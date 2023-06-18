AMERICAN LEAGUE

New York200000000240
Boston00002310x6111

Schmidt, King (5), Ramirez (7), Weissert (7) and Trevino; Ort, Murphy (3), Pivetta (6), Martin (9) and Wong. W_Pivetta 4-4. L_King 1-3. HRs_New York, Torres (12).

INTERLEAGUE

Baltimore0002030016141
Chicago100200000330

Kremer, Coulombe (6), Baumann (7), Cano (7), Bautista (9) and Rutschman; Taillon, Kay (6), Fulmer (6), Wesneski (7) and M.Amaya, Barnhart. W_Kremer 8-3. L_Taillon 2-5. Sv_Bautista (19). HRs_Baltimore, Santander (10). Chicago, Tauchman (1), Morel (13).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami0112000004120
Washington002000000281

Luzardo, Okert (7), Floro (8), Nardi (9) and Fortes; Corbin, Abbott (7) and Ruiz. W_Luzardo 6-5. L_Corbin 4-8. Sv_Nardi (2). HRs_Washington, Thomas (11).

