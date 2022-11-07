PACIFIC (0-1)
Richards 0-0 0-0 0, Avdalovic 3-8 0-0 9, Beard 0-4 3-4 3, Ivy-Curry 9-17 1-2 23, Williams 7-11 2-2 17, Blake 2-5 3-4 7, Martindale 2-7 2-2 6, Denson 1-4 0-0 2, Odum 3-5 0-0 8, Outlaw 0-5 0-0 0, Freeman 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 28-67 11-14 78.
STANFORD (1-0)
Angel 4-4 0-0 10, Ingram 2-6 2-4 7, Keefe 2-2 3-9 7, M.Jones 9-15 10-12 31, O'Connell 3-6 2-2 9, Raynaud 9-11 3-5 22, Silva 0-0 0-0 0, Murrell 0-0 2-2 2, Moss 0-2 0-0 0, Agarwal 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-48 22-34 88.
Halftime_Stanford 44-32. 3-Point Goals_Pacific 11-30 (Ivy-Curry 4-10, Avdalovic 3-5, Odum 2-2, Brown 1-1, Williams 1-3, Denson 0-1, Blake 0-2, Outlaw 0-2, Martindale 0-4), Stanford 8-22 (M.Jones 3-8, Angel 2-2, Raynaud 1-1, Ingram 1-4, O'Connell 1-4, Moss 0-1, Agarwal 0-2). Rebounds_Pacific 29 (Martindale 5), Stanford 32 (Raynaud 9). Assists_Pacific 11 (Avdalovic, Ivy-Curry, Blake, Odum 2), Stanford 18 (Ingram 6). Total Fouls_Pacific 24, Stanford 15. A_3,380 (7,392).
