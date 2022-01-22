|FG
|FT
|Reb
|STONY BROOK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Policelli
|30
|5-10
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|2
|12
|Greene
|34
|5-8
|2-2
|1-8
|2
|2
|14
|Jenkins
|36
|6-9
|2-2
|0-0
|4
|1
|16
|Rodriguez
|32
|3-6
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|1
|9
|Stephenson-Moore
|24
|1-3
|4-4
|2-3
|1
|2
|7
|A.Roberts
|27
|7-12
|2-2
|0-5
|0
|4
|18
|Sayles
|17
|2-4
|6-9
|1-2
|1
|2
|10
|Totals
|200
|29-52
|18-21
|4-25
|12
|14
|86
Percentages: FG .558, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Jenkins 2-2, Greene 2-3, A.Roberts 2-4, Policelli 2-6, Stephenson-Moore 1-2, Rodriguez 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Greene 2, Rodriguez 2, A.Roberts).
Turnovers: 10 (A.Roberts 2, Policelli 2, Stephenson-Moore 2, Greene, Jenkins, Rodriguez, Sayles).
Steals: 4 (Policelli 2, A.Roberts, Rodriguez).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALBANY (NY)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Doles
|25
|3-9
|2-2
|2-4
|1
|1
|8
|Newman
|17
|2-2
|2-2
|2-4
|1
|4
|6
|Cerruti
|26
|7-14
|1-1
|1-5
|1
|4
|15
|Champion
|37
|4-8
|2-2
|1-2
|3
|1
|11
|Horton
|38
|7-17
|1-4
|1-4
|5
|1
|18
|Hutcheson
|18
|2-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|4
|Neely
|16
|2-4
|1-1
|1-5
|0
|2
|5
|Reddish
|16
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|4
|6
|Little
|7
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|30-67
|9-12
|10-28
|12
|21
|75
Percentages: FG .448, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Horton 3-5, Reddish 2-3, Champion 1-2, Neely 0-1, Hutcheson 0-2, Little 0-2, Cerruti 0-3, Doles 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Hutcheson).
Turnovers: 12 (Neely 3, Newman 3, Doles 2, Cerruti, Horton, Hutcheson, Reddish).
Steals: 7 (Cerruti 2, Champion, Doles, Horton, Hutcheson, Neely).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Stony Brook
|40
|46
|—
|86
|Albany (NY)
|35
|40
|—
|75
A_2,389 (4,538).