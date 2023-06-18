TCU10100101041214121
Virginia100000110350350

Stoutenborough, Wright (5), Abeldt (8) and Bowen; Early, Edgington (6), Hodges (8), Woolfolk (9) and Teel. W_Wright. Sv_Abeldt. L_Early. HRs_Anderson (15)

Florida0203000005-5-1551
Oral Roberts0100002014-11-14111

Waldrep, Slater (7), Neely (7), Fisher (8) and Riopelle; Gollert, Patten (4), Widener (5), Kowalski (8) and Godman. W_Waldrep. Sv_Fisher. L_Gollert. HRs_Rivera (18), Heyman (12), Evans (6), Hogan (19)

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you