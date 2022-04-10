AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore000000000060
Tampa Bay04000040x8110

Wells, Bautista (2), Krehbiel (4), Baker (6), Fry (7) and Bemboom, Chirinos; Kluber, Springs (5), Adam (6), Beeks (7), Wisler (8) and Zunino. W_Springs 1-0. L_Wells 0-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, B.Lowe (1).

Chicago20210040110120
Detroit010000000122

Kopech, Crick (5), Foster (6), Graveman (7), Banks (8) and McGuire; Skubal, Rodriguez (5), R.García (7), Foley (9) and Barnhart. W_Crick 1-0. L_Skubal 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Vaughn (2).

Texas01062030012110
Toronto4110000006100

Howard, Burke (4), Santana (6), King (7), Sborz (8), Barlow (9) and Heim; Ryu, Merryweather (4), Stripling (5), Phelps (6), Saucedo (7), Thornton (8) and D.Jansen. W_Burke 1-0. L_Merryweather 0-1. HRs_Texas, Solak (1), Heim (1), Miller (2). Toronto, Springer (1), Chapman (1), D.Jansen (2), Guerrero Jr. (1).

INTERLEAGUE

Oakland000001102490
Philadelphia000000001130

Jefferies, Moll (6), Acevedo (7), Snead (8), Trivino (9) and Allen; Eflin, Falter (5), Brogdon (7), Jones (8) and Stubbs, Realmuto. W_Jefferies 1-0. L_Falter 0-1. HRs_Oakland, McKinney (1). Philadelphia, Segura (2).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati005010000670
Atlanta000120000370

Greene, Cessa (6), Santillan (7), Warren (9) and Stephenson; I.Anderson, Newcomb (3), McHugh (6), Thornburg (8) and d'Arnaud. W_Greene 1-0. L_I.Anderson 0-1. Sv_Warren (1). HRs_Cincinnati, Stephenson (1). Atlanta, d'Arnaud (1), Olson (1).

New York000200000271
Washington10000003x450

Carrasco, Shreve (6), Williams (8) and Nido; Fedde, Cishek (6), Doolittle (7), Finnegan (8), Rainey (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Finnegan 1-0. L_Williams 0-1. Sv_Rainey (1). HRs_New York, Lindor (1). Washington, Cruz (1).

