American Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Cincinnati401665680319114
Houston5018811371298158
SMU3116411171336203
UCF3214412053278207
East Carolina221219444230213
Tulsa229412535195247
Navy2413516826145240
Memphis1310211044258237
Temple135816635161286
South Florida139611626181255
Tulane048917817235327

Atlantic Coast Conference

Atlantic

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Wake Forest5019410980347191
NC State311187262252130
Clemson4211810953170122
Syracuse2314313254265203
Louisville2313913644235217
Florida St.2312515135239215
Boston College044010144205166

Coastal

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Pittsburgh311418362351175
Virginia4221619763350277
Miami2213913944263244
North Carolina3319918544292246
Virginia Tech22869644192179
Georgia Tech2416218935228228
Duke044116235196266

Big 12 Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Oklahoma6024716790386218
Baylor4116610471299155
Oklahoma St.411638571235144
Iowa St.3217611753257157
Kansas St.2312713753220184
Texas2319818044315238
West Virginia2312013244237183
Texas Tech2417523354295297
TCU1413917535252252
Kansas055423517126350

Big Sky Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Montana St.50155477126883
Sacramento St.501638662228169
E. Washington4125212271412225
UC Davis411177771249128
Montana3214210262228130
N. Arizona3215514444199239
Portland St.3214511644225216
Weber St.321348844216168
N. Colorado248518136147246
Idaho1412820526210303
Idaho St.1510118617125270
Cal Poly055518817107316
S. Utah0611720718185328

Big South Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Kennesaw St.401125271226138
Monmouth (NJ)401646453248213
North Alabama2215213926218266
Charleston Southern2312213634188188
Robert Morris2313117034153231
Campbell2312815035230222
NC A&T2310412735176215
Gardner-Webb1310314735246249
Hampton138511635226270

Big Ten Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Michigan St.5014910280277164
Ohio St.502509271378154
Michigan4115610371297137
Maryland2310520353234243
Penn St.231028653212136
Rutgers146613844189172
Indiana056317026176253

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Minnesota4115611162227151
Iowa321229162203129
Purdue32918953183137
Wisconsin321087453175136
Illinois249011736158210
Northwestern147017535152217
Nebraska1517315036269183

Colonial Athletic Association

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
James Madison511919071296124
Villanova411419562260139
William & Mary4115211462203167
Elon3212911944185210
Towson3211511144174194
Rhode Island339616653186211
Maine3314517844190245
Delaware239611744153182
New Hampshire2310511735152245
Stony Brook2311610635161188
Richmond148612135165159
Albany (NY)0610314108133231

Conference USA

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
FAU311388653242172
Marshall311356853296158
W. Kentucky3116810444324244
Charlotte2210915544201237
Middle Tennessee2212110744242211
Old Dominion137711126185240
FIU047317517186293

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UTSA401697580315150
UTEP31986562199163
UAB311295053207163
Rice227811835150292
Louisiana Tech136310426206254
North Texas137413726191269
Southern Miss.044211917109234

Ivy League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Princeton401328170258109
Dartmouth31756061182102
Yale311199943185140
Columbia22797552173133
Harvard22106655221890
Penn139411334158143
Brown1312519525209286
Cornell048813016153202

Mid-American Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Kent St.3114014944233267
Miami (Ohio)31986844190178
Buffalo2317116445303261
Akron138313326159311
Ohio1311410817169249
Bowling Green1414619536212275

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
N. Illinois4012210462238252
E. Michigan2211910153262199
W. Michigan2212312753232218
Ball St.221129744196223
Cent. Michigan2211111744232227
Toledo22997544228146

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Norfolk St.20765162282241
SC State30774544205244
Delaware St.11373644188198
NC Central11524435151196
Howard12817526165262
Morgan St.04511230892271

Missouri Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
N. Dakota St.50141528026865
S. Illinois4115513962280194
Missouri St.4219414653253203
S. Dakota St.3219010162339138
N. Iowa3212410853212143
South Dakota321299553225133
Indiana St.248420745139273
W. Illinois2416020927244344
Illinois St.148814835168207
North Dakota1411310935210171
Youngstown St.1411618025174263

Mountain West Conference

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Fresno St.4114310972315187
San Diego St.31906471237140
Nevada3115810262301195
San Jose St.329810554190203
Hawaii138812645263305
UNLV049414408157288

Mountain

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Utah St.4115715162251232
Air Force3214511062234134
Boise St.221038744234174
Colorado St.221117535191171
New Mexico133810835112204
Wyoming04388244176175

Northeast Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Bryant311007253205198
Sacred Heart31845753146127
St. Francis (Pa.)311286244196166
Duquesne22999643186174
LIU Brooklyn22731252590281
CCSU221009726151272
Merrimack138811144251196
Wagner046711908115318

Ohio Valley Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
UT Martin401318771254214
Tennessee St.4111310353180164
SE Missouri3319314136256299
Murray St.2310515935157228
Tennessee Tech12556535152228
Austin Peay13997735232221
E. Illinois146613018121250

Pacific-12 Conference

North

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Oregon4117512771289186
Washington St.4214715154233222
Oregon St.3216315553271212
Washington3211310444182151
California2311210435203190
Stanford2415116935199216

South

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Utah4117912653267202
Arizona St.3214711553242166
UCLA3317117754290254
Southern Cal3320419144250229
Colorado149315026135197
Arizona058517108134254

Patriot League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Holy Cross301213662258169
Fordham301439053274234
Colgate311017636141243
Lafayette21926535149187
Georgetown138712125140214
Bucknell04521551782271
Lehigh0343960849260

Pioneer League

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Davidson5021113661263207
San Diego5119812554232258
St. Thomas (Minn.)411455452160107
Morehead St.4116312953270265
Marist321129834143169
Dayton3321219444232259
Stetson239612144199214
Valparaiso2312011726148237
Drake1447702699156
Presbyterian0515029626302414
Butler069821227231309

Southeastern Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Georgia60237438030353
Kentucky4214313362216166
Tennessee2317116544299212
Florida2417114844248182
Missouri1310316044278288
South Carolina147816544167196
Vanderbilt055420727134320

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Alabama4121212471367165
Auburn311039662279158
Mississippi3215516762313229
Texas A&M3215211262237129
Mississippi St.3213612253224197
LSU2313416444244230
Arkansas139413753262188

Southern Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Mercer5118913562272183
ETSU4116312471269147
VMI4118314462269249
Chattanooga411688653231144
Furman23858844147151
W. Carolina2316417326226332
Samford2421726235296309
The Citadel1410817526188278
Wofford0612321317157266

Southland Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
SE Louisiana5023114171378224
Incarnate Word411769762299184
Nicholls3220314844275231
McNeese St.2311812935192229
Northwestern St.1410018317134275
Houston Baptist059322308150332

Southwestern Athletic Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Jackson St.501665971235104
Florida A&M411266962207121
Alabama A&M2314618843233264
Alabama St.2310813734122212
MVSU1410413526134244
Bethune-Cookman0510616508183308

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Prairie View501749461220161
Alcorn St.4116613553214196
Southern U.3216215044230260
Grambling St.2310412235120214
Texas Southern2315816635268280
Ark.-Pine Bluff059419417154300

Sun Belt Conference

East

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Coastal Carolina311738471355148
Appalachian St.3114711262278196
Georgia St.311209644191241
Troy2210211644205172
Georgia Southern1413115026177258

West

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Louisiana-Lafayette501627871256154
South Alabama2315212153233168
Louisiana-Monroe2312522044178300
Texas State137713526175282
Arkansas St.049317017220339

Western Athletic Conference

ConferenceAll Games
WLPFPAWLPFPA
Sam Houston St.501949670288126
E. Kentucky401306362220171
Stephen F. Austin3214210653283160
Cent. Arkansas3219915644299262
Abilene Christian2314313044248202
Jacksonville St.124910435133241
Tarleton St.138110544227187
Lamar057221226136279
Dixie St.02407808108301

Major Independents

WLPFPA
Liberty72337160
Army43242194
Umass17120370
Notre Dame71261196
BYU72274229
New Mexico St.17195308
Uconn18146324

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you