AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland100000020381
Cleveland30000210x6100

Irvin, Pruitt (6), Oller (7) and Vogt; Quantrill, Shaw (7), Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Hedges. W_Quantrill 4-3. L_Irvin 2-3. Sv_Clase (11). HRs_Oakland, Laureano (2), Bethancourt (4), Brown (8).

Toronto0004000206111
Detroit000000000020

Stripling, Y.García (7), Thornton (8), Romano (9) and Moreno; Skubal, Peralta (5), J.Jiménez (7), Barnes (8), Lange (9) and Barnhart. W_Stripling 3-1. L_Skubal 5-3. HRs_Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (14).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh001020000371
Atlanta02020001x570

Quintana, Crowe (6), De Jong (8) and Perez; Wright, W.Smith (7), Minter (8), Jansen (9) and W.Contreras. W_Wright 7-3. L_Quintana 1-4. Sv_Jansen (18). HRs_Pittsburgh, Reynolds (10). Atlanta, W.Contreras (9), Duvall (6), Olson (8).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

