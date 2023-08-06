AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chicago200000003592
Cleveland000030000372

Scholtens, Ramsey (7), Peralta (8), Lambert (9) and Grandal; Curry, Sandlin (6), Hentges (7), De Los Santos (7), Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Gallagher. W_Peralta 1-0. L_Clase 1-6. Sv_Lambert (1). HRs_Cleveland, Arias (5).

Toronto00425011013160
Boston000100000180

Bassitt, Francis (8), Jackson (9) and Kirk; Bernardino, Murphy (2), Llovera (4), Bleier (5), Robertson (8), Reyes (9) and McGuire. W_Bassitt 11-6. L_Murphy 1-1. HRs_Toronto, Schneider (2). Boston, Casas (17).

INTERLEAGUE

New York000000000040
Baltimore00001010x260

Quintana, Gott (7), Ottavino (8) and Narváez; Bradish, Ci.Pérez (5), Irvin (7), Fujinami (8), Bautista (9) and McCann. W_Ci.Pérez 4-1. L_Quintana 0-3. Sv_Bautista (30).

Kansas City310000000470
Philadelphia32002010x8121

Greinke, Greinke (2), Heasley (5), McArthur (7) and Perez, Fermin; T.Walker, Soto (8), Hoffman (9) and Stubbs. W_T.Walker 13-4. L_Greinke 1-12. HRs_Kansas City, Melendez (9). Philadelphia, Stott (10), Schwarber (28), Castellanos (17).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you