AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|110
|050
|310
|—
|11
|12
|0
|Detroit
|200
|002
|010
|—
|5
|5
|1
Velasquez, Ruiz (5), Lambert (6), Banks (7) and Zavala; Hutchison, Foley (5), Hill (6), Chafin (8), Norris (9) and Haase. W_Banks 2-0. L_Hutchison 2-9. HRs_Chicago, Pollock (12), Vaughn (17), E.Jiménez (14). Detroit, W.Castro (7), Báez (14).
|Texas
|010
|002
|000
|—
|3
|6
|1
|Tampa Bay
|022
|001
|00x
|—
|5
|10
|2
Otto, King (4), Burke (6), J.Hernández (7), Moore (8) and Huff; Springs, Guerra (6), Raley (7), Poche (8), Fairbanks (9) and Bethancourt. W_Springs 9-4. L_Otto 6-9. Sv_Fairbanks (8). HRs_Texas, Jung (3), Seager (31). Tampa Bay, Bethancourt (11), Siri (6).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|010
|001
|001
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Washington
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|7
|1
Alcantara, and Stallings; Sánchez, M.Thompson (7), Machado (8), Weems (9) and Pineda. W_Alcantara 13-8. L_Sánchez 2-6. HRs_Miami, Cooper (9).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.