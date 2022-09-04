Concordia (MI)700714
Stetson3147024

First Quarter

CCM_Flower 7 run (Milley kick), 09:10

STET_FG Gillis 36, 00:59

Second Quarter

STET_Lane 98 pass from Meitz (Gillis kick), 13:13

STET_Leary 2 run (Gillis kick), 04:28

Third Quarter

STET_Lane 0 fumble return (Gillis kick), 06:50

Fourth Quarter

CCM_Devries 13 pass from Brooks (Milley kick), 00:55

CCMSTET
First downs1823
Rushes-yards24-7130-119
Passing240384
Comp-Att-Int26-41-432-46-1
Return Yards3229
Punts-Avg.5-44.43-33.7
Fumbles-Lost0-03-0
Penalty-Yards3-156-51
Time of Possession34:1625:44

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Concordia (MI), He. Flower 10-48, Br. Stewart 7-18, Ga. Brooks 5-10, Ja. Carpenter 2-(minus 5). Stetson, Ka. Roberts 6-58, Ja. Leary 13-40, Al. Piccirilli 2-16, Br. Meitz 6-13, De. Brewer 1-0, Team 2-(minus 8).

PASSING_Concordia (MI), Ga. Brooks 26-41-4-240. Stetson, Br. Meitz 26-38-1-350, Al. Piccirilli 6-8-0-34.

RECEIVING_Concordia (MI), Se. DeGayner 9-92, Do. Johnson 5-77, Ba. Brooks 4-27, Ha. Devries 3-19, Br. Stewart 2-13, No. Smith 1-6, He. Flower 1-3, Da. McCulley 1-3. Stetson, Qu. Lane 6-130, Ja. Leary 5-81, Na. Burris 7-52, Mi. Martinez 6-26, Mi. Carley 2-25, Ja. Mason 2-21, Ka. Costner 1-19, Ja. Warthen-Carr 1-13, Co. Becker 1-12, De. Brewer 1-5.

