SACRED HEART (11-13)
Galette 6-14 3-4 18, B.Johnson 3-3 3-5 9, Reilly 7-12 0-0 18, Sixsmith 3-9 0-0 7, Solomon 7-16 2-3 18, Espinal-Guzman 3-5 1-2 7, Thomas 1-5 0-0 2, Womack 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-66 9-14 81.
STONEHILL (10-14)
Bergan 0-1 0-2 0, Sims 9-13 5-7 23, Zegarowski 7-8 0-0 18, Burnett 8-15 3-4 23, Stone 0-0 0-0 0, Mack 3-8 0-0 7, S.Johnson 2-5 3-5 7, Melis 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 31-52 11-18 82.
Halftime_Sacred Heart 40-33. 3-Point Goals_Sacred Heart 10-25 (Reilly 4-7, Galette 3-6, Solomon 2-7, Sixsmith 1-4, Thomas 0-1), Stonehill 9-21 (Zegarowski 4-4, Burnett 4-9, Mack 1-4, Sims 0-1, S.Johnson 0-3). Fouled Out_Zegarowski. Rebounds_Sacred Heart 36 (Galette 13), Stonehill 23 (Burnett 6). Assists_Sacred Heart 15 (Galette, Sixsmith 4), Stonehill 18 (Mack 5). Total Fouls_Sacred Heart 15, Stonehill 14. A_1,896 (1,560).
