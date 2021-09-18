Stanford14137741
Vanderbilt773623

First Quarter

STAN_McKee 7 run (Karty kick), 12:37.

VAN_R.Davis 1 run (Bulovas kick), 7:35.

STAN_Peat 21 run (Karty kick), 2:52.

Second Quarter

VAN_Boddie 3 pass from Seals (Bulovas kick), 4:19.

STAN_FG Karty 46, 1:53.

STAN_Tremayne 5 pass from McKee (Karty kick), :40.

STAN_FG Karty 35, :00.

Third Quarter

STAN_Symonds 5 pass from McKee (Karty kick), 11:18.

VAN_FG Bulovas 34, 8:13.

Fourth Quarter

STAN_E.Smith 1 run (Karty kick), 1:44.

VAN_C.Johnson 26 pass from M.Wright, :00.

STANVAN
First downs2024
Total Net Yards422398
Rushes-yards27-20444-247
Passing218151
Punt Returns4-821-15
Kickoff Returns2-710-0
Interceptions Ret.1-60-0
Comp-Att-Int19-29-018-39-1
Sacked-Yards Lost1-31-9
Punts4-45.06-45.167
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards8-537-66
Time of Possession28:2531:35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Stanford, A.Jones 7-80, Peat 5-51, Filkins 4-38, Smith 5-26, McKee 4-9, Sanders 1-0, Yurosek 1-0. Vanderbilt, Griffin 19-107, R.Davis 12-76, M.Wright 3-36, Seals 7-16, Ziglor 2-8, P.Smith 1-4.

PASSING_Stanford, McKee 19-29-0-218. Vanderbilt, Seals 16-36-1-120, M.Wright 2-3-0-31.

RECEIVING_Stanford, Tremayne 5-54, Higgins 4-31, Yurosek 2-47, Symonds 2-31, Smith 2-8, Humphreys 1-26, A.Jones 1-9, Heimuli 1-7, Peat 1-5. Vanderbilt, Pierce 6-52, Sheppard 6-43, Johnson 2-28, Schoenwald 1-19, Abdur-Rahman 1-5, Boddie 1-3, Griffin 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Vanderbilt, Bulovas 52.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

