Anticevich353-80-01-7127
Kuany272-62-20-4026
Thiemann323-35-52-61311
Celestine323-90-00-5037
Shepherd345-174-51-53215
Brown251-60-00-1032
Alajiki110-00-00-0000
Roberson20-10-00-0000
Anyanwu10-00-00-0010
Foreman11-10-00-0002
Totals20018-5111-124-2851650

Percentages: FG .353, FT .917.

3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Anticevich 1-1, Celestine 1-3, Shepherd 1-6, Brown 0-1, Kuany 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 8 (Anticevich 2, Shepherd 2, Alajiki, Anyanwu, Brown, Thiemann).

Steals: 2 (Brown, Kuany).

Technical Fouls: None.

Delaire325-102-31-41212
Ingram314-104-40-41212
Jones314-90-02-7029
Keefe283-42-21-11018
O'Connell323-93-60-3329
Angel161-41-20-0014
Beskind80-10-00-1000
Murrell71-20-00-1043
Kisunas60-00-00-0010
Silva60-10-00-0000
Raynaud30-00-00-1000
Totals20021-5012-174-3251557

Percentages: FG .420, FT .706.

3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Angel 1-2, Jones 1-2, Murrell 1-2, Delaire 0-2, O'Connell 0-3, Ingram 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Delaire, Murrell).

Turnovers: 6 (Delaire 2, Silva 2, Ingram, Keefe).

Steals: 5 (Ingram 2, Angel, Jones, O'Connell).

Technical Fouls: None.

California203050
Stanford213657

A_3,072 (7,392).

