FGFTReb
STETSONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Smith252-64-66-13138
Blackmon4111-183-31-43029
Peek275-81-20-42212
Swenson293-90-01-2618
Panzo220-10-00-0100
L.Brown318-135-50-12226
Gateretse172-31-20-5025
Harrison161-42-20-0214
Oglesby71-10-00-0103
Tumblin70-20-00-2010
Diawara30-00-00-0010
Totals22533-6516-208-31181395

Percentages: FG .508, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 13-22, .591 (L.Brown 5-6, Blackmon 4-7, Swenson 2-3, Oglesby 1-1, Peek 1-3, Harrison 0-1, Panzo 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Panzo, Smith).

Turnovers: 8 (Peek 3, Smith 3, Harrison, Swenson).

Steals: 5 (Blackmon 3, L.Brown, Swenson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NORTH ALABAMAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Forrest384-91-21-13039
Howell392-60-01-2356
Johnson387-131-20-32115
Ortiz222-50-00-1226
Soucie387-110-12-63314
Lane3010-157-70-12127
D.Brown131-50-00-1033
Nelson72-20-01-2005
Totals22535-669-125-29121885

Percentages: FG .530, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Ortiz 2-4, Howell 2-6, Nelson 1-1, D.Brown 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Lane 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Forrest 2, Howell 2).

Turnovers: 9 (Lane 4, Ortiz 2, Forrest, Howell, Johnson).

Steals: 7 (Forrest 3, Lane 3, Soucie).

Technical Fouls: None.

Stetson35382295
North Alabama41321285

A_870 (4,000).

