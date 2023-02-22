STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (18-10)
Antwi-Boasiako 1-1 1-2 3, Hall 9-11 0-0 18, Cajuste 8-15 9-9 29, Hawkins 3-6 4-6 11, Jossell 3-7 1-2 8, Ware 3-9 0-1 7, Tezeno 3-8 3-4 9, Beaubrun 0-0 1-2 1, Hayman 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 32-59 19-26 91.
ABILENE CHRISTIAN (13-14)
Pleasant 5-10 8-9 18, Simmons 3-11 2-3 10, Cameron 1-3 3-4 5, Daniels 5-11 2-2 13, Dibba 8-18 4-5 21, Madden 2-6 5-6 10, Allen 4-11 2-2 12, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Bettiol 0-1 0-0 0, Steele 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-72 26-31 89.
Halftime_Stephen F. Austin 42-31. 3-Point Goals_Stephen F. Austin 8-14 (Cajuste 4-7, Hawkins 1-1, Hayman 1-1, Ware 1-1, Jossell 1-4), Abilene Christian 7-21 (Simmons 2-5, Allen 2-7, Madden 1-2, Daniels 1-3, Dibba 1-3, Cameron 0-1). Fouled Out_Antwi-Boasiako, Jossell, Cameron. Rebounds_Stephen F. Austin 36 (Hall 10), Abilene Christian 35 (Pleasant 12). Assists_Stephen F. Austin 14 (Cajuste 7), Abilene Christian 19 (Madden 5). Total Fouls_Stephen F. Austin 28, Abilene Christian 20. A_1,844 (1,000).
