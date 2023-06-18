|TCU
|101
|001
|010
|4121
|—
|4
|12
|1
|Virginia
|100
|000
|110
|350
|—
|3
|5
|0
Stoutenborough, Wright (5), Abeldt (8) and Bowen; Early, Edgington (6), Hodges (8), Woolfolk (9) and Teel. W_Wright. Sv_Abeldt. L_Early. HRs_Anderson (15)
|Florida
|020
|300
|000
|5-5-1
|—
|5
|5
|1
|Oral Roberts
|010
|000
|201
|4-11-1
|—
|4
|11
|1
Waldrep, Slater (7), Neely (7), Fisher (8) and Riopelle; Gollert, Patten (4), Widener (5), Kowalski (8) and Godman. W_Waldrep. Sv_Fisher. L_Gollert. HRs_Rivera (18), Heyman (12), Evans (6), Hogan (19)
