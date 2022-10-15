|Stanford
|7
|3
|3
|3
|—
|16
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|7
|7
|—
|14
First Quarter
STAN_Filkins 2 run (Karty kick), 10:05.
Second Quarter
STAN_FG Karty 45, :00.
Third Quarter
STAN_FG Karty 43, 8:44.
ND_Estime 10 run (Grupe kick), 6:22.
Fourth Quarter
ND_Merriweather 41 pass from Pyne (Grupe kick), 14:53.
STAN_FG Karty 43, 10:20.
A_77,622.
|STAN
|ND
|First downs
|21
|16
|Total Net Yards
|385
|301
|Rushes-yards
|42-97
|34-150
|Passing
|288
|151
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-7
|Kickoff Returns
|2-35
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-39-0
|13-27-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-6
|2-9
|Punts
|5-32.2
|5-40.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|3-2
|Penalties-Yards
|2-12
|3-20
|Time of Possession
|36:07
|23:53
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Stanford, Filkins 32-91, Wilson 1-7, Higgins 1-4, Barrow 2-3, Robinson 1-(minus 2), (Team) 2-(minus 2), McKee 3-(minus 4). Notre Dame, Estime 8-57, Diggs 9-57, Tyree 8-25, Pyne 6-23, Thomas 1-0, (Team) 1-(minus 4), Lenzy 1-(minus 8).
PASSING_Stanford, McKee 26-38-0-288, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Notre Dame, Pyne 13-27-0-151.
RECEIVING_Stanford, Wilson 9-66, Higgins 5-81, Filkins 4-46, Tremayne 3-48, Yurosek 3-38, Robinson 2-9. Notre Dame, Mayer 5-60, Styles 2-15, Lenzy 2-12, Merriweather 1-41, Estime 1-10, Thomas 1-8, Diggs 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
