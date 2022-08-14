AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|110
|120
|002
|—
|7
|13
|0
|Toronto
|100
|010
|000
|—
|2
|8
|1
Bieber, Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Hedges; Gausman, Phelps (5), Richards (7), Bass (8), Thornton (9) and Kirk. W_Bieber 8-6. L_Gausman 8-9. HRs_Cleveland, A.Rosario (8).
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|003
|010
|00x
|—
|4
|8
|0
Lyles, Krehbiel (5), Akin (6), Gillaspie (8) and Rutschman; Rasmussen, Adam (9) and Mejía. W_Rasmussen 7-4. L_Lyles 9-9. Sv_Adam (6). HRs_Tampa Bay, Arozarena (15).
|Oakland
|000
|000
|012
|—
|3
|7
|1
|Houston
|220
|001
|10x
|—
|6
|9
|0
Irvin, Pruitt (7) and Vogt; Javier, Neris (7), Smith (8), Montero (9), Pressly (9) and Vázquez. W_Javier 7-8. L_Irvin 6-10. Sv_Pressly (23). HRs_Oakland, Allen (2). Houston, Bregman (16).
|Detroit
|002
|000
|001
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Chicago
|001
|020
|02x
|—
|5
|10
|0
T.Alexander, Foley (6), Lange (7), W.Peralta (8) and Barnhart; Lynn, Lambert (7), Diekman (8), Graveman (9) and Zavala. W_Lynn 3-5. L_T.Alexander 2-7. Sv_Graveman (6). HRs_Detroit, H.Castro (4). Chicago, Pollock (6), Vaughn (13).
INTERLEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|0
|Kansas City
|101
|001
|01x
|—
|4
|8
|1
T.Anderson, Vesia (7), Kimbrel (8) and Wolters; Singer, A.Garrett (7), Coleman (8), Barlow (8) and Perez. W_Singer 6-4. L_T.Anderson 13-2. Sv_Barlow (19). HRs_Kansas City, Pasquantino (7).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|012
|001
|002
|—
|6
|9
|2
|Washington
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|7
|1
Snell, Martinez (7), Suarez (9) and Alfaro; Espino, Arano (6), McGee (8), Clippard (9) and Barrera, K.Ruiz. W_Snell 5-6. L_Espino 0-5.
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|9
|0
|New York
|100
|401
|000
|—
|6
|10
|1
Wheeler, Knebel (7), Bellatti (7), Hand (8) and Realmuto; Bassitt, T.Williams (6), Givens (8), Rodríguez (9), Ottavino (9) and McCann. W_Bassitt 10-7. L_Wheeler 11-6. HRs_New York, Vogelbach (15).
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|003
|—
|3
|10
|1
|Miami
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|5
|0
Elder, Matzek (8), K.Jansen (9) and Contreras; B.Garrett, Floro (7), Okert (8), Tan.Scott (9) and Fortes. W_Matzek 3-2. L_Tan.Scott 4-5. Sv_K.Jansen (27). HRs_Atlanta, Harris II (12).
|Milwaukee
|020
|000
|001
|—
|3
|6
|1
|St. Louis
|010
|001
|04x
|—
|6
|7
|0
Ashby, Bush (7), Rogers (8), Strzelecki (8) and Feliciano, Caratini; Mikolas, Helsley (9) and Knizner, Molina. W_Mikolas 9-9. L_Rogers 1-6. HRs_Milwaukee, Renfroe (20), Tellez (24). St. Louis, Pujols (10), O'Neill (7), Carlson (8).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.