FLORIDA GULF COAST (16-12)
Anderson 2-7 2-2 6, Rivers 7-8 0-0 15, Catto 1-7 0-0 3, Johnston 5-12 4-6 17, Thompson 5-14 8-9 20, Bishop 1-3 1-1 3, Weir 3-3 2-3 8, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Largie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 17-21 72.
STETSON (15-11)
Smith 4-7 4-4 12, Blackmon 5-11 0-0 13, Brown 1-5 2-2 5, Swenson 8-16 7-7 23, Panzo 3-6 0-0 8, Oglesby 2-6 2-2 7, Peek 2-2 1-2 5, Diawara 1-2 0-0 2, Gateretse 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 16-17 75.
Halftime_Florida Gulf Coast 35-29. 3-Point Goals_Florida Gulf Coast 7-23 (Johnston 3-6, Thompson 2-8, Rivers 1-2, Catto 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Bishop 0-1), Stetson 7-22 (Blackmon 3-8, Panzo 2-4, Brown 1-3, Oglesby 1-4, Smith 0-1, Swenson 0-2). Rebounds_Florida Gulf Coast 28 (Catto 7), Stetson 25 (Swenson 6). Assists_Florida Gulf Coast 14 (Thompson 7), Stetson 12 (Swenson 4). Total Fouls_Florida Gulf Coast 14, Stetson 18. A_903 (5,000).
