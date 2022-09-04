AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|012
|001
|010
|—
|5
|11
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|0
A.Martinez, Payamps (7), Acevedo (8), Puk (9) and Langeliers; Watkins, Vespi (7), R.Garcia (8), R.Garcia (9) and Chirinos, Rutschman. W_A.Martinez 4-3. L_Watkins 4-6. HRs_Oakland, Brown (19).
|Texas
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|4
|0
|Boston
|410
|000
|00x
|—
|5
|12
|0
Dunning, King (5), J.Hernández (8) and Heim; Winckowski, Ort (5), Familia (6), Strahm (8), Schreiber (9) and Wong. W_Ort 1-1. L_Dunning 3-8. Sv_Schreiber (7). HRs_Boston, Story (16).
INTERLEAGUE
|Toronto
|011
|100
|100
|—
|4
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|210
|000
|—
|3
|5
|1
Stripling, Phelps (7), Bass (8), Romano (9) and Jansen; Brubaker, De Jong (6), Underwood Jr. (7), Crowe (8), Ramirez (9) and Heineman. W_Stripling 7-4. L_Underwood Jr. 1-5. Sv_Romano (30). HRs_Toronto, Biggio (5). Pittsburgh, O.Cruz (12).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|000
|000
|413
|—
|8
|8
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|101
|020
|—
|4
|4
|1
Márquez, Estévez (8), Bard (9) and Serven, El.Díaz; Lodolo, Kuhnel (7), B.Farmer (7), F.Cruz (8), Warren (9) and Romine, Robinson. W_Márquez 8-10. L_Kuhnel 2-3. HRs_Colorado, Cron (25). Cincinnati, Friedl (5), India (9).
|Washington
|104
|020
|000
|—
|7
|11
|0
|New York
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|6
|1
Fedde, Harvey (7), McGee (8), Abbott (9) and K.Ruiz; Carrasco, Williams (3), Hunter (8) and Nido. W_Fedde 6-9. L_Carrasco 13-6. HRs_Washington, C.Hernández (1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.