STONY BROOK (6-9)
Policelli 6-16 2-2 17, Sarvan 3-11 0-0 8, Fitzmorris 1-4 1-2 3, Roberts 4-4 4-6 15, Stephenson-Moore 5-13 4-4 15, Pettway 3-5 0-0 7, Onyekonwu 1-4 0-0 2, Muratori 0-0 0-0 0, Nahar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 11-14 67.
MONMOUTH (NJ) (1-14)
Foster 4-11 4-10 12, Allen 0-3 0-0 0, Ball 5-10 2-4 13, Collins 3-13 3-4 10, Ruth 1-7 0-0 3, Vuga 4-6 1-2 9, Spence 2-6 2-2 7, Holmstrom 0-0 0-0 0, Doyle 0-0 0-0 0, Sandhu 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 20-59 12-22 56.
Halftime_Stony Brook 38-26. 3-Point Goals_Stony Brook 10-33 (Roberts 3-3, Policelli 3-10, Sarvan 2-9, Pettway 1-3, Stephenson-Moore 1-6, Onyekonwu 0-2), Monmouth (NJ) 4-16 (Spence 1-1, Ball 1-3, Ruth 1-4, Collins 1-7, Sandhu 0-1). Rebounds_Stony Brook 38 (Sarvan, Stephenson-Moore 8), Monmouth (NJ) 32 (Ball 9). Assists_Stony Brook 9 (Onyekonwu 4), Monmouth (NJ) 8 (Ruth, Spence 3). Total Fouls_Stony Brook 19, Monmouth (NJ) 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.