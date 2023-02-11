FGFTReb
ARIZONAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
A.Tubelis172-20-00-0344
Ballo283-52-42-4318
Kriisa323-101-11-11410
Ramey379-180-01-65126
Henderson324-112-23-52412
Larsson314-94-42-60212
Boswell233-60-00-1337
Totals20028-619-119-23171979

Percentages: FG .459, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 14-35, .400 (Ramey 8-16, Kriisa 3-10, Henderson 2-6, Boswell 1-2, Larsson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (A.Tubelis, Ballo).

Turnovers: 11 (Larsson 4, Ballo 2, Kriisa 2, Ramey 2, A.Tubelis).

Steals: 6 (Larsson 4, Ballo 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
STANFORDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Angel334-75-51-33314
Ingram315-100-22-97312
S.Jones348-150-02-62218
Raynaud206-60-02-52413
O'Connell306-107-122-30022
M.Jones292-30-01-6154
Silva121-10-00-1212
Murrell111-20-00-0013
Totals20033-5412-1910-33171988

Percentages: FG .611, FT .632.

3-Point Goals: 10-18, .556 (O'Connell 3-5, Ingram 2-2, S.Jones 2-5, Raynaud 1-1, Murrell 1-2, Angel 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Murrell, S.Jones).

Turnovers: 12 (Ingram 3, Raynaud 3, M.Jones 2, O'Connell 2, Murrell, S.Jones).

Steals: 4 (Angel, Ingram, O'Connell, Raynaud).

Technical Fouls: None.

Arizona443579
Stanford414788

A_5,313 (7,392).

