AMERICAN LEAGUE

Los Angeles0010000002382
Toronto0000100001280

(10 innings)

Ty.Anderson, Moore (7), Estévez (9) and Thaiss, Wallach; Berríos, G.Cabrera (7), Jackson (8), Mayza (9), Y.García (10) and Jansen. W_Estévez 5-1. L_Y.García 3-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Renfroe (17).

Cleveland010020200571
Chicago000000000041

Civale, E.De Los Santos (7), Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Gallagher; Kopech, Cronin (6), S.Peralta (8), Navarro (9) and Zavala, Grandal. W_Civale 5-2. L_Kopech 4-10. HRs_Cleveland, Kwan (5), J.Ramírez (18).

Tampa Bay4002020008121
Houston0000200002101

Littell, E.Ramírez (6), Adam (9) and Pinto; Bielak, P.Maton (6), Graveman (8), R.Montero (9) and Maldonado. W_Littell 1-2. L_Bielak 5-6. HRs_Tampa Bay, B.Lowe (13).

Minnesota001000000170
Kansas City01100000x260

Maeda, Floro (6), Pagán (7), Jax (8) and Vázquez; Yarbrough, Coleman (8), C.Hernández (9) and Fermin. W_Yarbrough 4-5. L_Maeda 2-6. Sv_C.Hernández (1). HRs_Minnesota, Wallner (5). Kansas City, Fermin (6).

INTERLEAGUE

Detroit0040002006112
Miami00004121x8131

Skubal, B.White (5), Holton (7), Cisnero (8) and Rogers; Luzardo, G.Soriano (5), Puk (7), J.López (7), Tan.Scott (8), Robertson (9) and Fortes. W_J.López 5-2. L_Holton 0-2. Sv_Robertson (15). HRs_Miami, Cooper (13), Segura (3).

Oakland000000000051
Colorado00101000x260

Medina, Moll (6), Pruitt (7), Felipe (8) and Langeliers; Blach, Koch (6), Suter (7), Bard (8), Lawrence (9) and Wynns. W_Blach 1-0. L_Medina 3-8. Sv_Lawrence (8).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia0002002000482
Pittsburgh0000021102691

(10 innings)

C.Sánchez, Domínguez (6), Hoffman (6), Soto (7), Marte (8), Kimbrel (9), Vasquez (10) and Stubbs; Hill, Moreta (6), Hernandez (7), Mlodzinski (7), Bednar (9), Perdomo (10) and Hedges, Rodríguez. W_Perdomo 2-1. L_Vasquez 2-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Bohm (10). Pittsburgh, Reynolds (12), Palacios (2).

Milwaukee102003000670
Atlanta20300102x891

Rea, Milner (6), E.Peguero (7), Payamps (8) and Willi.Contreras; Smith-Shawver, McHugh (6), J.Jiménez (7), Yates (8), Iglesias (9) and Murphy. W_Yates 5-0. L_Payamps 4-2. Sv_Iglesias (20). HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (16), Santana (13). Atlanta, Riley (24), M.Olson (35), Ozuna (22).

Washington100000100260
New York10310000x5111

T.Williams, La Sorsa (5), Willingham (7), Abbott (8) and Ruiz; Verlander, D.Peterson (6), Ottavino (8), B.Raley (9) and Narváez. W_Verlander 6-5. L_T.Williams 5-6. Sv_B.Raley (3). HRs_New York, Lindor (21).

Chicago000000000050
St. Louis12000000x380

Hendricks, Fulmer (8) and Amaya; Matz, Gallegos (7), Romero (9) and Knizner. W_Matz 2-7. L_Hendricks 4-5. Sv_Romero (1).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you