Stanford733316
Notre Dame007714

First Quarter

STAN_Filkins 2 run (Karty kick), 10:05.

Second Quarter

STAN_FG Karty 45, :00.

Third Quarter

STAN_FG Karty 43, 8:44.

ND_Estime 10 run (Grupe kick), 6:22.

Fourth Quarter

ND_Merriweather 41 pass from Pyne (Grupe kick), 14:53.

STAN_FG Karty 43, 10:20.

A_77,622.

STANND
First downs2116
Total Net Yards385301
Rushes-yards42-9734-150
Passing288151
Punt Returns0-01-7
Kickoff Returns2-350-0
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int26-39-013-27-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-62-9
Punts5-32.25-40.2
Fumbles-Lost2-03-2
Penalties-Yards2-123-20
Time of Possession36:0723:53

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Stanford, Filkins 32-91, Wilson 1-7, Higgins 1-4, Barrow 2-3, Robinson 1-(minus 2), (Team) 2-(minus 2), McKee 3-(minus 4). Notre Dame, Estime 8-57, Diggs 9-57, Tyree 8-25, Pyne 6-23, Thomas 1-0, (Team) 1-(minus 4), Lenzy 1-(minus 8).

PASSING_Stanford, McKee 26-38-0-288, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Notre Dame, Pyne 13-27-0-151.

RECEIVING_Stanford, Wilson 9-66, Higgins 5-81, Filkins 4-46, Tremayne 3-48, Yurosek 3-38, Robinson 2-9. Notre Dame, Mayer 5-60, Styles 2-15, Lenzy 2-12, Merriweather 1-41, Estime 1-10, Thomas 1-8, Diggs 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

