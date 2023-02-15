|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA GULF COAST
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anderson
|34
|2-7
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|1
|6
|Rivers
|30
|7-8
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|15
|Catto
|33
|1-7
|0-0
|0-7
|3
|2
|3
|Johnston
|28
|5-12
|4-6
|1-4
|1
|3
|17
|Thompson
|36
|5-14
|8-9
|0-4
|7
|1
|20
|Bishop
|16
|1-3
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|2
|3
|Weir
|10
|3-3
|2-3
|1-1
|1
|1
|8
|Miller
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Largie
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-54
|17-21
|4-28
|14
|14
|72
Percentages: FG .444, FT .810.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Johnston 3-6, Thompson 2-8, Rivers 1-2, Catto 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Bishop 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Rivers).
Turnovers: 9 (Anderson 2, Catto 2, Johnston 2, Bishop, Rivers, Thompson).
Steals: 7 (Bishop 2, Thompson 2, Anderson, Catto, Rivers).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|STETSON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Smith
|29
|4-7
|4-4
|1-1
|3
|2
|12
|Blackmon
|32
|5-11
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|13
|Brown
|22
|1-5
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|2
|5
|Swenson
|35
|8-16
|7-7
|0-6
|4
|3
|23
|Panzo
|29
|3-6
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|3
|8
|Oglesby
|26
|2-6
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|2
|7
|Peek
|16
|2-2
|1-2
|0-4
|0
|2
|5
|Diawara
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|2
|Gateretse
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-55
|16-17
|3-25
|12
|18
|75
Percentages: FG .473, FT .941.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Blackmon 3-8, Panzo 2-4, Brown 1-3, Oglesby 1-4, Smith 0-1, Swenson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Blackmon, Brown, Panzo, Smith).
Turnovers: 12 (Swenson 4, Blackmon 3, Smith 2, Brown, Oglesby, Peek).
Steals: 5 (Oglesby 2, Brown, Panzo, Swenson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Florida Gulf Coast
|35
|37
|—
|72
|Stetson
|29
|46
|—
|75
A_903 (5,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.