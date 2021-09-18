|Stanford
|14
|13
|7
|7
|—
|41
|Vanderbilt
|7
|7
|3
|6
|—
|23
First Quarter
STAN_McKee 7 run (Karty kick), 12:37.
VAN_R.Davis 1 run (Bulovas kick), 7:35.
STAN_Peat 21 run (Karty kick), 2:52.
Second Quarter
VAN_Boddie 3 pass from Seals (Bulovas kick), 4:19.
STAN_FG Karty 46, 1:53.
STAN_Tremayne 5 pass from McKee (Karty kick), :40.
STAN_FG Karty 35, :00.
Third Quarter
STAN_Symonds 5 pass from McKee (Karty kick), 11:18.
VAN_FG Bulovas 34, 8:13.
Fourth Quarter
STAN_E.Smith 1 run (Karty kick), 1:44.
VAN_C.Johnson 26 pass from M.Wright, :00.
|STAN
|VAN
|First downs
|20
|24
|Total Net Yards
|422
|398
|Rushes-yards
|27-204
|44-247
|Passing
|218
|151
|Punt Returns
|4-82
|1-15
|Kickoff Returns
|2-71
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-6
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-29-0
|18-39-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-3
|1-9
|Punts
|4-45.0
|6-45.167
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-53
|7-66
|Time of Possession
|28:25
|31:35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Stanford, A.Jones 7-80, Peat 5-51, Filkins 4-38, Smith 5-26, McKee 4-9, Sanders 1-0, Yurosek 1-0. Vanderbilt, Griffin 19-107, R.Davis 12-76, M.Wright 3-36, Seals 7-16, Ziglor 2-8, P.Smith 1-4.
PASSING_Stanford, McKee 19-29-0-218. Vanderbilt, Seals 16-36-1-120, M.Wright 2-3-0-31.
RECEIVING_Stanford, Tremayne 5-54, Higgins 4-31, Yurosek 2-47, Symonds 2-31, Smith 2-8, Humphreys 1-26, A.Jones 1-9, Heimuli 1-7, Peat 1-5. Vanderbilt, Pierce 6-52, Sheppard 6-43, Johnson 2-28, Schoenwald 1-19, Abdur-Rahman 1-5, Boddie 1-3, Griffin 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Vanderbilt, Bulovas 52.