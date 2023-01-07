|FG
|FT
|Reb
|STETSON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Smith
|25
|2-6
|4-6
|6-13
|1
|3
|8
|Blackmon
|41
|11-18
|3-3
|1-4
|3
|0
|29
|Peek
|27
|5-8
|1-2
|0-4
|2
|2
|12
|Swenson
|29
|3-9
|0-0
|1-2
|6
|1
|8
|Panzo
|22
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|L.Brown
|31
|8-13
|5-5
|0-1
|2
|2
|26
|Gateretse
|17
|2-3
|1-2
|0-5
|0
|2
|5
|Harrison
|16
|1-4
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|1
|4
|Oglesby
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|3
|Tumblin
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Diawara
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|225
|33-65
|16-20
|8-31
|18
|13
|95
Percentages: FG .508, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 13-22, .591 (L.Brown 5-6, Blackmon 4-7, Swenson 2-3, Oglesby 1-1, Peek 1-3, Harrison 0-1, Panzo 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Panzo, Smith).
Turnovers: 8 (Peek 3, Smith 3, Harrison, Swenson).
Steals: 5 (Blackmon 3, L.Brown, Swenson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH ALABAMA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Forrest
|38
|4-9
|1-2
|1-13
|0
|3
|9
|Howell
|39
|2-6
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|5
|6
|Johnson
|38
|7-13
|1-2
|0-3
|2
|1
|15
|Ortiz
|22
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|6
|Soucie
|38
|7-11
|0-1
|2-6
|3
|3
|14
|Lane
|30
|10-15
|7-7
|0-1
|2
|1
|27
|D.Brown
|13
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|3
|Nelson
|7
|2-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|5
|Totals
|225
|35-66
|9-12
|5-29
|12
|18
|85
Percentages: FG .530, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Ortiz 2-4, Howell 2-6, Nelson 1-1, D.Brown 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Lane 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Forrest 2, Howell 2).
Turnovers: 9 (Lane 4, Ortiz 2, Forrest, Howell, Johnson).
Steals: 7 (Forrest 3, Lane 3, Soucie).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Stetson
|35
|38
|22
|—
|95
|North Alabama
|41
|32
|12
|—
|85
A_870 (4,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.