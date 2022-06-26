AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Houston
|100
|200
|000
|0
|—
|3
|6
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|120
|3
|—
|6
|4
|1
(10 innings)
Urquidy, Maton (8), B.Abreu (8), Stanek (9), S.Martinez (10) and Maldonado, J.Castro; Cortes, M.Castro (6), Peralta (8), Holmes (9), M.King (10) and Trevino. W_M.King 5-1. L_S.Martinez 0-1. HRs_Houston, Altuve (15). New York, Stanton (17), LeMahieu (7), Judge (28).
|Boston
|001
|202
|102
|—
|8
|15
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|001
|110
|—
|3
|8
|1
Hill, Brasier (7), H.Robles (8), Houck (9) and Vázquez; Civale, Gose (5), Hentges (6), Tully (7) and Maile. W_Hill 4-4. L_Civale 2-4.
|Oakland
|000
|101
|201
|—
|5
|8
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|003
|000
|—
|3
|6
|0
Kaprielian, Moll (6), Acevedo (7), Jackson (8), Trivino (9) and Vogt; Singer, S.Barlow (9) and Melendez. W_Acevedo 1-1. L_Singer 3-3. Sv_Trivino (4). HRs_Oakland, Brown (10).
|Baltimore
|001
|000
|002
|—
|3
|7
|1
|Chicago
|021
|100
|00x
|—
|4
|8
|2
Lyles, C.Pérez (8) and Rutschman; Cease, Kelly (8), Graveman (9) and Zavala. W_Cease 6-3. L_Lyles 4-7. Sv_Graveman (3). HRs_Baltimore, Araúz (1). Chicago, Sheets (5).
INTERLEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|001
|000
|010
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|30x
|—
|4
|10
|0
R.Contreras, Beede (6), Banda (7), Brice (7) and Heineman, M.Perez; McClanahan, Adam (8), B.Raley (9) and Mejía. W_McClanahan 8-3. L_Beede 0-1. Sv_B.Raley (4). HRs_Pittsburgh, Vogelbach (9).
|Colorado
|101
|100
|000
|—
|3
|12
|0
|Minnesota
|320
|000
|10x
|—
|6
|10
|0
Feltner, Gomber (5), Stephenson (7) and Serven; Ryan, Thielbar (6), Pagán (6), Duffey (8), Jh.Duran (9) and Jeffers. W_Ryan 6-3. L_Feltner 1-3. Sv_Jh.Duran (5). HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (12).
|Toronto
|300
|000
|000
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|350
|002
|00x
|—
|10
|13
|0
Berríos, Gage (3), Phelps (5), Mayza (6), Beasley (7) and Kirk, Collins; C.González, Gustave (5), Gott (7), Suter (8), Kelley (9) and Narváez. W_Gustave 1-0. L_Berríos 5-4. HRs_Toronto, Kirk (10). Milwaukee, Tellez (13).
|Washington
|330
|000
|000
|—
|6
|10
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|103
|—
|4
|8
|1
Tetreault, E.Ramírez (7), Cishek (8), F.Perez (9), Rainey (9) and Adams; Otto, Richards (3), J.King (6), Leclerc (8), Sborz (9) and Heim. W_Tetreault 2-1. L_Otto 4-3. Sv_Rainey (10). HRs_Texas, Heim (10).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
|Miami
|101
|000
|001
|—
|3
|6
|0
D.Peterson, Hunter (8), Ottavino (9) and McCann; Castano, Okert (8), Scott (9) and Fortes. W_Scott 3-2. L_Ottavino 2-2. HRs_New York, Nimmo (5). Miami, Rojas (6), Fortes (3).
|Chicago
|000
|500
|000
|1
|—
|6
|11
|0
|St. Louis
|113
|000
|000
|0
|—
|5
|8
|2
(10 innings)
Mills, Swarmer (3), C.Martin (6), Wick (7), Givens (8), Robertson (9) and Gomes; Flaherty, Wittgren (3), Oviedo (4), Naughton (5), Fernández (7), Z.Thompson (8), Woodford (10) and Herrera, Knizner. W_Robertson 2-0. L_Z.Thompson 1-1. HRs_St. Louis, Donovan (2), Goldschmidt (18), Yepez (7).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.