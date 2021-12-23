FGFTReb
LIBERTYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Robinson211-34-50-2156
Rode342-42-20-3136
McGhee3713-288-80-32041
Venzant140-02-20-4042
McDowell362-71-21-3126
Abii181-20-00-2123
Peebles142-60-20-0125
Preston142-62-51-3106
Warfield100-01-20-0041
Moore20-00-00-0100
Totals20023-5620-282-2092276

Percentages: FG .411, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (McGhee 7-15, Abii 1-1, Peebles 1-3, McDowell 1-4, Preston 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Rode 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Abii, Preston).

Turnovers: 10 (Abii 3, Rode 3, McGhee 2, McDowell, Robinson).

Steals: 6 (McGhee 2, Venzant 2, Moore, Robinson).

Technical Fouls: McDowell, 1:25 first.

FGFTReb
STANFORDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Delaire282-63-40-8228
Ingram324-84-72-73313
Jones288-114-41-61325
Keefe200-10-01-2040
O'Connell312-43-80-3718
Angel256-83-40-61417
Taitz111-30-00-0023
Silva91-20-00-1022
Kisunas70-00-00-2010
Raynaud40-00-01-1000
Murrell31-10-00-0023
Beskind20-00-00-0010
Totals20025-4417-275-36142579

Percentages: FG .568, FT .630.

3-Point Goals: 12-20, .600 (Jones 5-8, Angel 2-3, Murrell 1-1, O'Connell 1-1, Delaire 1-2, Ingram 1-2, Taitz 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Angel, Keefe, O'Connell).

Turnovers: 23 (Jones 6, Ingram 5, Delaire 4, Murrell 2, Angel, Beskind, O'Connell, Raynaud, Silva, Taitz).

Steals: 3 (Delaire, Ingram, Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

Liberty364076
Stanford364379

.

