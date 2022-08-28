NATIONAL LEAGUE

Los Angeles2100030028140
Miami000100000120

Urías, Graterol (7), Martin (8), Vesia (9) and Barnes; Cabrera, Nance (6), Bleier (7), Sulser (9) and Fortes. W_Urías 14-7. L_Cabrera 4-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Betts (31), T.Thompson (7). Miami, B.Anderson (6).

Cincinnati110000000250
Washington00021000x361

Lodolo, Warren (8) and Romine; Corbin, Harvey (7), Edwards Jr. (8), Finnegan (9) and Adams. W_Corbin 5-17. L_Lodolo 3-5. Sv_Finnegan (8). HRs_Cincinnati, Fairchild (3). Washington, Vargas (4).

Pittsburgh100103000591
Philadelphia000000000040

Contreras, Bañuelos (6), Underwood Jr. (8), Crowe (9) and Delay; Syndergaard, Nelson (6), Brogdon (8), Coonrod (9) and Realmuto. W_Contreras 4-4. L_Syndergaard 8-9.

Colorado000000100170
New York000000000030

Márquez, Estévez (8), Bard (9) and Serven; Scherzer, Rodríguez (8), Givens (9) and McCann, Nido. W_Márquez 7-10. L_Scherzer 9-4. Sv_Bard (27).

