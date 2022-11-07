|FG
|Reb
|PACIFIC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Richards
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Avdalovic
|31
|3-8
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|9
|Beard
|15
|0-4
|3-4
|0-3
|0
|1
|3
|Ivy-Curry
|29
|9-17
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|1
|23
|Williams
|23
|7-11
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|3
|17
|Blake
|23
|2-5
|3-4
|1-2
|2
|3
|7
|Martindale
|18
|2-7
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|4
|6
|Denson
|14
|1-4
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|4
|2
|Odum
|12
|3-5
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|0
|8
|Outlaw
|12
|0-5
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|4
|0
|Freeman
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Brown
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|28-67
|11-14
|9-29
|11
|24
|78
Percentages: FG .418, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Ivy-Curry 4-10, Avdalovic 3-5, Odum 2-2, Brown 1-1, Williams 1-3, Denson 0-1, Blake 0-2, Outlaw 0-2, Martindale 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Martindale 2).
Turnovers: 12 (Beard 3, Avdalovic 2, Martindale 2, Williams 2, Brown, Denson, Outlaw).
Steals: 7 (Avdalovic 4, Ivy-Curry 2, Blake).
Technical Fouls: Martindale, 00:19 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|STANFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Angel
|24
|4-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|4
|10
|Ingram
|31
|2-6
|2-4
|2-6
|6
|2
|7
|Keefe
|19
|2-2
|3-9
|0-2
|2
|1
|7
|M.Jones
|35
|9-15
|10-12
|0-5
|3
|2
|31
|O'Connell
|25
|3-6
|2-2
|0-2
|4
|2
|9
|Raynaud
|21
|9-11
|3-5
|2-9
|1
|2
|22
|Silva
|16
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Murrell
|15
|0-0
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|0
|2
|Moss
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Agarwal
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-48
|22-34
|4-32
|18
|15
|88
Percentages: FG .604, FT .647.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (M.Jones 3-8, Angel 2-2, Raynaud 1-1, Ingram 1-4, O'Connell 1-4, Moss 0-1, Agarwal 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Raynaud 2, Ingram).
Turnovers: 16 (Ingram 4, Agarwal 2, Angel 2, Murrell 2, O'Connell 2, Raynaud 2, Keefe, Silva).
Steals: 5 (Agarwal, Keefe, M.Jones, Murrell, O'Connell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Pacific
|32
|46
|—
|78
|Stanford
|44
|44
|—
|88
A_3,380 (7,392).
