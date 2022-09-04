|Concordia (MI)
|7
|0
|0
|7
|—
|14
|Stetson
|3
|14
|7
|0
|—
|24
First Quarter
CCM_Flower 7 run (Milley kick), 09:10
STET_FG Gillis 36, 00:59
Second Quarter
STET_Lane 98 pass from Meitz (Gillis kick), 13:13
STET_Leary 2 run (Gillis kick), 04:28
Third Quarter
STET_Lane 0 fumble return (Gillis kick), 06:50
Fourth Quarter
CCM_Devries 13 pass from Brooks (Milley kick), 00:55
|CCM
|STET
|First downs
|18
|23
|Rushes-yards
|24-71
|30-119
|Passing
|240
|384
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-41-4
|32-46-1
|Return Yards
|32
|29
|Punts-Avg.
|5-44.4
|3-33.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|3-0
|Penalty-Yards
|3-15
|6-51
|Time of Possession
|34:16
|25:44
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Concordia (MI), He. Flower 10-48, Br. Stewart 7-18, Ga. Brooks 5-10, Ja. Carpenter 2-(minus 5). Stetson, Ka. Roberts 6-58, Ja. Leary 13-40, Al. Piccirilli 2-16, Br. Meitz 6-13, De. Brewer 1-0, Team 2-(minus 8).
PASSING_Concordia (MI), Ga. Brooks 26-41-4-240. Stetson, Br. Meitz 26-38-1-350, Al. Piccirilli 6-8-0-34.
RECEIVING_Concordia (MI), Se. DeGayner 9-92, Do. Johnson 5-77, Ba. Brooks 4-27, Ha. Devries 3-19, Br. Stewart 2-13, No. Smith 1-6, He. Flower 1-3, Da. McCulley 1-3. Stetson, Qu. Lane 6-130, Ja. Leary 5-81, Na. Burris 7-52, Mi. Martinez 6-26, Mi. Carley 2-25, Ja. Mason 2-21, Ka. Costner 1-19, Ja. Warthen-Carr 1-13, Co. Becker 1-12, De. Brewer 1-5.
