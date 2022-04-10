AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|040
|000
|40x
|—
|8
|11
|0
Wells, Bautista (2), Krehbiel (4), Baker (6), Fry (7) and Bemboom, Chirinos; Kluber, Springs (5), Adam (6), Beeks (7), Wisler (8) and Zunino. W_Springs 1-0. L_Wells 0-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, B.Lowe (1).
|Chicago
|202
|100
|401
|—
|10
|12
|0
|Detroit
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|2
|2
Kopech, Crick (5), Foster (6), Graveman (7), Banks (8) and McGuire; Skubal, Rodriguez (5), R.García (7), Foley (9) and Barnhart. W_Crick 1-0. L_Skubal 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Vaughn (2).
|Texas
|010
|620
|300
|—
|12
|11
|0
|Toronto
|411
|000
|000
|—
|6
|10
|0
Howard, Burke (4), Santana (6), King (7), Sborz (8), Barlow (9) and Heim; Ryu, Merryweather (4), Stripling (5), Phelps (6), Saucedo (7), Thornton (8) and D.Jansen. W_Burke 1-0. L_Merryweather 0-1. HRs_Texas, Solak (1), Heim (1), Miller (2). Toronto, Springer (1), Chapman (1), D.Jansen (2), Guerrero Jr. (1).
INTERLEAGUE
|Oakland
|000
|001
|102
|—
|4
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|3
|0
Jefferies, Moll (6), Acevedo (7), Snead (8), Trivino (9) and Allen; Eflin, Falter (5), Brogdon (7), Jones (8) and Stubbs, Realmuto. W_Jefferies 1-0. L_Falter 0-1. HRs_Oakland, McKinney (1). Philadelphia, Segura (2).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|005
|010
|000
|—
|6
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|120
|000
|—
|3
|7
|0
Greene, Cessa (6), Santillan (7), Warren (9) and Stephenson; I.Anderson, Newcomb (3), McHugh (6), Thornburg (8) and d'Arnaud. W_Greene 1-0. L_I.Anderson 0-1. Sv_Warren (1). HRs_Cincinnati, Stephenson (1). Atlanta, d'Arnaud (1), Olson (1).
|New York
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
|7
|1
|Washington
|100
|000
|03x
|—
|4
|5
|0
Carrasco, Shreve (6), Williams (8) and Nido; Fedde, Cishek (6), Doolittle (7), Finnegan (8), Rainey (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Finnegan 1-0. L_Williams 0-1. Sv_Rainey (1). HRs_New York, Lindor (1). Washington, Cruz (1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.