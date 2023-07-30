AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|000
|2
|—
|3
|8
|2
|Toronto
|000
|010
|000
|1
|—
|2
|8
|0
(10 innings)
Ty.Anderson, Moore (7), Estévez (9) and Thaiss, Wallach; Berríos, G.Cabrera (7), Jackson (8), Mayza (9), Y.García (10) and Jansen. W_Estévez 5-1. L_Y.García 3-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Renfroe (17).
|Cleveland
|010
|020
|200
|—
|5
|7
|1
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|1
Civale, E.De Los Santos (7), Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Gallagher; Kopech, Cronin (6), S.Peralta (8), Navarro (9) and Zavala, Grandal. W_Civale 5-2. L_Kopech 4-10. HRs_Cleveland, Kwan (5), J.Ramírez (18).
|Tampa Bay
|400
|202
|000
|—
|8
|12
|1
|Houston
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|10
|1
Littell, E.Ramírez (6), Adam (9) and Pinto; Bielak, P.Maton (6), Graveman (8), R.Montero (9) and Maldonado. W_Littell 1-2. L_Bielak 5-6. HRs_Tampa Bay, B.Lowe (13).
|Minnesota
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|7
|0
|Kansas City
|011
|000
|00x
|—
|2
|6
|0
Maeda, Floro (6), Pagán (7), Jax (8) and Vázquez; Yarbrough, Coleman (8), C.Hernández (9) and Fermin. W_Yarbrough 4-5. L_Maeda 2-6. Sv_C.Hernández (1). HRs_Minnesota, Wallner (5). Kansas City, Fermin (6).
INTERLEAGUE
|Detroit
|004
|000
|200
|—
|6
|11
|2
|Miami
|000
|041
|21x
|—
|8
|13
|1
Skubal, B.White (5), Holton (7), Cisnero (8) and Rogers; Luzardo, G.Soriano (5), Puk (7), J.López (7), Tan.Scott (8), Robertson (9) and Fortes. W_J.López 5-2. L_Holton 0-2. Sv_Robertson (15). HRs_Miami, Cooper (13), Segura (3).
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|1
|Colorado
|001
|010
|00x
|—
|2
|6
|0
Medina, Moll (6), Pruitt (7), Felipe (8) and Langeliers; Blach, Koch (6), Suter (7), Bard (8), Lawrence (9) and Wynns. W_Blach 1-0. L_Medina 3-8. Sv_Lawrence (8).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|000
|200
|200
|0
|—
|4
|8
|2
|Pittsburgh
|000
|002
|110
|2
|—
|6
|9
|1
(10 innings)
C.Sánchez, Domínguez (6), Hoffman (6), Soto (7), Marte (8), Kimbrel (9), Vasquez (10) and Stubbs; Hill, Moreta (6), Hernandez (7), Mlodzinski (7), Bednar (9), Perdomo (10) and Hedges, Rodríguez. W_Perdomo 2-1. L_Vasquez 2-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Bohm (10). Pittsburgh, Reynolds (12), Palacios (2).
|Milwaukee
|102
|003
|000
|—
|6
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|203
|001
|02x
|—
|8
|9
|1
Rea, Milner (6), E.Peguero (7), Payamps (8) and Willi.Contreras; Smith-Shawver, McHugh (6), J.Jiménez (7), Yates (8), Iglesias (9) and Murphy. W_Yates 5-0. L_Payamps 4-2. Sv_Iglesias (20). HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (16), Santana (13). Atlanta, Riley (24), M.Olson (35), Ozuna (22).
|Washington
|100
|000
|100
|—
|2
|6
|0
|New York
|103
|100
|00x
|—
|5
|11
|1
T.Williams, La Sorsa (5), Willingham (7), Abbott (8) and Ruiz; Verlander, D.Peterson (6), Ottavino (8), B.Raley (9) and Narváez. W_Verlander 6-5. L_T.Williams 5-6. Sv_B.Raley (3). HRs_New York, Lindor (21).
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
|St. Louis
|120
|000
|00x
|—
|3
|8
|0
Hendricks, Fulmer (8) and Amaya; Matz, Gallegos (7), Romero (9) and Knizner. W_Matz 2-7. L_Hendricks 4-5. Sv_Romero (1).
