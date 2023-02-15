FGFTReb
FLORIDA GULF COASTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anderson342-72-20-4116
Rivers307-80-02-30215
Catto331-70-00-7323
Johnston285-124-61-41317
Thompson365-148-90-47120
Bishop161-31-10-2023
Weir103-32-31-1118
Miller90-00-00-2110
Largie40-00-00-1010
Totals20024-5417-214-28141472

Percentages: FG .444, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Johnston 3-6, Thompson 2-8, Rivers 1-2, Catto 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Bishop 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Rivers).

Turnovers: 9 (Anderson 2, Catto 2, Johnston 2, Bishop, Rivers, Thompson).

Steals: 7 (Bishop 2, Thompson 2, Anderson, Catto, Rivers).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
STETSONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Smith294-74-41-13212
Blackmon325-110-00-13213
Brown221-52-20-0125
Swenson358-167-70-64323
Panzo293-60-00-5138
Oglesby262-62-21-4027
Peek162-21-20-4025
Diawara101-20-01-4022
Gateretse10-00-00-0000
Totals20026-5516-173-25121875

Percentages: FG .473, FT .941.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Blackmon 3-8, Panzo 2-4, Brown 1-3, Oglesby 1-4, Smith 0-1, Swenson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Blackmon, Brown, Panzo, Smith).

Turnovers: 12 (Swenson 4, Blackmon 3, Smith 2, Brown, Oglesby, Peek).

Steals: 5 (Oglesby 2, Brown, Panzo, Swenson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Florida Gulf Coast353772
Stetson294675

A_903 (5,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

