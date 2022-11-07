FGFTReb
PACIFICMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Richards110-00-01-2000
Avdalovic313-80-01-3229
Beard150-43-40-3013
Ivy-Curry299-171-21-22123
Williams237-112-21-30317
Blake232-53-41-2237
Martindale182-72-21-5146
Denson141-40-01-4042
Odum123-50-01-2208
Outlaw120-50-01-2140
Freeman80-00-00-1120
Brown41-10-00-0003
Totals20028-6711-149-29112478

Percentages: FG .418, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Ivy-Curry 4-10, Avdalovic 3-5, Odum 2-2, Brown 1-1, Williams 1-3, Denson 0-1, Blake 0-2, Outlaw 0-2, Martindale 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Martindale 2).

Turnovers: 12 (Beard 3, Avdalovic 2, Martindale 2, Williams 2, Brown, Denson, Outlaw).

Steals: 7 (Avdalovic 4, Ivy-Curry 2, Blake).

Technical Fouls: Martindale, 00:19 second.

FGFTReb
STANFORDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Angel244-40-00-21410
Ingram312-62-42-6627
Keefe192-23-90-2217
M.Jones359-1510-120-53231
O'Connell253-62-20-2429
Raynaud219-113-52-91222
Silva160-00-00-0020
Murrell150-02-20-3102
Moss80-20-00-2000
Agarwal60-20-00-1000
Totals20029-4822-344-32181588

Percentages: FG .604, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (M.Jones 3-8, Angel 2-2, Raynaud 1-1, Ingram 1-4, O'Connell 1-4, Moss 0-1, Agarwal 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Raynaud 2, Ingram).

Turnovers: 16 (Ingram 4, Agarwal 2, Angel 2, Murrell 2, O'Connell 2, Raynaud 2, Keefe, Silva).

Steals: 5 (Agarwal, Keefe, M.Jones, Murrell, O'Connell).

Technical Fouls: None.

Pacific324678
Stanford444488

A_3,380 (7,392).

