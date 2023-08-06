AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|200
|000
|003
|—
|5
|9
|2
|Cleveland
|000
|030
|000
|—
|3
|7
|2
Scholtens, Ramsey (7), Peralta (8), Lambert (9) and Grandal; Curry, Sandlin (6), Hentges (7), De Los Santos (7), Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Gallagher. W_Peralta 1-0. L_Clase 1-6. Sv_Lambert (1). HRs_Cleveland, Arias (5).
|Toronto
|004
|250
|110
|—
|13
|16
|0
|Boston
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|8
|0
Bassitt, Francis (8), Jackson (9) and Kirk; Bernardino, Murphy (2), Llovera (4), Bleier (5), Robertson (8), Reyes (9) and McGuire. W_Bassitt 11-6. L_Murphy 1-1. HRs_Toronto, Schneider (2). Boston, Casas (17).
INTERLEAGUE
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|10x
|—
|2
|6
|0
Quintana, Gott (7), Ottavino (8) and Narváez; Bradish, Ci.Pérez (5), Irvin (7), Fujinami (8), Bautista (9) and McCann. W_Ci.Pérez 4-1. L_Quintana 0-3. Sv_Bautista (30).
|Kansas City
|310
|000
|000
|—
|4
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|320
|020
|10x
|—
|8
|12
|1
Greinke, Greinke (2), Heasley (5), McArthur (7) and Perez, Fermin; T.Walker, Soto (8), Hoffman (9) and Stubbs. W_T.Walker 13-4. L_Greinke 1-12. HRs_Kansas City, Melendez (9). Philadelphia, Stott (10), Schwarber (28), Castellanos (17).
