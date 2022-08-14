AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland1101200027130
Toronto100010000281

Bieber, Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Hedges; Gausman, Phelps (5), Richards (7), Bass (8), Thornton (9) and Kirk. W_Bieber 8-6. L_Gausman 8-9. HRs_Cleveland, A.Rosario (8).

Baltimore000000001110
Tampa Bay00301000x480

Lyles, Krehbiel (5), Akin (6), Gillaspie (8) and Rutschman; Rasmussen, Adam (9) and Mejía. W_Rasmussen 7-4. L_Lyles 9-9. Sv_Adam (6). HRs_Tampa Bay, Arozarena (15).

Oakland000000012371
Houston22000110x690

Irvin, Pruitt (7) and Vogt; Javier, Neris (7), Smith (8), Montero (9), Pressly (9) and Vázquez. W_Javier 7-8. L_Irvin 6-10. Sv_Pressly (23). HRs_Oakland, Allen (2). Houston, Bregman (16).

Detroit002000001380
Chicago00102002x5100

T.Alexander, Foley (6), Lange (7), W.Peralta (8) and Barnhart; Lynn, Lambert (7), Diekman (8), Graveman (9) and Zavala. W_Lynn 3-5. L_T.Alexander 2-7. Sv_Graveman (6). HRs_Detroit, H.Castro (4). Chicago, Pollock (6), Vaughn (13).

INTERLEAGUE

Los Angeles000000000020
Kansas City10100101x481

T.Anderson, Vesia (7), Kimbrel (8) and Wolters; Singer, A.Garrett (7), Coleman (8), Barlow (8) and Perez. W_Singer 6-4. L_T.Anderson 13-2. Sv_Barlow (19). HRs_Kansas City, Pasquantino (7).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Diego012001002692
Washington000000000071

Snell, Martinez (7), Suarez (9) and Alfaro; Espino, Arano (6), McGee (8), Clippard (9) and Barrera, K.Ruiz. W_Snell 5-6. L_Espino 0-5.

Philadelphia000000000090
New York1004010006101

Wheeler, Knebel (7), Bellatti (7), Hand (8) and Realmuto; Bassitt, T.Williams (6), Givens (8), Rodríguez (9), Ottavino (9) and McCann. W_Bassitt 10-7. L_Wheeler 11-6. HRs_New York, Vogelbach (15).

Atlanta0000000033101
Miami000100000150

Elder, Matzek (8), K.Jansen (9) and Contreras; B.Garrett, Floro (7), Okert (8), Tan.Scott (9) and Fortes. W_Matzek 3-2. L_Tan.Scott 4-5. Sv_K.Jansen (27). HRs_Atlanta, Harris II (12).

Milwaukee020000001361
St. Louis01000104x670

Ashby, Bush (7), Rogers (8), Strzelecki (8) and Feliciano, Caratini; Mikolas, Helsley (9) and Knizner, Molina. W_Mikolas 9-9. L_Rogers 1-6. HRs_Milwaukee, Renfroe (20), Tellez (24). St. Louis, Pujols (10), O'Neill (7), Carlson (8).

