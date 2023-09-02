Stanford71461037
Hawaii01001424

First Quarter

STAN_E.Smith 1 run (Karty kick), 7:25.

Second Quarter

HAW_Ashlock 7 pass from Schager (Shipley kick), 14:11.

STAN_Yurosek 32 pass from Daniels (Karty kick), 12:24.

STAN_B.Farrell 2 run (Karty kick), 4:25.

HAW_FG Shipley 32, :00.

Third Quarter

STAN_FG Karty 25, 11:07.

STAN_FG Karty 25, 1:35.

Fourth Quarter

HAW_McBride 24 pass from Schager (pass failed), 14:52.

STAN_FG Karty 46, 9:15.

STAN_Humphreys 13 pass from Daniels (Karty kick), 5:30.

HAW_Ashlock 16 pass from Schager (D.Morris run), 1:08.

A_13,739.

STANHAW
First downs2520
Total Net Yards406350
Rushes-yards34-15816--5
Passing248355
Punt Returns1-141-14
Kickoff Returns0-03-67
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int25-36-030-53-0
Sacked-Yards Lost0-06-41
Punts3-51.05-42.6
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards9-8111-114
Time of Possession34:1525:45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Stanford, Filkins 6-67, Daniels 11-42, Butler 8-30, Smith 4-14, Farrell 2-10, Irvin 1-(minus 1), (Team) 2-(minus 4). Hawaii, T.Hines 5-5, Vaipulu 1-4, Schager 10-(minus 14).

PASSING_Stanford, Daniels 25-36-0-248. Hawaii, Schager 30-53-0-355.

RECEIVING_Stanford, Yurosek 9-138, Humphreys 3-29, Ayomanor 3-27, Bachmeier 3-11, Reuben 2-13, Farrell 1-12, Raines 1-11, Filkins 1-5, Butler 1-4, Smith 1-(minus 2). Hawaii, Ashlock 8-114, Nishigaya 6-52, Perry 4-43, McBride 3-40, T.Hines 2-28, Sims 2-22, Morgan 2-9, Pupunu 1-33, Tauaefa 1-9, C.Hines 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

