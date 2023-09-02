|Stanford
|7
|14
|6
|10
|—
|37
|Hawaii
|0
|10
|0
|14
|—
|24
First Quarter
STAN_E.Smith 1 run (Karty kick), 7:25.
Second Quarter
HAW_Ashlock 7 pass from Schager (Shipley kick), 14:11.
STAN_Yurosek 32 pass from Daniels (Karty kick), 12:24.
STAN_B.Farrell 2 run (Karty kick), 4:25.
HAW_FG Shipley 32, :00.
Third Quarter
STAN_FG Karty 25, 11:07.
STAN_FG Karty 25, 1:35.
Fourth Quarter
HAW_McBride 24 pass from Schager (pass failed), 14:52.
STAN_FG Karty 46, 9:15.
STAN_Humphreys 13 pass from Daniels (Karty kick), 5:30.
HAW_Ashlock 16 pass from Schager (D.Morris run), 1:08.
A_13,739.
|STAN
|HAW
|First downs
|25
|20
|Total Net Yards
|406
|350
|Rushes-yards
|34-158
|16--5
|Passing
|248
|355
|Punt Returns
|1-14
|1-14
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|3-67
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-36-0
|30-53-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|6-41
|Punts
|3-51.0
|5-42.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-81
|11-114
|Time of Possession
|34:15
|25:45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Stanford, Filkins 6-67, Daniels 11-42, Butler 8-30, Smith 4-14, Farrell 2-10, Irvin 1-(minus 1), (Team) 2-(minus 4). Hawaii, T.Hines 5-5, Vaipulu 1-4, Schager 10-(minus 14).
PASSING_Stanford, Daniels 25-36-0-248. Hawaii, Schager 30-53-0-355.
RECEIVING_Stanford, Yurosek 9-138, Humphreys 3-29, Ayomanor 3-27, Bachmeier 3-11, Reuben 2-13, Farrell 1-12, Raines 1-11, Filkins 1-5, Butler 1-4, Smith 1-(minus 2). Hawaii, Ashlock 8-114, Nishigaya 6-52, Perry 4-43, McBride 3-40, T.Hines 2-28, Sims 2-22, Morgan 2-9, Pupunu 1-33, Tauaefa 1-9, C.Hines 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
