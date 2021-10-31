American Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|4
|0
|166
|56
|8
|0
|319
|114
|Houston
|5
|0
|188
|113
|7
|1
|298
|158
|SMU
|3
|1
|164
|111
|7
|1
|336
|203
|UCF
|3
|2
|144
|120
|5
|3
|278
|207
|East Carolina
|2
|2
|121
|94
|4
|4
|230
|213
|Tulsa
|2
|2
|94
|125
|3
|5
|195
|247
|Navy
|2
|4
|135
|168
|2
|6
|145
|240
|Memphis
|1
|3
|102
|110
|4
|4
|258
|237
|Temple
|1
|3
|58
|166
|3
|5
|161
|286
|South Florida
|1
|3
|96
|116
|2
|6
|181
|255
|Tulane
|0
|4
|89
|178
|1
|7
|235
|327
Atlantic Coast Conference
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wake Forest
|5
|0
|194
|109
|8
|0
|347
|191
|NC State
|3
|1
|118
|72
|6
|2
|252
|130
|Clemson
|4
|2
|118
|109
|5
|3
|170
|122
|Syracuse
|2
|3
|143
|132
|5
|4
|265
|203
|Louisville
|2
|3
|139
|136
|4
|4
|235
|217
|Florida St.
|2
|3
|125
|151
|3
|5
|239
|215
|Boston College
|0
|4
|40
|101
|4
|4
|205
|166
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|3
|1
|141
|83
|6
|2
|351
|175
|Virginia
|4
|2
|216
|197
|6
|3
|350
|277
|Miami
|2
|2
|139
|139
|4
|4
|263
|244
|North Carolina
|3
|3
|199
|185
|4
|4
|292
|246
|Virginia Tech
|2
|2
|86
|96
|4
|4
|192
|179
|Georgia Tech
|2
|4
|162
|189
|3
|5
|228
|228
|Duke
|0
|4
|41
|162
|3
|5
|196
|266
Big 12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|6
|0
|247
|167
|9
|0
|386
|218
|Baylor
|4
|1
|166
|104
|7
|1
|299
|155
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|1
|163
|85
|7
|1
|235
|144
|Iowa St.
|3
|2
|176
|117
|5
|3
|257
|157
|Kansas St.
|2
|3
|127
|137
|5
|3
|220
|184
|Texas
|2
|3
|198
|180
|4
|4
|315
|238
|West Virginia
|2
|3
|120
|132
|4
|4
|237
|183
|Texas Tech
|2
|4
|175
|233
|5
|4
|295
|297
|TCU
|1
|4
|139
|175
|3
|5
|252
|252
|Kansas
|0
|5
|54
|235
|1
|7
|126
|350
Big Sky Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|5
|0
|155
|47
|7
|1
|268
|83
|Sacramento St.
|5
|0
|163
|86
|6
|2
|228
|169
|E. Washington
|4
|1
|252
|122
|7
|1
|412
|225
|UC Davis
|4
|1
|117
|77
|7
|1
|249
|128
|Montana
|3
|2
|142
|102
|6
|2
|228
|130
|N. Arizona
|3
|2
|155
|144
|4
|4
|199
|239
|Portland St.
|3
|2
|145
|116
|4
|4
|225
|216
|Weber St.
|3
|2
|134
|88
|4
|4
|216
|168
|N. Colorado
|2
|4
|85
|181
|3
|6
|147
|246
|Idaho
|1
|4
|128
|205
|2
|6
|210
|303
|Idaho St.
|1
|5
|101
|186
|1
|7
|125
|270
|Cal Poly
|0
|5
|55
|188
|1
|7
|107
|316
|S. Utah
|0
|6
|117
|207
|1
|8
|185
|328
Big South Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|4
|0
|112
|52
|7
|1
|226
|138
|Monmouth (NJ)
|4
|0
|164
|64
|5
|3
|248
|213
|North Alabama
|2
|2
|152
|139
|2
|6
|218
|266
|Charleston Southern
|2
|3
|122
|136
|3
|4
|188
|188
|Robert Morris
|2
|3
|131
|170
|3
|4
|153
|231
|Campbell
|2
|3
|128
|150
|3
|5
|230
|222
|NC A&T
|2
|3
|104
|127
|3
|5
|176
|215
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|3
|103
|147
|3
|5
|246
|249
|Hampton
|1
|3
|85
|116
|3
|5
|226
|270
Big Ten Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan St.
|5
|0
|149
|102
|8
|0
|277
|164
|Ohio St.
|5
|0
|250
|92
|7
|1
|378
|154
|Michigan
|4
|1
|156
|103
|7
|1
|297
|137
|Maryland
|2
|3
|105
|203
|5
|3
|234
|243
|Penn St.
|2
|3
|102
|86
|5
|3
|212
|136
|Rutgers
|1
|4
|66
|138
|4
|4
|189
|172
|Indiana
|0
|5
|63
|170
|2
|6
|176
|253
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|4
|1
|156
|111
|6
|2
|227
|151
|Iowa
|3
|2
|122
|91
|6
|2
|203
|129
|Purdue
|3
|2
|91
|89
|5
|3
|183
|137
|Wisconsin
|3
|2
|108
|74
|5
|3
|175
|136
|Illinois
|2
|4
|90
|117
|3
|6
|158
|210
|Northwestern
|1
|4
|70
|175
|3
|5
|152
|217
|Nebraska
|1
|5
|173
|150
|3
|6
|269
|183
Colonial Athletic Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|5
|1
|191
|90
|7
|1
|296
|124
|Villanova
|4
|1
|141
|95
|6
|2
|260
|139
|William & Mary
|4
|1
|152
|114
|6
|2
|203
|167
|Elon
|3
|2
|129
|119
|4
|4
|185
|210
|Towson
|3
|2
|115
|111
|4
|4
|174
|194
|Rhode Island
|3
|3
|96
|166
|5
|3
|186
|211
|Maine
|3
|3
|145
|178
|4
|4
|190
|245
|Delaware
|2
|3
|96
|117
|4
|4
|153
|182
|New Hampshire
|2
|3
|105
|117
|3
|5
|152
|245
|Stony Brook
|2
|3
|116
|106
|3
|5
|161
|188
|Richmond
|1
|4
|86
|121
|3
|5
|165
|159
|Albany (NY)
|0
|6
|103
|141
|0
|8
|133
|231
Conference USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|FAU
|3
|1
|138
|86
|5
|3
|242
|172
|Marshall
|3
|1
|135
|68
|5
|3
|296
|158
|W. Kentucky
|3
|1
|168
|104
|4
|4
|324
|244
|Charlotte
|2
|2
|109
|155
|4
|4
|201
|237
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|2
|121
|107
|4
|4
|242
|211
|Old Dominion
|1
|3
|77
|111
|2
|6
|185
|240
|FIU
|0
|4
|73
|175
|1
|7
|186
|293
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|4
|0
|169
|75
|8
|0
|315
|150
|UTEP
|3
|1
|98
|65
|6
|2
|199
|163
|UAB
|3
|1
|129
|50
|5
|3
|207
|163
|Rice
|2
|2
|78
|118
|3
|5
|150
|292
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|3
|63
|104
|2
|6
|206
|254
|North Texas
|1
|3
|74
|137
|2
|6
|191
|269
|Southern Miss.
|0
|4
|42
|119
|1
|7
|109
|234
Ivy League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Princeton
|4
|0
|132
|81
|7
|0
|258
|109
|Dartmouth
|3
|1
|75
|60
|6
|1
|182
|102
|Yale
|3
|1
|119
|99
|4
|3
|185
|140
|Columbia
|2
|2
|79
|75
|5
|2
|173
|133
|Harvard
|2
|2
|106
|65
|5
|2
|218
|90
|Penn
|1
|3
|94
|113
|3
|4
|158
|143
|Brown
|1
|3
|125
|195
|2
|5
|209
|286
|Cornell
|0
|4
|88
|130
|1
|6
|153
|202
Mid-American Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|3
|1
|140
|149
|4
|4
|233
|267
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|1
|98
|68
|4
|4
|190
|178
|Buffalo
|2
|3
|171
|164
|4
|5
|303
|261
|Akron
|1
|3
|83
|133
|2
|6
|159
|311
|Ohio
|1
|3
|114
|108
|1
|7
|169
|249
|Bowling Green
|1
|4
|146
|195
|3
|6
|212
|275
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|4
|0
|122
|104
|6
|2
|238
|252
|E. Michigan
|2
|2
|119
|101
|5
|3
|262
|199
|W. Michigan
|2
|2
|123
|127
|5
|3
|232
|218
|Ball St.
|2
|2
|112
|97
|4
|4
|196
|223
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|2
|111
|117
|4
|4
|232
|227
|Toledo
|2
|2
|99
|75
|4
|4
|228
|146
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Norfolk St.
|2
|0
|76
|51
|6
|2
|282
|241
|SC State
|3
|0
|77
|45
|4
|4
|205
|244
|Delaware St.
|1
|1
|37
|36
|4
|4
|188
|198
|NC Central
|1
|1
|52
|44
|3
|5
|151
|196
|Howard
|1
|2
|81
|75
|2
|6
|165
|262
|Morgan St.
|0
|4
|51
|123
|0
|8
|92
|271
Missouri Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|5
|0
|141
|52
|8
|0
|268
|65
|S. Illinois
|4
|1
|155
|139
|6
|2
|280
|194
|Missouri St.
|4
|2
|194
|146
|5
|3
|253
|203
|S. Dakota St.
|3
|2
|190
|101
|6
|2
|339
|138
|N. Iowa
|3
|2
|124
|108
|5
|3
|212
|143
|South Dakota
|3
|2
|129
|95
|5
|3
|225
|133
|Indiana St.
|2
|4
|84
|207
|4
|5
|139
|273
|W. Illinois
|2
|4
|160
|209
|2
|7
|244
|344
|Illinois St.
|1
|4
|88
|148
|3
|5
|168
|207
|North Dakota
|1
|4
|113
|109
|3
|5
|210
|171
|Youngstown St.
|1
|4
|116
|180
|2
|5
|174
|263
Mountain West Conference
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fresno St.
|4
|1
|143
|109
|7
|2
|315
|187
|San Diego St.
|3
|1
|90
|64
|7
|1
|237
|140
|Nevada
|3
|1
|158
|102
|6
|2
|301
|195
|San Jose St.
|3
|2
|98
|105
|5
|4
|190
|203
|Hawaii
|1
|3
|88
|126
|4
|5
|263
|305
|UNLV
|0
|4
|94
|144
|0
|8
|157
|288
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah St.
|4
|1
|157
|151
|6
|2
|251
|232
|Air Force
|3
|2
|145
|110
|6
|2
|234
|134
|Boise St.
|2
|2
|103
|87
|4
|4
|234
|174
|Colorado St.
|2
|2
|111
|75
|3
|5
|191
|171
|New Mexico
|1
|3
|38
|108
|3
|5
|112
|204
|Wyoming
|0
|4
|38
|82
|4
|4
|176
|175
Northeast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|3
|1
|100
|72
|5
|3
|205
|198
|Sacred Heart
|3
|1
|84
|57
|5
|3
|146
|127
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|1
|128
|62
|4
|4
|196
|166
|Duquesne
|2
|2
|99
|96
|4
|3
|186
|174
|LIU Brooklyn
|2
|2
|73
|125
|2
|5
|90
|281
|CCSU
|2
|2
|100
|97
|2
|6
|151
|272
|Merrimack
|1
|3
|88
|111
|4
|4
|251
|196
|Wagner
|0
|4
|67
|119
|0
|8
|115
|318
Ohio Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|4
|0
|131
|87
|7
|1
|254
|214
|Tennessee St.
|4
|1
|113
|103
|5
|3
|180
|164
|SE Missouri
|3
|3
|193
|141
|3
|6
|256
|299
|Murray St.
|2
|3
|105
|159
|3
|5
|157
|228
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|2
|55
|65
|3
|5
|152
|228
|Austin Peay
|1
|3
|99
|77
|3
|5
|232
|221
|E. Illinois
|1
|4
|66
|130
|1
|8
|121
|250
Pacific-12 Conference
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|4
|1
|175
|127
|7
|1
|289
|186
|Washington St.
|4
|2
|147
|151
|5
|4
|233
|222
|Oregon St.
|3
|2
|163
|155
|5
|3
|271
|212
|Washington
|3
|2
|113
|104
|4
|4
|182
|151
|California
|2
|3
|112
|104
|3
|5
|203
|190
|Stanford
|2
|4
|151
|169
|3
|5
|199
|216
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah
|4
|1
|179
|126
|5
|3
|267
|202
|Arizona St.
|3
|2
|147
|115
|5
|3
|242
|166
|UCLA
|3
|3
|171
|177
|5
|4
|290
|254
|Southern Cal
|3
|3
|204
|191
|4
|4
|250
|229
|Colorado
|1
|4
|93
|150
|2
|6
|135
|197
|Arizona
|0
|5
|85
|171
|0
|8
|134
|254
Patriot League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|3
|0
|121
|36
|6
|2
|258
|169
|Fordham
|3
|0
|143
|90
|5
|3
|274
|234
|Colgate
|3
|1
|101
|76
|3
|6
|141
|243
|Lafayette
|2
|1
|92
|65
|3
|5
|149
|187
|Georgetown
|1
|3
|87
|121
|2
|5
|140
|214
|Bucknell
|0
|4
|52
|155
|1
|7
|82
|271
|Lehigh
|0
|3
|43
|96
|0
|8
|49
|260
Pioneer League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|5
|0
|211
|136
|6
|1
|263
|207
|San Diego
|5
|1
|198
|125
|5
|4
|232
|258
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|4
|1
|145
|54
|5
|2
|160
|107
|Morehead St.
|4
|1
|163
|129
|5
|3
|270
|265
|Marist
|3
|2
|112
|98
|3
|4
|143
|169
|Dayton
|3
|3
|212
|194
|4
|4
|232
|259
|Stetson
|2
|3
|96
|121
|4
|4
|199
|214
|Valparaiso
|2
|3
|120
|117
|2
|6
|148
|237
|Drake
|1
|4
|47
|70
|2
|6
|99
|156
|Presbyterian
|0
|5
|150
|296
|2
|6
|302
|414
|Butler
|0
|6
|98
|212
|2
|7
|231
|309
Southeastern Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|6
|0
|237
|43
|8
|0
|303
|53
|Kentucky
|4
|2
|143
|133
|6
|2
|216
|166
|Tennessee
|2
|3
|171
|165
|4
|4
|299
|212
|Florida
|2
|4
|171
|148
|4
|4
|248
|182
|Missouri
|1
|3
|103
|160
|4
|4
|278
|288
|South Carolina
|1
|4
|78
|165
|4
|4
|167
|196
|Vanderbilt
|0
|5
|54
|207
|2
|7
|134
|320
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|4
|1
|212
|124
|7
|1
|367
|165
|Auburn
|3
|1
|103
|96
|6
|2
|279
|158
|Mississippi
|3
|2
|155
|167
|6
|2
|313
|229
|Texas A&M
|3
|2
|152
|112
|6
|2
|237
|129
|Mississippi St.
|3
|2
|136
|122
|5
|3
|224
|197
|LSU
|2
|3
|134
|164
|4
|4
|244
|230
|Arkansas
|1
|3
|94
|137
|5
|3
|262
|188
Southern Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|5
|1
|189
|135
|6
|2
|272
|183
|ETSU
|4
|1
|163
|124
|7
|1
|269
|147
|VMI
|4
|1
|183
|144
|6
|2
|269
|249
|Chattanooga
|4
|1
|168
|86
|5
|3
|231
|144
|Furman
|2
|3
|85
|88
|4
|4
|147
|151
|W. Carolina
|2
|3
|164
|173
|2
|6
|226
|332
|Samford
|2
|4
|217
|262
|3
|5
|296
|309
|The Citadel
|1
|4
|108
|175
|2
|6
|188
|278
|Wofford
|0
|6
|123
|213
|1
|7
|157
|266
Southland Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Louisiana
|5
|0
|231
|141
|7
|1
|378
|224
|Incarnate Word
|4
|1
|176
|97
|6
|2
|299
|184
|Nicholls
|3
|2
|203
|148
|4
|4
|275
|231
|McNeese St.
|2
|3
|118
|129
|3
|5
|192
|229
|Northwestern St.
|1
|4
|100
|183
|1
|7
|134
|275
|Houston Baptist
|0
|5
|93
|223
|0
|8
|150
|332
Southwestern Athletic Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|5
|0
|166
|59
|7
|1
|235
|104
|Florida A&M
|4
|1
|126
|69
|6
|2
|207
|121
|Alabama A&M
|2
|3
|146
|188
|4
|3
|233
|264
|Alabama St.
|2
|3
|108
|137
|3
|4
|122
|212
|MVSU
|1
|4
|104
|135
|2
|6
|134
|244
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|5
|106
|165
|0
|8
|183
|308
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|5
|0
|174
|94
|6
|1
|220
|161
|Alcorn St.
|4
|1
|166
|135
|5
|3
|214
|196
|Southern U.
|3
|2
|162
|150
|4
|4
|230
|260
|Grambling St.
|2
|3
|104
|122
|3
|5
|120
|214
|Texas Southern
|2
|3
|158
|166
|3
|5
|268
|280
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|5
|94
|194
|1
|7
|154
|300
Sun Belt Conference
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|1
|173
|84
|7
|1
|355
|148
|Appalachian St.
|3
|1
|147
|112
|6
|2
|278
|196
|Georgia St.
|3
|1
|120
|96
|4
|4
|191
|241
|Troy
|2
|2
|102
|116
|4
|4
|205
|172
|Georgia Southern
|1
|4
|131
|150
|2
|6
|177
|258
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|0
|162
|78
|7
|1
|256
|154
|South Alabama
|2
|3
|152
|121
|5
|3
|233
|168
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|3
|125
|220
|4
|4
|178
|300
|Texas State
|1
|3
|77
|135
|2
|6
|175
|282
|Arkansas St.
|0
|4
|93
|170
|1
|7
|220
|339
Western Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sam Houston St.
|5
|0
|194
|96
|7
|0
|288
|126
|E. Kentucky
|4
|0
|130
|63
|6
|2
|220
|171
|Stephen F. Austin
|3
|2
|142
|106
|5
|3
|283
|160
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|2
|199
|156
|4
|4
|299
|262
|Abilene Christian
|2
|3
|143
|130
|4
|4
|248
|202
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|2
|49
|104
|3
|5
|133
|241
|Tarleton St.
|1
|3
|81
|105
|4
|4
|227
|187
|Lamar
|0
|5
|72
|212
|2
|6
|136
|279
|Dixie St.
|0
|2
|40
|78
|0
|8
|108
|301
Major Independents
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|7
|2
|337
|160
|Army
|4
|3
|242
|194
|Umass
|1
|7
|120
|370
|Notre Dame
|7
|1
|261
|196
|BYU
|7
|2
|274
|229
|New Mexico St.
|1
|7
|195
|308
|Uconn
|1
|8
|146
|324