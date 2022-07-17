AMERICAN LEAGUE

Kansas City110000000271
Toronto00200002x470

Bubic, Mills (8) and Fermin, Rivero; Berríos, Mayza (7), Romano (9) and D.Jansen. W_Mayza 3-0. L_Mills 0-1. Sv_Romano (20). HRs_Kansas City, Pratto (1). Toronto, Kirk (11).

Boston002000000261
New York30080020x13140

Sale, Sawamura (1), D.Hernandez (2), Brasier (3), Diekman (4), Houck (5), Whitlock (6), Schreiber (7), Ort (8) and Vázquez, Plawecki; Cole, Luetge (8), Loáisiga (9) and Higashioka. W_Cole 9-2. L_Sale 0-1. HRs_Boston, Downs (1). New York, Locastro (2), Gallo (11).

Baltimore0002020105100
Tampa Bay21300100x7100

Lyles, Baker (3), Akin (5), Tate (7), Krehbiel (8) and Rutschman; Kluber, B.Raley (7), R.Thompson (7), Fairbanks (8), Adam (9) and Mejía. W_Kluber 6-5. L_Lyles 6-8. Sv_Adam (4). HRs_Baltimore, Odor (10), Hays (12). Tampa Bay, Arozarena (12), Phillips (5), Mejía (6).

Oakland000003010481
Houston100020000381

Oller, Moll (5), Acevedo (6), Puk (7), Jackson (8), Trivino (9) and Murphy; Odorizzi, Stanek (6), Montero (7), Pressly (9) and Maldonado. W_Puk 2-1. L_Montero 3-1. Sv_Trivino (8). HRs_Oakland, Laureano (9). Houston, Tucker (18), Peña (13).

Chicago00004060111162
Minnesota000000000011

Cease, J.Kelly (8), J.Ruiz (9) and Zavala, McGuire; Archer, Duffey (5), Thielbar (6), Joe.Smith (7), Moran (7), Cotton (8), Pagán (9) and G.Sánchez, C.Hamilton. W_Cease 9-4. L_Archer 2-4. HRs_Chicago, Moncada (5), Vaughn (10), Harrison (4).

Seattle0002103006100
Texas001000100270

Flexen, Borucki (4), Murfee (6), Brash (7), Festa (8), Sewald (9) and Raleigh; Otto, G.Richards (7), D.Santana (7), Leclerc (8), Burke (9) and Viloria. W_Borucki 2-0. L_Otto 4-6. HRs_Seattle, Raleigh (13), France (11). Texas, Semien (13).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta000300000361
Washington04010101x771

Strider, D.Lee (5), Matzek (7) and Willi.Contreras; E.Ramírez, Weems (4), Cishek (4), Edwards Jr. (6), A.Machado (8), Finnegan (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Cishek 1-2. L_Strider 4-3. HRs_Washington, Robles (2), Soto (20).

Philadelphia000400000480
Miami000000000040

Aa.Nola, Alvarado (9) and Realmuto; Tr.Rogers, Floro (7), Bass (8), Okert (9) and Fortes. W_Aa.Nola 6-7. L_Tr.Rogers 4-9. Sv_Alvarado (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Y.Muñoz (3).

New York100010000291
Chicago00010002x370

D.Peterson, Hunter (6), Dr.Smith (8), Lugo (8) and Mazeika; Sampson, Brault (6), Wick (8), Robertson (9) and Wills.Contreras. W_Wick 2-5. L_Dr.Smith 1-3. Sv_Robertson (13).

Pittsburgh1020020038160
Colorado100110000391

B.Wilson, Bañuelos (4), Beede (5), Underwood Jr. (7), Crowe (8), Bednar (9) and Delay; Gomber, Bird (6), Gilbreath (6), Stephenson (8), Estévez (9) and El.Díaz. W_Beede 1-1. L_Bird 1-1.

Milwaukee100000220592
San Francisco11500200x9120

Ashby, Alexander (2), Sadzeck (7) and Narváez; Webb, Junis (7), Doval (9) and Bart. W_Webb 9-3. L_Ashby 2-7. HRs_Milwaukee, Adames (19), Tellez (18). San Francisco, Wade Jr. (3), Belt (8).

Arizona000001200360
San Diego000000100162

M.Kelly, Mantiply (7), C.Smith (8), Melancon (9) and J.Herrera, C.Kelly; Clevinger, Gore (7), S.Wilson (7), Morejon (7), N.Martinez (9) and Au.Nola. W_M.Kelly 9-5. L_Clevinger 2-3. Sv_Melancon (13). HRs_Arizona, D.Peralta (12). San Diego, Voit (12).

