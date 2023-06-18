AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|4
|0
|Boston
|000
|023
|10x
|—
|6
|11
|1
Schmidt, King (5), Ramirez (7), Weissert (7) and Trevino; Ort, Murphy (3), Pivetta (6), Martin (9) and Wong. W_Pivetta 4-4. L_King 1-3. HRs_New York, Torres (12).
INTERLEAGUE
|Baltimore
|000
|203
|001
|—
|6
|14
|1
|Chicago
|100
|200
|000
|—
|3
|3
|0
Kremer, Coulombe (6), Baumann (7), Cano (7), Bautista (9) and Rutschman; Taillon, Kay (6), Fulmer (6), Wesneski (7) and M.Amaya, Barnhart. W_Kremer 8-3. L_Taillon 2-5. Sv_Bautista (19). HRs_Baltimore, Santander (10). Chicago, Tauchman (1), Morel (13).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|011
|200
|000
|—
|4
|12
|0
|Washington
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|8
|1
Luzardo, Okert (7), Floro (8), Nardi (9) and Fortes; Corbin, Abbott (7) and Ruiz. W_Luzardo 6-5. L_Corbin 4-8. Sv_Nardi (2). HRs_Washington, Thomas (11).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.