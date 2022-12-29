STONEHILL (5-10)
Bergan 1-2 0-0 2, Sims 8-14 1-3 17, Zegarowski 4-6 0-0 11, Burnett 4-10 0-0 11, Stone 4-6 0-0 9, S.Johnson 5-13 3-4 18, Mack 2-4 0-2 4, Melis 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 29-60 4-9 74.
SACRED HEART (6-9)
Galette 9-19 2-3 23, B.Johnson 0-2 1-2 1, Reilly 5-9 0-0 12, Sixsmith 6-12 1-1 16, Solomon 0-6 0-0 0, McGuire 2-8 0-0 5, Carpenter 1-5 0-0 2, Thomas 4-4 0-0 8, Espinal-Guzman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 4-6 67.
Halftime_Stonehill 51-29. 3-Point Goals_Stonehill 12-31 (S.Johnson 5-12, Zegarowski 3-5, Burnett 3-7, Stone 1-3, Bergan 0-1, Sims 0-1, Mack 0-2), Sacred Heart 9-29 (Galette 3-5, Sixsmith 3-9, Reilly 2-5, McGuire 1-5, Carpenter 0-2, Solomon 0-3). Rebounds_Stonehill 37 (Sims 10), Sacred Heart 33 (Galette, Thomas 7). Assists_Stonehill 17 (Bergan 4), Sacred Heart 14 (McGuire 6). Total Fouls_Stonehill 8, Sacred Heart 13. A_833 (2,062).
