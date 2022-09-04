AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland0120010105110
Baltimore000000000060

A.Martinez, Payamps (7), Acevedo (8), Puk (9) and Langeliers; Watkins, Vespi (7), R.Garcia (8), R.Garcia (9) and Chirinos, Rutschman. W_A.Martinez 4-3. L_Watkins 4-6. HRs_Oakland, Brown (19).

Texas200000000240
Boston41000000x5120

Dunning, King (5), J.Hernández (8) and Heim; Winckowski, Ort (5), Familia (6), Strahm (8), Schreiber (9) and Wong. W_Ort 1-1. L_Dunning 3-8. Sv_Schreiber (7). HRs_Boston, Story (16).

INTERLEAGUE

Toronto011100100490
Pittsburgh000210000351

Stripling, Phelps (7), Bass (8), Romano (9) and Jansen; Brubaker, De Jong (6), Underwood Jr. (7), Crowe (8), Ramirez (9) and Heineman. W_Stripling 7-4. L_Underwood Jr. 1-5. Sv_Romano (30). HRs_Toronto, Biggio (5). Pittsburgh, O.Cruz (12).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Colorado000000413881
Cincinnati000101020441

Márquez, Estévez (8), Bard (9) and Serven, El.Díaz; Lodolo, Kuhnel (7), B.Farmer (7), F.Cruz (8), Warren (9) and Romine, Robinson. W_Márquez 8-10. L_Kuhnel 2-3. HRs_Colorado, Cron (25). Cincinnati, Friedl (5), India (9).

Washington1040200007110
New York010000000161

Fedde, Harvey (7), McGee (8), Abbott (9) and K.Ruiz; Carrasco, Williams (3), Hunter (8) and Nido. W_Fedde 6-9. L_Carrasco 13-6. HRs_Washington, C.Hernández (1).

