AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|6
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|02x
|—
|2
|5
|0
S.Gray, Jax (7), Jh.Duran (8), Pagán (8) and Jeffers; C.Irvin, Baker (6), C.Pérez (8), Bautista (9) and Bemboom. W_C.Pérez 2-1. L_Jh.Duran 2-3. Sv_Bautista (22).
|Boston
|101
|000
|201
|—
|5
|12
|0
|Toronto
|102
|001
|000
|—
|4
|6
|1
Whitlock, Bernardino (2), Ort (3), Pivetta (4), Martin (8), Jacques (9) and Wong; Gausman, Mayza (6), Y.García (6), Swanson (7), Richards (8), Romano (9) and Kirk, D.Jansen. W_Martin 2-1. L_Romano 3-4. Sv_Jacques (1). HRs_Boston, Verdugo (6). Toronto, Belt (6).
|Houston
|000
|001
|031
|—
|5
|10
|0
|Texas
|100
|000
|020
|—
|3
|7
|0
Dubin, Mushinski (5), Maton (6), Neris (7), B.Abreu (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado; Heaney, G.Anderson (6), A.Chapman (7), Sborz (8), Burke (8) and Heim. W_Neris 4-2. L_Sborz 4-3. Sv_Pressly (17). HRs_Houston, Altuve (6). Texas, Lowe (9).
INTERLEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|6
|1
|Kansas City
|010
|332
|00x
|—
|9
|15
|0
Gonsolin, González (4), Almonte (6), Phillips (7), Y.Hernández (8) and Barnes; Singer, A.Garrett (8), Snider (9) and Fermin. W_Singer 5-7. L_Gonsolin 4-3.
|New York
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|3
|2
|St. Louis
|000
|200
|21x
|—
|5
|11
|0
Cole, Cordero (7) and Trevino, Higashioka; Montgomery, Gallegos (7), J.Hicks (9) and Knizner. W_Montgomery 6-7. L_Cole 8-2. HRs_St. Louis, Donovan (9).
|Detroit
|403
|100
|240
|—
|14
|12
|1
|Colorado
|020
|202
|030
|—
|9
|14
|0
Manning, B.White (6), Shreve (6), Cisnero (7), Alexander (7), Foley (9) and Rogers; Seabold, Hollowell (6), Hand (7), Koch (8) and E.Díaz. W_Manning 2-1. L_Seabold 1-5. HRs_Detroit, Báez (6), K.Carpenter (8), Rogers (11), Torkelson (12), Marisnick (1). Colorado, Grichuk (3), McMahon (13).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|003
|000
|021
|—
|6
|8
|1
|Pittsburgh
|020
|000
|010
|—
|3
|7
|2
Rea, Milner (7), Peguero (8), D.Williams (9) and Willi.Contreras; R.Hill, Perdomo (6), Mlodzinski (7), Borucki (8), Moreta (9) and Hedges. W_Rea 5-4. L_R.Hill 7-8. Sv_D.Williams (17). HRs_Milwaukee, Willi.Contreras (9). Pittsburgh, Gonzales (2).
|Miami
|020
|000
|100
|—
|3
|8
|1
|Atlanta
|010
|030
|02x
|—
|6
|9
|1
Alcantara, Chargois (6), Floro (7), Nardi (8) and Stallings, Fortes; Strider, Minter (7), Heller (8), Iglesias (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Strider 10-2. L_Alcantara 3-7. Sv_Iglesias (14). HRs_Atlanta, Arcia (7), Albies (20), d'Arnaud (7).
|Washington
|004
|010
|000
|—
|5
|8
|0
|Philadelphia
|300
|000
|100
|—
|4
|10
|1
T.Williams, Ferrer (6), Thompson (7), Finnegan (7), Harvey (9) and Adams; Suárez, Marte (6), Alvarado (8), Kimbrel (9) and Realmuto. W_T.Williams 5-4. L_Suárez 2-3. Sv_Harvey (8). HRs_Washington, S.Garrett (5), Candelario (11). Philadelphia, Castellanos (12), Realmuto (9).
|San Diego
|000
|000
|021
|—
|3
|7
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|200
|02x
|—
|4
|5
|0
Morejon, T.Hill (4), Avila (5), Cosgrove (8), N.Martinez (8) and G.Sánchez; A.Abbott, Sims (8), A.Díaz (9) and Maile. W_Sims 2-1. L_Cosgrove 1-1. Sv_A.Díaz (23). HRs_San Diego, Kim (10), Tatis Jr. (16). Cincinnati, Steer (14), Stephenson (7).
