GRAND CANYON (15-3)
McGlothan 0-5 0-0 0, Ouedraogo 2-6 0-0 4, Blacksher 7-12 4-4 22, Miller-Moore 1-5 4-6 6, Woods 1-5 1-1 3, Zdor 2-3 0-3 4, McMillian 1-7 0-0 2, Blackmon 1-4 0-0 3, Ellis 0-1 0-0 0, Igiehon 1-1 0-2 2, Lloyd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-49 9-16 46.
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (12-6)
Kensmil 5-15 3-5 13, Solomon 2-5 3-4 7, Jossell 5-9 2-2 16, Kachelries 5-15 0-0 10, Willis 1-4 0-0 3, Jackson-Posey 4-7 3-4 13, Hall 4-7 0-0 8, Aku 0-2 1-4 1, Cofer 0-1 0-0 0, Tezeno 0-1 0-0 0, Antwi-Boasiako 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 12-19 71.
Halftime_Stephen F. Austin 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Grand Canyon 5-22 (Blacksher 4-7, Blackmon 1-3, Ellis 0-1, McMillian 0-2, Miller-Moore 0-2, McGlothan 0-3, Woods 0-4), Stephen F. Austin 7-20 (Jossell 4-5, Jackson-Posey 2-4, Willis 1-4, Cofer 0-1, Kensmil 0-1, Kachelries 0-5). Fouled Out_McGlothan. Rebounds_Grand Canyon 31 (Miller-Moore, Zdor 6), Stephen F. Austin 38 (Hall 10). Assists_Grand Canyon 6 (Ouedraogo, Blacksher 2), Stephen F. Austin 14 (Kachelries 5). Total Fouls_Grand Canyon 19, Stephen F. Austin 20. A_2,304 (7,203).