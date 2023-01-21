|FG
|FT
|Reb
|JACKSONVILLE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brigham
|24
|1-4
|1-2
|1-6
|1
|5
|3
|Ngumezi
|26
|5-7
|4-6
|1-4
|3
|4
|15
|Perdue
|29
|5-6
|5-9
|3-4
|1
|2
|15
|King
|39
|7-16
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|19
|Potter
|32
|3-10
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|7
|Daniels
|32
|7-11
|3-4
|0-5
|6
|2
|21
|Zeliznak
|12
|0-0
|1-3
|0-0
|0
|2
|1
|Platt
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Roberts
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-54
|14-24
|5-22
|16
|21
|81
Percentages: FG .519, FT .583.
3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (King 5-12, Daniels 4-7, Ngumezi 1-2, Potter 1-6, Brigham 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Ngumezi).
Turnovers: 13 (Daniels 2, Ngumezi 2, Perdue 2, Potter 2, Zeliznak 2, Brigham, Platt, Roberts).
Steals: 7 (Perdue 4, Potter 2, Ngumezi).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|STETSON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Smith
|6
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|5
|4
|Blackmon
|35
|8-14
|6-6
|0-2
|3
|1
|25
|Peek
|12
|1-1
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|1
|2
|Swenson
|36
|4-9
|6-9
|0-2
|7
|2
|17
|Panzo
|37
|4-9
|4-5
|0-7
|1
|1
|16
|Diawara
|21
|2-3
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|4
|4
|Oglesby
|21
|0-2
|6-6
|3-4
|2
|2
|6
|Brown
|20
|4-8
|2-3
|1-3
|0
|0
|11
|Gateretse
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|2
|Harrison
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-51
|24-29
|8-27
|16
|21
|87
Percentages: FG .510, FT .828.
3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Panzo 4-9, Swenson 3-5, Blackmon 3-8, Brown 1-3, Harrison 0-1, Smith 0-1, Oglesby 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Diawara).
Turnovers: 13 (Blackmon 3, Swenson 3, Diawara 2, Gateretse 2, Brown, Oglesby, Peek).
Steals: 7 (Smith 2, Swenson 2, Blackmon, Diawara, Harrison).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Jacksonville St.
|43
|38
|—
|81
|Stetson
|54
|33
|—
|87
A_675 (5,000).
