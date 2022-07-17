AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|110
|000
|000
|—
|2
|7
|1
|Toronto
|002
|000
|02x
|—
|4
|7
|0
Bubic, Mills (8) and Fermin, Rivero; Berríos, Mayza (7), Romano (9) and D.Jansen. W_Mayza 3-0. L_Mills 0-1. Sv_Romano (20). HRs_Kansas City, Pratto (1). Toronto, Kirk (11).
|Boston
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|6
|1
|New York
|300
|800
|20x
|—
|13
|14
|0
Sale, Sawamura (1), D.Hernandez (2), Brasier (3), Diekman (4), Houck (5), Whitlock (6), Schreiber (7), Ort (8) and Vázquez, Plawecki; Cole, Luetge (8), Loáisiga (9) and Higashioka. W_Cole 9-2. L_Sale 0-1. HRs_Boston, Downs (1). New York, Locastro (2), Gallo (11).
|Baltimore
|000
|202
|010
|—
|5
|10
|0
|Tampa Bay
|213
|001
|00x
|—
|7
|10
|0
Lyles, Baker (3), Akin (5), Tate (7), Krehbiel (8) and Rutschman; Kluber, B.Raley (7), R.Thompson (7), Fairbanks (8), Adam (9) and Mejía. W_Kluber 6-5. L_Lyles 6-8. Sv_Adam (4). HRs_Baltimore, Odor (10), Hays (12). Tampa Bay, Arozarena (12), Phillips (5), Mejía (6).
|Oakland
|000
|003
|010
|—
|4
|8
|1
|Houston
|100
|020
|000
|—
|3
|8
|1
Oller, Moll (5), Acevedo (6), Puk (7), Jackson (8), Trivino (9) and Murphy; Odorizzi, Stanek (6), Montero (7), Pressly (9) and Maldonado. W_Puk 2-1. L_Montero 3-1. Sv_Trivino (8). HRs_Oakland, Laureano (9). Houston, Tucker (18), Peña (13).
|Chicago
|000
|040
|601
|—
|11
|16
|2
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|1
|1
Cease, J.Kelly (8), J.Ruiz (9) and Zavala, McGuire; Archer, Duffey (5), Thielbar (6), Joe.Smith (7), Moran (7), Cotton (8), Pagán (9) and G.Sánchez, C.Hamilton. W_Cease 9-4. L_Archer 2-4. HRs_Chicago, Moncada (5), Vaughn (10), Harrison (4).
|Seattle
|000
|210
|300
|—
|6
|10
|0
|Texas
|001
|000
|100
|—
|2
|7
|0
Flexen, Borucki (4), Murfee (6), Brash (7), Festa (8), Sewald (9) and Raleigh; Otto, G.Richards (7), D.Santana (7), Leclerc (8), Burke (9) and Viloria. W_Borucki 2-0. L_Otto 4-6. HRs_Seattle, Raleigh (13), France (11). Texas, Semien (13).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|000
|300
|000
|—
|3
|6
|1
|Washington
|040
|101
|01x
|—
|7
|7
|1
Strider, D.Lee (5), Matzek (7) and Willi.Contreras; E.Ramírez, Weems (4), Cishek (4), Edwards Jr. (6), A.Machado (8), Finnegan (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Cishek 1-2. L_Strider 4-3. HRs_Washington, Robles (2), Soto (20).
|Philadelphia
|000
|400
|000
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
Aa.Nola, Alvarado (9) and Realmuto; Tr.Rogers, Floro (7), Bass (8), Okert (9) and Fortes. W_Aa.Nola 6-7. L_Tr.Rogers 4-9. Sv_Alvarado (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Y.Muñoz (3).
|New York
|100
|010
|000
|—
|2
|9
|1
|Chicago
|000
|100
|02x
|—
|3
|7
|0
D.Peterson, Hunter (6), Dr.Smith (8), Lugo (8) and Mazeika; Sampson, Brault (6), Wick (8), Robertson (9) and Wills.Contreras. W_Wick 2-5. L_Dr.Smith 1-3. Sv_Robertson (13).
|Pittsburgh
|102
|002
|003
|—
|8
|16
|0
|Colorado
|100
|110
|000
|—
|3
|9
|1
B.Wilson, Bañuelos (4), Beede (5), Underwood Jr. (7), Crowe (8), Bednar (9) and Delay; Gomber, Bird (6), Gilbreath (6), Stephenson (8), Estévez (9) and El.Díaz. W_Beede 1-1. L_Bird 1-1.
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|220
|—
|5
|9
|2
|San Francisco
|115
|002
|00x
|—
|9
|12
|0
Ashby, Alexander (2), Sadzeck (7) and Narváez; Webb, Junis (7), Doval (9) and Bart. W_Webb 9-3. L_Ashby 2-7. HRs_Milwaukee, Adames (19), Tellez (18). San Francisco, Wade Jr. (3), Belt (8).
|Arizona
|000
|001
|200
|—
|3
|6
|0
|San Diego
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|6
|2
M.Kelly, Mantiply (7), C.Smith (8), Melancon (9) and J.Herrera, C.Kelly; Clevinger, Gore (7), S.Wilson (7), Morejon (7), N.Martinez (9) and Au.Nola. W_M.Kelly 9-5. L_Clevinger 2-3. Sv_Melancon (13). HRs_Arizona, D.Peralta (12). San Diego, Voit (12).
