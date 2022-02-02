|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CALIFORNIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anticevich
|35
|3-8
|0-0
|1-7
|1
|2
|7
|Kuany
|27
|2-6
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|2
|6
|Thiemann
|32
|3-3
|5-5
|2-6
|1
|3
|11
|Celestine
|32
|3-9
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|3
|7
|Shepherd
|34
|5-17
|4-5
|1-5
|3
|2
|15
|Brown
|25
|1-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|2
|Alajiki
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Roberson
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Anyanwu
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Foreman
|1
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|18-51
|11-12
|4-28
|5
|16
|50
Percentages: FG .353, FT .917.
3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Anticevich 1-1, Celestine 1-3, Shepherd 1-6, Brown 0-1, Kuany 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 8 (Anticevich 2, Shepherd 2, Alajiki, Anyanwu, Brown, Thiemann).
Steals: 2 (Brown, Kuany).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|STANFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Delaire
|32
|5-10
|2-3
|1-4
|1
|2
|12
|Ingram
|31
|4-10
|4-4
|0-4
|1
|2
|12
|Jones
|31
|4-9
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|2
|9
|Keefe
|28
|3-4
|2-2
|1-11
|0
|1
|8
|O'Connell
|32
|3-9
|3-6
|0-3
|3
|2
|9
|Angel
|16
|1-4
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|4
|Beskind
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Murrell
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|3
|Kisunas
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Silva
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Raynaud
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-50
|12-17
|4-32
|5
|15
|57
Percentages: FG .420, FT .706.
3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Angel 1-2, Jones 1-2, Murrell 1-2, Delaire 0-2, O'Connell 0-3, Ingram 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Delaire, Murrell).
Turnovers: 6 (Delaire 2, Silva 2, Ingram, Keefe).
Steals: 5 (Ingram 2, Angel, Jones, O'Connell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|California
|20
|30
|—
|50
|Stanford
|21
|36
|—
|57
A_3,072 (7,392).