AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|203
|011
|121
|—
|11
|16
|0
|New York
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|8
|2
E.Morgan, Stephan (7), Parker (8), Hentges (9) and R.Pérez; Cole, Luetge (6), Schmidt (8) and Higashioka. W_E.Morgan 3-7. L_Cole 15-8. HRs_Cleveland, Ramírez (35), R.Pérez (7). New York, Urshela (13).
|Minnesota
|000
|200
|100
|—
|3
|4
|0
|Toronto
|500
|000
|00x
|—
|5
|11
|1
Farrell, Vincent (2), Minaya (4), Thielbar (6), Coulombe (7) and Rortvedt; Berríos, T.Richards (7), Romano (9) and D.Jansen. W_Berríos 12-8. L_Farrell 1-1. Sv_Romano (19). HRs_Minnesota, Rortvedt (3). Toronto, Bichette (26).
|Detroit
|000
|100
|100
|—
|2
|6
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|1
Wi.Peralta, D.Holland (8), Foley (8), Funkhouser (9) and Garneau; McClanahan, Fairbanks (6), N.Anderson (7), Feyereisen (8), Conley (9) and Zunino. W_Wi.Peralta 4-3. L_McClanahan 9-6. Sv_Funkhouser (1). HRs_Detroit, Haase (22), Garneau (6).
|Baltimore
|003
|000
|300
|—
|6
|10
|0
|Boston
|311
|000
|30x
|—
|8
|10
|0
A.Wells, Hanhold (6), C.Greene (7), Sulser (7), Tate (7) and Severino; Eovaldi, Whitlock (6), Sawamura (7), Robles (8), G.Richards (9) and Plawecki. W_Sawamura 5-1. L_C.Greene 1-1. Sv_G.Richards (3). HRs_Boston, Martinez (27).
|Seattle
|212
|010
|001
|—
|7
|11
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|3
|0
Gilbert, J.Smith (8), Y.Ramirez (9) and Raleigh; Kowar, Blewett (5), K.Zimmer (7), Zuber (9) and Rivero. W_Gilbert 6-5. L_Kowar 0-4. HRs_Seattle, Kelenic (13), Bauers (4), Haniger (34).
|Chicago
|000
|500
|200
|—
|7
|10
|0
|Texas
|000
|010
|010
|—
|2
|7
|0
Giolito, Bummer (6), Kopech (7), Wright (8) and Collins; Lyles, D.Santana (4), Foltynewicz (5), Sborz (8), B.Martin (9) and Trevino. W_Giolito 10-9. L_Lyles 9-12. HRs_Chicago, Grandal (22).
INTERLEAGUE
|Arizona
|001
|410
|000
|—
|6
|6
|1
|Houston
|300
|100
|03x
|—
|7
|9
|0
Gallen, Frías (7), N.Ramirez (7), Sittinger (8), Poppen (8) and C.Kelly; Greinke, Solomon (5), Pressly (9) and Maldonado. W_Solomon 1-0. L_Sittinger 0-1. Sv_Pressly (25). HRs_Arizona, P.Smith (11). Houston, Correa (24), Siri (3), McCormick (13).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|1
|Washington
|101
|001
|00x
|—
|3
|7
|0
Jon.Gray, Goudeau (5), Gilbreath (6), Kinley (7), Jo.Sheffield (8) and Nuñez; Espino, Voth (6), Rainey (7), M.Thompson (8), A.Machado (8), Finnegan (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Espino 5-5. L_Jon.Gray 8-11. Sv_Finnegan (10). HRs_Washington, Soto (26).
|Los Angeles
|033
|000
|002
|—
|8
|12
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|101
|021
|—
|5
|8
|1
Kershaw, Gonsolin (6), Treinen (8), K.Jansen (9) and W.Smith; Miley, Santillan (4), Wilson (6), Warren (7), Garrett (8), Hoffman (9) and Barnhart. W_Kershaw 10-7. L_Miley 12-7. HRs_Los Angeles, W.Smith (25), Lux (7), C.Seager (10). Cincinnati, Friedl (1), Votto (31).
|Pittsburgh
|010
|000
|102
|1
|—
|5
|8
|1
|Miami
|000
|210
|001
|2
|—
|6
|8
|2
(10 innings)
Kranick, Banda (6), Mears (7), S.Miller (8), Stratton (9), Kuhl (10) and Stallings; Alcantara, Bender (7), Bleier (8), Floro (9), Okert (10) and Jackson. W_Okert 2-1. L_Kuhl 5-7. HRs_Pittsburgh, Park (3). Miami, L.Díaz (6).
|Chicago
|000
|010
|050
|—
|6
|7
|3
|Milwaukee
|000
|020
|002
|—
|4
|7
|0
K.Thompson, Sampson (3), A.Morgan (7), Heuer (8), Wick (9), Rucker (9) and Romine; Lauer, Strickland (6), Cousins (7), Boxberger (8), Gustave (8), M.Sánchez (9) and Narváez. W_A.Morgan 1-0. L_Boxberger 5-4. Sv_Rucker (1). HRs_Chicago, T.Thompson (1), Wisdom (27).
|San Diego
|001
|201
|030
|—
|7
|10
|1
|St. Louis
|500
|020
|10x
|—
|8
|11
|1
Arrieta, Stammen (1), Johnson (5), Crismatt (6), Lamet (7), Hudson (8) and Nola; J.Happ, A.Reyes (5), McFarland (7), Lu.García (8), G.Cabrera (8), Gallegos (9) and Knizner. W_A.Reyes 9-8. L_Arrieta 5-14. Sv_Gallegos (10). HRs_San Diego, Pham (14).