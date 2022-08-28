NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|210
|003
|002
|—
|8
|14
|0
|Miami
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|2
|0
Urías, Graterol (7), Martin (8), Vesia (9) and Barnes; Cabrera, Nance (6), Bleier (7), Sulser (9) and Fortes. W_Urías 14-7. L_Cabrera 4-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Betts (31), T.Thompson (7). Miami, B.Anderson (6).
|Cincinnati
|110
|000
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
|Washington
|000
|210
|00x
|—
|3
|6
|1
Lodolo, Warren (8) and Romine; Corbin, Harvey (7), Edwards Jr. (8), Finnegan (9) and Adams. W_Corbin 5-17. L_Lodolo 3-5. Sv_Finnegan (8). HRs_Cincinnati, Fairchild (3). Washington, Vargas (4).
|Pittsburgh
|100
|103
|000
|—
|5
|9
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
Contreras, Bañuelos (6), Underwood Jr. (8), Crowe (9) and Delay; Syndergaard, Nelson (6), Brogdon (8), Coonrod (9) and Realmuto. W_Contreras 4-4. L_Syndergaard 8-9.
|Colorado
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|7
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
Márquez, Estévez (8), Bard (9) and Serven; Scherzer, Rodríguez (8), Givens (9) and McCann, Nido. W_Márquez 7-10. L_Scherzer 9-4. Sv_Bard (27).
