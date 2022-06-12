AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|100
|000
|020
|—
|3
|8
|1
|Cleveland
|300
|002
|10x
|—
|6
|10
|0
Irvin, Pruitt (6), Oller (7) and Vogt; Quantrill, Shaw (7), Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Hedges. W_Quantrill 4-3. L_Irvin 2-3. Sv_Clase (11). HRs_Oakland, Laureano (2), Bethancourt (4), Brown (8).
|Toronto
|000
|400
|020
|—
|6
|11
|1
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|0
Stripling, Y.García (7), Thornton (8), Romano (9) and Moreno; Skubal, Peralta (5), J.Jiménez (7), Barnes (8), Lange (9) and Barnhart. W_Stripling 3-1. L_Skubal 5-3. HRs_Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (14).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|001
|020
|000
|—
|3
|7
|1
|Atlanta
|020
|200
|01x
|—
|5
|7
|0
Quintana, Crowe (6), De Jong (8) and Perez; Wright, W.Smith (7), Minter (8), Jansen (9) and W.Contreras. W_Wright 7-3. L_Quintana 1-4. Sv_Jansen (18). HRs_Pittsburgh, Reynolds (10). Atlanta, W.Contreras (9), Duvall (6), Olson (8).
