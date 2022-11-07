STETSON (1-0)
Smith 2-5 0-0 4, Tumblin 6-9 2-4 15, Blackmon 0-7 0-0 0, Swenson 3-9 2-2 8, Panzo 4-6 0-0 12, L.Brown 9-15 2-2 27, Harrison 3-4 3-4 11, Gateretse 2-2 0-0 4, Peek 0-1 2-4 2, Oglesby 0-2 0-0 0, Valdez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 11-16 83.
FLORIDA ST. (0-1)
McLeod 1-5 0-2 2, Cleveland 6-11 4-7 16, Da.Green 3-11 0-0 8, House 2-3 3-3 9, Mills 5-11 2-4 12, Warley 3-4 2-5 8, Fletcher 3-9 1-2 9, Corhen 4-5 2-4 10. Totals 27-59 14-27 74.
Halftime_Stetson 44-37. 3-Point Goals_Stetson 14-35 (L.Brown 7-11, Panzo 4-6, Harrison 2-3, Tumblin 1-2, Peek 0-1, Valdez 0-1, Oglesby 0-2, Smith 0-2, Swenson 0-2, Blackmon 0-5), Florida St. 6-14 (House 2-3, Fletcher 2-4, Da.Green 2-7). Fouled Out_Gateretse. Rebounds_Stetson 35 (Panzo 7), Florida St. 34 (Fletcher 9). Assists_Stetson 20 (Swenson 7), Florida St. 14 (Warley 5). Total Fouls_Stetson 21, Florida St. 16. A_6,729 (12,100).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.