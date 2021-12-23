|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LIBERTY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Robinson
|21
|1-3
|4-5
|0-2
|1
|5
|6
|Rode
|34
|2-4
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|3
|6
|McGhee
|37
|13-28
|8-8
|0-3
|2
|0
|41
|Venzant
|14
|0-0
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|4
|2
|McDowell
|36
|2-7
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|6
|Abii
|18
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|3
|Peebles
|14
|2-6
|0-2
|0-0
|1
|2
|5
|Preston
|14
|2-6
|2-5
|1-3
|1
|0
|6
|Warfield
|10
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|4
|1
|Moore
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-56
|20-28
|2-20
|9
|22
|76
Percentages: FG .411, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (McGhee 7-15, Abii 1-1, Peebles 1-3, McDowell 1-4, Preston 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Rode 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Abii, Preston).
Turnovers: 10 (Abii 3, Rode 3, McGhee 2, McDowell, Robinson).
Steals: 6 (McGhee 2, Venzant 2, Moore, Robinson).
Technical Fouls: McDowell, 1:25 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|STANFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Delaire
|28
|2-6
|3-4
|0-8
|2
|2
|8
|Ingram
|32
|4-8
|4-7
|2-7
|3
|3
|13
|Jones
|28
|8-11
|4-4
|1-6
|1
|3
|25
|Keefe
|20
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|4
|0
|O'Connell
|31
|2-4
|3-8
|0-3
|7
|1
|8
|Angel
|25
|6-8
|3-4
|0-6
|1
|4
|17
|Taitz
|11
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Silva
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Kisunas
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Raynaud
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Murrell
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Beskind
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-44
|17-27
|5-36
|14
|25
|79
Percentages: FG .568, FT .630.
3-Point Goals: 12-20, .600 (Jones 5-8, Angel 2-3, Murrell 1-1, O'Connell 1-1, Delaire 1-2, Ingram 1-2, Taitz 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Angel, Keefe, O'Connell).
Turnovers: 23 (Jones 6, Ingram 5, Delaire 4, Murrell 2, Angel, Beskind, O'Connell, Raynaud, Silva, Taitz).
Steals: 3 (Delaire, Ingram, Jones).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Liberty
|36
|40
|—
|76
|Stanford
|36
|43
|—
|79
.