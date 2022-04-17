AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|05x
|—
|5
|9
|1
Cortes Jr., Green (6), Loáisiga (7), Luetge (8) and Higashioka; Zimmermann, Bautista (6), Tate (7), J.López (8), J.López (9) and Chirinos. W_J.López 1-1. L_Loáisiga 0-1.
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|4
|1
|Boston
|000
|002
|06x
|—
|8
|11
|0
Ober, Duffey (7), Thielbar (8), Stashak (8) and G.Sánchez; Wacha, Strahm (6), Brasier (7), Diekman (8), A.Davis (9) and Plawecki. W_Strahm 1-0. L_Ober 1-1.
|Oakland
|000
|020
|010
|—
|3
|6
|2
|Toronto
|111
|010
|00x
|—
|4
|7
|0
Oller, Castellani (4), Moll (5), Lemoine (6), Z.Jackson (8) and Vogt, Bethancourt; Manoah, Mayza (7), Cimber (8), Romano (9) and Kirk. W_Manoah 2-0. L_Oller 0-1. Sv_Romano (6). HRs_Oakland, Vogt (1).
|Tampa Bay
|400
|000
|041
|—
|9
|12
|0
|Chicago
|000
|110
|001
|—
|3
|3
|3
Feyereisen, Mazza (3), Beeks (5), R.Thompson (7), T.Romero (8) and Mejía; Velasquez, Banks (5), Foster (7), A.Severino (8), Crick (9) and Grandal. W_Mazza 1-0. L_Velasquez 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Sheets (1).
|Los Angeles
|103
|002
|020
|—
|8
|10
|0
|Texas
|012
|000
|000
|—
|3
|7
|3
Suarez, Mayers (5), Herget (6), Barria (8) and K.Suzuki; M.Pérez, Patton (5), Burke (6), J.King (6), Snyder (8), B.Martin (8), Bush (9) and Garver. W_Mayers 1-0. L_M.Pérez 0-2. HRs_Texas, Ad.García (2).
|Houston
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
|4
|0
|Seattle
|100
|501
|00x
|—
|7
|10
|0
Urquidy, Mushinski (5), Blanco (6), B.Taylor (7), Stanek (8) and J.Castro; Brash, Sewald (6), Steckenrider (7), Muñoz (8), Castillo (9) and Torrens. W_Brash 1-1. L_Urquidy 1-1. HRs_Houston, Brantley (1). Seattle, France (2).
INTERLEAGUE
|San Francisco
|020
|202
|200
|—
|8
|11
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|6
|1
Wood, Littell (6), Beede (7), Long (9) and Casali; Civale, Gose (5), Morgan (6), A.Castro (7), Pilkington (8) and Hedges, Lavastida. W_Wood 1-0. L_Civale 0-1. HRs_San Francisco, Estrada (2), Belt (3).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|030
|000
|000
|—
|3
|8
|3
|Pittsburgh
|000
|002
|30x
|—
|5
|7
|0
Corbin, Arano (6), Cishek (7), Doolittle (7), Machado (8) and Adams; Quintana, Crowe (5), Hembree (7), Bednar (9) and R.Pérez. W_Hembree 1-0. L_Cishek 0-1. Sv_Bednar (1).
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|1
|New York
|000
|003
|20x
|—
|5
|6
|0
H.Castellanos, K.Nelson (5), N.Ramirez (5), O.Pérez (6), Peacock (7) and Varsho; D.Peterson, T.Williams (5), Shreve (6), Dr.Smith (8), Ed.Díaz (9) and McCann. W_Shreve 1-0. L_N.Ramirez 0-1. HRs_New York, Alonso (3).
|Philadelphia
|000
|010
|110
|—
|3
|8
|1
|Miami
|041
|202
|11x
|—
|11
|13
|0
Wheeler, C.Sánchez (4), Hand (7), Alvarado (8) and Realmuto, Stubbs; E.Hernandez, Sulser (7), Bass (8), Head (9) and Henry. W_E.Hernandez 1-1. L_Wheeler 0-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Harper (2), Schwarber (2).
|St. Louis
|003
|000
|020
|—
|5
|5
|2
|Milwaukee
|300
|100
|20x
|—
|6
|7
|1
Dak.Hudson, McFarland (4), J.Hicks (5), VerHagen (7), Whitley (8) and Knizner, Molina; Ashby, Cousins (5), Gustave (6), Boxberger (7), D.Williams (8), Gott (8), Hader (9) and Narváez. W_Cousins 2-0. L_Dak.Hudson 0-1. Sv_Hader (4). HRs_St. Louis, Pujols (2).
|Chicago
|121
|010
|100
|—
|6
|13
|0
|Colorado
|000
|003
|100
|—
|4
|9
|2
Smyly, Effross (5), Rucker (6), Givens (7), Wick (8), Robertson (9) and Gomes; Gomber, Goudeau (5), Kinley (8), Lawrence (9) and El.Díaz. W_Wick 1-0. L_Gomber 0-1. Sv_Robertson (3). HRs_Chicago, W.Contreras (2), S.Suzuki (4). Colorado, McMahon (1).
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|4
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|700
|02x
|—
|9
|10
|0
Mahle, Cessa (4), Diaz (6), Hoffman (7), Ar.Warren (8), Hendrix (8) and Stephenson; Heaney, Vesia (7), Bruihl (8), Bruihl (9) and W.Smith. W_Heaney 1-0. L_Mahle 1-1.
