wofford
|0
|2
|44
|58
|1
|3
|78
|111
|W. Carolina
|0
|2
|54
|87
|0
|5
|116
|246
Southland Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|2
|0
|69
|27
|4
|1
|192
|114
|SE Louisiana
|1
|0
|38
|35
|3
|1
|185
|118
|Nicholls
|1
|0
|48
|17
|2
|2
|120
|100
|McNeese St.
|0
|2
|35
|69
|1
|4
|109
|169
|Houston Baptist
|0
|1
|17
|48
|0
|4
|74
|157
|Northwestern St.
|0
|1
|27
|38
|0
|4
|61
|130
Southwestern Athletic Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|1
|0
|7
|6
|3
|1
|76
|51
|Alabama A&M
|1
|1
|58
|64
|3
|1
|145
|140
|Alabama St.
|1
|1
|38
|52
|2
|2
|52
|127
|Florida A&M
|1
|1
|34
|7
|2
|2
|85
|52
|MVSU
|0
|1
|25
|38
|1
|3
|55
|147
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|2
|51
|68
|0
|5
|128
|211
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|3
|0
|91
|44
|4
|1
|137
|111
|Alcorn St.
|1
|0
|39
|38
|2
|2
|87
|99
|Southern U.
|1
|0
|38
|25
|2
|2
|106
|135
|Grambling St.
|1
|1
|47
|52
|2
|3
|63
|144
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|2
|55
|66
|1
|3
|112
|127
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|17
|40
|1
|3
|127
|154
Sun Belt Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|0
|59
|6
|5
|0
|241
|70
|Appalachian St.
|1
|0
|45
|16
|4
|1
|176
|100
|Georgia Southern
|1
|1
|79
|61
|2
|3
|125
|169
|Troy
|0
|1
|16
|29
|2
|3
|119
|85
|Georgia St.
|0
|1
|16
|45
|1
|4
|87
|190
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|0
|48
|38
|4
|1
|142
|114
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|1
|35
|75
|2
|2
|57
|127
|South Alabama
|0
|1
|18
|20
|3
|1
|99
|67
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|98
|147
|Arkansas St.
|0
|1
|33
|59
|1
|4
|160
|228
Western Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sam Houston St.
|2
|0
|66
|55
|4
|0
|160
|85
|E. Kentucky
|1
|0
|20
|3
|3
|2
|110
|111
|Abilene Christian
|1
|1
|77
|42
|3
|2
|182
|114
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|1
|40
|31
|3
|2
|181
|85
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|1
|77
|66
|2
|3
|177
|172
|Lamar
|0
|1
|0
|56
|2
|2
|64
|123
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|84
|137
|Tarleton St.
|0
|2
|13
|40
|2
|3
|142
|108
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|44
|175
Major Independents
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|4
|1
|172
|104
|BYU
|5
|0
|146
|97
|Liberty
|4
|1
|171
|73
|Notre Dame
|4
|1
|154
|117
|New Mexico St.
|1
|5
|133
|205
|Uconn
|0
|6
|99
|238
|Umass
|0
|5
|73
|236