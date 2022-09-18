AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chicago11005031011120
Detroit200002010551

Velasquez, Ruiz (5), Lambert (6), Banks (7) and Zavala; Hutchison, Foley (5), Hill (6), Chafin (8), Norris (9) and Haase. W_Banks 2-0. L_Hutchison 2-9. HRs_Chicago, Pollock (12), Vaughn (17), E.Jiménez (14). Detroit, W.Castro (7), Báez (14).

Texas010002000361
Tampa Bay02200100x5102

Otto, King (4), Burke (6), J.Hernández (7), Moore (8) and Huff; Springs, Guerra (6), Raley (7), Poche (8), Fairbanks (9) and Bethancourt. W_Springs 9-4. L_Otto 6-9. Sv_Fairbanks (8). HRs_Texas, Jung (3), Seager (31). Tampa Bay, Bethancourt (11), Siri (6).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami010001001360
Washington000100000171

Alcantara, and Stallings; Sánchez, M.Thompson (7), Machado (8), Weems (9) and Pineda. W_Alcantara 13-8. L_Sánchez 2-6. HRs_Miami, Cooper (9).

