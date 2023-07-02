AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota000010000160
Baltimore00000002x250

S.Gray, Jax (7), Jh.Duran (8), Pagán (8) and Jeffers; C.Irvin, Baker (6), C.Pérez (8), Bautista (9) and Bemboom. W_C.Pérez 2-1. L_Jh.Duran 2-3. Sv_Bautista (22).

Boston1010002015120
Toronto102001000461

Whitlock, Bernardino (2), Ort (3), Pivetta (4), Martin (8), Jacques (9) and Wong; Gausman, Mayza (6), Y.García (6), Swanson (7), Richards (8), Romano (9) and Kirk, D.Jansen. W_Martin 2-1. L_Romano 3-4. Sv_Jacques (1). HRs_Boston, Verdugo (6). Toronto, Belt (6).

Houston0000010315100
Texas100000020370

Dubin, Mushinski (5), Maton (6), Neris (7), B.Abreu (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado; Heaney, G.Anderson (6), A.Chapman (7), Sborz (8), Burke (8) and Heim. W_Neris 4-2. L_Sborz 4-3. Sv_Pressly (17). HRs_Houston, Altuve (6). Texas, Lowe (9).

INTERLEAGUE

Los Angeles000100000161
Kansas City01033200x9150

Gonsolin, González (4), Almonte (6), Phillips (7), Y.Hernández (8) and Barnes; Singer, A.Garrett (8), Snider (9) and Fermin. W_Singer 5-7. L_Gonsolin 4-3.

New York000000100132
St. Louis00020021x5110

Cole, Cordero (7) and Trevino, Higashioka; Montgomery, Gallegos (7), J.Hicks (9) and Knizner. W_Montgomery 6-7. L_Cole 8-2. HRs_St. Louis, Donovan (9).

Detroit40310024014121
Colorado0202020309140

Manning, B.White (6), Shreve (6), Cisnero (7), Alexander (7), Foley (9) and Rogers; Seabold, Hollowell (6), Hand (7), Koch (8) and E.Díaz. W_Manning 2-1. L_Seabold 1-5. HRs_Detroit, Báez (6), K.Carpenter (8), Rogers (11), Torkelson (12), Marisnick (1). Colorado, Grichuk (3), McMahon (13).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee003000021681
Pittsburgh020000010372

Rea, Milner (7), Peguero (8), D.Williams (9) and Willi.Contreras; R.Hill, Perdomo (6), Mlodzinski (7), Borucki (8), Moreta (9) and Hedges. W_Rea 5-4. L_R.Hill 7-8. Sv_D.Williams (17). HRs_Milwaukee, Willi.Contreras (9). Pittsburgh, Gonzales (2).

Miami020000100381
Atlanta01003002x691

Alcantara, Chargois (6), Floro (7), Nardi (8) and Stallings, Fortes; Strider, Minter (7), Heller (8), Iglesias (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Strider 10-2. L_Alcantara 3-7. Sv_Iglesias (14). HRs_Atlanta, Arcia (7), Albies (20), d'Arnaud (7).

Washington004010000580
Philadelphia3000001004101

T.Williams, Ferrer (6), Thompson (7), Finnegan (7), Harvey (9) and Adams; Suárez, Marte (6), Alvarado (8), Kimbrel (9) and Realmuto. W_T.Williams 5-4. L_Suárez 2-3. Sv_Harvey (8). HRs_Washington, S.Garrett (5), Candelario (11). Philadelphia, Castellanos (12), Realmuto (9).

San Diego000000021371
Cincinnati00020002x450

Morejon, T.Hill (4), Avila (5), Cosgrove (8), N.Martinez (8) and G.Sánchez; A.Abbott, Sims (8), A.Díaz (9) and Maile. W_Sims 2-1. L_Cosgrove 1-1. Sv_A.Díaz (23). HRs_San Diego, Kim (10), Tatis Jr. (16). Cincinnati, Steer (14), Stephenson (7).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you