Stanford71414742
Southern Cal01031528

First Quarter

STAN_Peat 87 run (Karty kick), 9:04.

Second Quarter

USC_Ingram 2 run (Stadthaus kick), 13:28.

STAN_Higgins 3 pass from McKee (Karty kick), 8:26.

USC_FG Stadthaus 24, 1:56.

STAN_Tremayne 6 pass from McKee (Karty kick), :09.

Third Quarter

USC_FG Stadthaus 33, 9:14.

STAN_K.Kelly 31 interception return (Karty kick), 5:02.

STAN_McKee 1 run (Karty kick), :25.

Fourth Quarter

STAN_Sanders 2 run (Karty kick), 9:16.

USC_London 11 pass from Slovis (Stadthaus kick), 5:40.

USC_Barlow 4 run, :46.

A_56,945.

STANUSC
First downs1724
Total Net Yards375408
Rushes-yards30-14133-185
Passing234223
Punt Returns1-11-21
Kickoff Returns4-581-17
Interceptions Ret.1-310-0
Comp-Att-Int16-23-027-42-1
Sacked-Yards Lost0-00-0
Punts3-46.6674-48.5
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards5-279-109
Time of Possession27:5531:56

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Stanford, Peat 6-115, A.Jones 10-13, McKee 4-7, Sanders 2-5, Filkins 5-3, Smith 1-2, (Team) 2-(minus 4). Southern Cal, Malepeai 14-74, Ingram 10-44, Slovis 5-25, Barlow 3-22, (Team) 1-20.

PASSING_Stanford, McKee 16-23-0-234. Southern Cal, Slovis 27-42-1-223.

RECEIVING_Stanford, Higgins 5-67, Tremayne 3-49, Humphreys 3-40, A.Jones 2-54, Smith 2-14, Yurosek 1-10. Southern Cal, Washington 6-47, London 4-68, Bryant 4-11, K.Ford 3-35, Ingram 3-15, Manjack 2-14, Wolfe 1-9, Malepeai 1-8, Trigg 1-7, Nixon 1-5, Epps 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Stanford, Karty 49.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

