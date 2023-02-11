|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARIZONA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|A.Tubelis
|17
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|4
|4
|Ballo
|28
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|3
|1
|8
|Kriisa
|32
|3-10
|1-1
|1-1
|1
|4
|10
|Ramey
|37
|9-18
|0-0
|1-6
|5
|1
|26
|Henderson
|32
|4-11
|2-2
|3-5
|2
|4
|12
|Larsson
|31
|4-9
|4-4
|2-6
|0
|2
|12
|Boswell
|23
|3-6
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|3
|7
|Totals
|200
|28-61
|9-11
|9-23
|17
|19
|79
Percentages: FG .459, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 14-35, .400 (Ramey 8-16, Kriisa 3-10, Henderson 2-6, Boswell 1-2, Larsson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (A.Tubelis, Ballo).
Turnovers: 11 (Larsson 4, Ballo 2, Kriisa 2, Ramey 2, A.Tubelis).
Steals: 6 (Larsson 4, Ballo 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|STANFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Angel
|33
|4-7
|5-5
|1-3
|3
|3
|14
|Ingram
|31
|5-10
|0-2
|2-9
|7
|3
|12
|S.Jones
|34
|8-15
|0-0
|2-6
|2
|2
|18
|Raynaud
|20
|6-6
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|4
|13
|O'Connell
|30
|6-10
|7-12
|2-3
|0
|0
|22
|M.Jones
|29
|2-3
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|5
|4
|Silva
|12
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|2
|Murrell
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|33-54
|12-19
|10-33
|17
|19
|88
Percentages: FG .611, FT .632.
3-Point Goals: 10-18, .556 (O'Connell 3-5, Ingram 2-2, S.Jones 2-5, Raynaud 1-1, Murrell 1-2, Angel 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Murrell, S.Jones).
Turnovers: 12 (Ingram 3, Raynaud 3, M.Jones 2, O'Connell 2, Murrell, S.Jones).
Steals: 4 (Angel, Ingram, O'Connell, Raynaud).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Arizona
|44
|35
|—
|79
|Stanford
|41
|47
|—
|88
A_5,313 (7,392).
