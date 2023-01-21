FGFTReb
JACKSONVILLE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brigham241-41-21-6153
Ngumezi265-74-61-43415
Perdue295-65-93-41215
King397-160-00-13119
Potter323-100-00-2237
Daniels327-113-40-56221
Zeliznak120-01-30-0021
Platt30-00-00-0010
Roberts30-00-00-0010
Totals20028-5414-245-22162181

Percentages: FG .519, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (King 5-12, Daniels 4-7, Ngumezi 1-2, Potter 1-6, Brigham 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Ngumezi).

Turnovers: 13 (Daniels 2, Ngumezi 2, Perdue 2, Potter 2, Zeliznak 2, Brigham, Platt, Roberts).

Steals: 7 (Perdue 4, Potter 2, Ngumezi).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
STETSONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Smith62-30-00-1054
Blackmon358-146-60-23125
Peek121-10-02-3112
Swenson364-96-90-27217
Panzo374-94-50-71116
Diawara212-30-02-5144
Oglesby210-26-63-4226
Brown204-82-31-30011
Gateretse81-10-00-0042
Harrison40-10-00-0110
Totals20026-5124-298-27162187

Percentages: FG .510, FT .828.

3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Panzo 4-9, Swenson 3-5, Blackmon 3-8, Brown 1-3, Harrison 0-1, Smith 0-1, Oglesby 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Diawara).

Turnovers: 13 (Blackmon 3, Swenson 3, Diawara 2, Gateretse 2, Brown, Oglesby, Peek).

Steals: 7 (Smith 2, Swenson 2, Blackmon, Diawara, Harrison).

Technical Fouls: None.

Jacksonville St.433881
Stetson543387

A_675 (5,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you