ARIZONA (22-4)
A.Tubelis 2-2 0-0 4, Ballo 3-5 2-4 8, Kriisa 3-10 1-1 10, Ramey 9-18 0-0 26, Henderson 4-11 2-2 12, Larsson 4-9 4-4 12, Boswell 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 28-61 9-11 79.
STANFORD (11-14)
Angel 4-7 5-5 14, Ingram 5-10 0-2 12, S.Jones 8-15 0-0 18, Raynaud 6-6 0-0 13, O'Connell 6-10 7-12 22, M.Jones 2-3 0-0 4, Silva 1-1 0-0 2, Murrell 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 33-54 12-19 88.
Halftime_Arizona 44-41. 3-Point Goals_Arizona 14-35 (Ramey 8-16, Kriisa 3-10, Henderson 2-6, Boswell 1-2, Larsson 0-1), Stanford 10-18 (O'Connell 3-5, Ingram 2-2, S.Jones 2-5, Raynaud 1-1, Murrell 1-2, Angel 1-3). Fouled Out_M.Jones. Rebounds_Arizona 23 (Ramey, Larsson 6), Stanford 33 (Ingram 9). Assists_Arizona 17 (Ramey 5), Stanford 17 (Ingram 7). Total Fouls_Arizona 19, Stanford 19. A_5,313 (7,392).
