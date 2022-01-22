FGFTReb
STONY BROOKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Policelli305-100-00-51212
Greene345-82-21-82214
Jenkins366-92-20-04116
Rodriguez323-62-20-2319
Stephenson-Moore241-34-42-3127
A.Roberts277-122-20-50418
Sayles172-46-91-21210
Totals20029-5218-214-25121486

Percentages: FG .558, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Jenkins 2-2, Greene 2-3, A.Roberts 2-4, Policelli 2-6, Stephenson-Moore 1-2, Rodriguez 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Greene 2, Rodriguez 2, A.Roberts).

Turnovers: 10 (A.Roberts 2, Policelli 2, Stephenson-Moore 2, Greene, Jenkins, Rodriguez, Sayles).

Steals: 4 (Policelli 2, A.Roberts, Rodriguez).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ALBANY (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Doles253-92-22-4118
Newman172-22-22-4146
Cerruti267-141-11-51415
Champion374-82-21-23111
Horton387-171-41-45118
Hutcheson182-50-01-1024
Neely162-41-11-5025
Reddish162-40-01-3146
Little71-40-00-0022
Totals20030-679-1210-28122175

Percentages: FG .448, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Horton 3-5, Reddish 2-3, Champion 1-2, Neely 0-1, Hutcheson 0-2, Little 0-2, Cerruti 0-3, Doles 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Hutcheson).

Turnovers: 12 (Neely 3, Newman 3, Doles 2, Cerruti, Horton, Hutcheson, Reddish).

Steals: 7 (Cerruti 2, Champion, Doles, Horton, Hutcheson, Neely).

Technical Fouls: None.

Stony Brook404686
Albany (NY)354075

A_2,389 (4,538).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

