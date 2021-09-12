|Stanford
First Quarter
STAN_Peat 87 run (Karty kick), 9:04.
Second Quarter
USC_Ingram 2 run (Stadthaus kick), 13:28.
STAN_Higgins 3 pass from McKee (Karty kick), 8:26.
USC_FG Stadthaus 24, 1:56.
STAN_Tremayne 6 pass from McKee (Karty kick), :09.
Third Quarter
USC_FG Stadthaus 33, 9:14.
STAN_K.Kelly 31 interception return (Karty kick), 5:02.
STAN_McKee 1 run (Karty kick), :25.
Fourth Quarter
STAN_Sanders 2 run (Karty kick), 9:16.
USC_London 11 pass from Slovis (Stadthaus kick), 5:40.
USC_Barlow 4 run, :46.
A_56,945.
|STAN
|USC
|First downs
|17
|24
|Total Net Yards
|375
|408
|Rushes-yards
|30-141
|33-185
|Passing
|234
|223
|Punt Returns
|1-1
|1-21
|Kickoff Returns
|4-58
|1-17
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-31
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-23-0
|27-42-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Punts
|3-46.667
|4-48.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-27
|9-109
|Time of Possession
|27:55
|31:56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Stanford, Peat 6-115, A.Jones 10-13, McKee 4-7, Sanders 2-5, Filkins 5-3, Smith 1-2, (Team) 2-(minus 4). Southern Cal, Malepeai 14-74, Ingram 10-44, Slovis 5-25, Barlow 3-22, (Team) 1-20.
PASSING_Stanford, McKee 16-23-0-234. Southern Cal, Slovis 27-42-1-223.
RECEIVING_Stanford, Higgins 5-67, Tremayne 3-49, Humphreys 3-40, A.Jones 2-54, Smith 2-14, Yurosek 1-10. Southern Cal, Washington 6-47, London 4-68, Bryant 4-11, K.Ford 3-35, Ingram 3-15, Manjack 2-14, Wolfe 1-9, Malepeai 1-8, Trigg 1-7, Nixon 1-5, Epps 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Stanford, Karty 49.